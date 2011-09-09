版本:
中国

North Korea turns 63

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

North Korean citizen's militia take part in a military parade in Pyongyang's central square marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

North Korean citizen's militia take part in a military parade in Pyongyang's central square marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
1 / 13
2011年 9月 9日 星期五

North Korean soldiers attend a military parade in Pyongyang marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

North Korean soldiers attend a military parade in Pyongyang marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
2 / 13
2011年 9月 9日 星期五

North Koreans wave towards North Korean soldiers attending a military parade in Pyongyang marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

North Koreans wave towards North Korean soldiers attending a military parade in Pyongyang marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
3 / 13
2011年 9月 9日 星期五

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il applauds as he watches a military parade in Pyongyang's central square marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il applauds as he watches a military parade in Pyongyang's central square marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Close
4 / 13
2011年 9月 9日 星期五

North Korean soldiers attend a military parade in the Kim Il-Sung Square in Pyongyang marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

North Korean soldiers attend a military parade in the Kim Il-Sung Square in Pyongyang marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
5 / 13
2011年 9月 9日 星期五

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il speaks to his son Kim Jong-un during a military parade in Pyongyang's central square marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il speaks to his son Kim Jong-un during a military parade in Pyongyang's central square marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Close
6 / 13
2011年 9月 9日 星期五

North Korean soldiers attend a military parade in the Kim Il-Sung Square in Pyongyang marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

North Korean soldiers attend a military parade in the Kim Il-Sung Square in Pyongyang marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
7 / 13
2011年 9月 9日 星期五

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il waves to people next to Kim Yong-nam, president of the Presidium of the North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly, during a military parade in Pyongyang's central square marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il waves to people next to Kim Yong-nam, president of the Presidium of the North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly, during a military parade in Pyongyang's central square marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Close
8 / 13
2011年 9月 9日 星期五

North Korean soldiers form a giant North Korean flag during a military parade in Pyongyang's central square marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

North Korean soldiers form a giant North Korean flag during a military parade in Pyongyang's central square marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Close
9 / 13
2011年 9月 9日 星期五

North Korean soldiers parade in front a portrait of former North Korean President Kim Il-sung during a military parade in Pyongyang's central square, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

North Korean soldiers parade in front a portrait of former North Korean President Kim Il-sung during a military parade in Pyongyang's central square, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
10 / 13
2011年 9月 9日 星期五

North Korean soldiers goose-step in front a portrait of former North Korean President Kim Il-sung during a military parade in Pyongyang's central square, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

North Korean soldiers goose-step in front a portrait of former North Korean President Kim Il-sung during a military parade in Pyongyang's central square, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Close
11 / 13
2011年 9月 9日 星期五

North Korean soldiers attend a military parade in the Kim Il-Sung Sqaure in Pyongyang, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

North Korean soldiers attend a military parade in the Kim Il-Sung Sqaure in Pyongyang, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
12 / 13
2011年 9月 9日 星期五

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il and his son Kim Jong-un watch a military parade in Pyongyang's central square, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il and his son Kim Jong-un watch a military parade in Pyongyang's central square, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Close
13 / 13

North Korea turns 63

North Korea turns 63 分享
重新播放
下一个

9/11: Iconic images

9/11: Iconic images
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »