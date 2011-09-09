Photos of the week
Mohammad Azam, 56, sits injured in front of a dead child, at the site of a double suicide bombing in Quetta September 7, 2011. Two suicide bombers targeting a senior security official struck near government offices in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, killing at least 15 people, a police official said. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Mohammad Azam, 56, sits injured in front of a dead child, at the site of a double suicide bombing in Quetta September 7, 2011. Two suicide bombers targeting a senior security official struck near government offices in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, killing at least 15 people, a police official said. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Police officers rescue a girl who was held hostage by a man in Parramatta, an outer Sydney suburb September 6, 2011. A man claiming to be carrying a bomb occupied a legal office in Sydney, holding his daughter captive in a security scare believed to be linked to a custody dispute, Australian media said. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Police officers rescue a girl who was held hostage by a man in Parramatta, an outer Sydney suburb September 6, 2011. A man claiming to be carrying a bomb occupied a legal office in Sydney, holding his daughter captive in a security scare believed to be linked to a custody dispute, Australian media said. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A view of a house shelled by pro-Gaddafi forces in Om El Khanfousa September 7, 2011. The house was liberated by National Transitional Council fighters on Tuesday. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A view of a house shelled by pro-Gaddafi forces in Om El Khanfousa September 7, 2011. The house was liberated by National Transitional Council fighters on Tuesday. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A supporter is reflected in her iPad as she makes a video of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin speaking at a Tea Party Express rally in Manchester, New Hampshire September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter is reflected in her iPad as she makes a video of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin speaking at a Tea Party Express rally in Manchester, New Hampshire September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman prepares a red carpet for the departure ceremony of Mangyongbyong cruise ship in the North Korean Special Economic Zone of Rason City, northeast of Pyongyang August 30, 2011. North Korean state launched itself into the glitzy world of cruise tourism when about 130 passengers set sail from the rundown port of Rajin, near the China-Russia border, for the scenic Mount Kumgang resort near the South Korean border. Isolated North...more
A woman prepares a red carpet for the departure ceremony of Mangyongbyong cruise ship in the North Korean Special Economic Zone of Rason City, northeast of Pyongyang August 30, 2011. North Korean state launched itself into the glitzy world of cruise tourism when about 130 passengers set sail from the rundown port of Rajin, near the China-Russia border, for the scenic Mount Kumgang resort near the South Korean border. Isolated North Korea's state tourism bureau has teamed up with a Chinese travel company to run the country's first ever cruise aboard an ageing 9,700 tonne vessel which once plied the waters off the east coast of the divided peninsula shuttling passengers between North Korea and Japan. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", holds a towel in his mouth as he plays on a bed at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, North China's Shanxi province September 9, 2011. Gengxiang, 6, was severely burned in an accident involving a pile of burning straw last winter. Most of the skin on his head was burned off, requiring him to wear a full surgical mask to prevent the scars from becoming infected. The doctors...more
Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", holds a towel in his mouth as he plays on a bed at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, North China's Shanxi province September 9, 2011. Gengxiang, 6, was severely burned in an accident involving a pile of burning straw last winter. Most of the skin on his head was burned off, requiring him to wear a full surgical mask to prevent the scars from becoming infected. The doctors disclosed that they cannot continue his skin-graft surgery until his damaged trachea, or windpipe, is strong enough, according to local media reports. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Supplies are dropped at Juan Fernandez islands, about 420 miles (670 km) off Chile's coast, during search and rescue operations for a crashed plane September 4, 2011. All 21 people aboard a military aircraft that crashed into the Pacific Ocean off the remote Juan Fernandez islands perished, Chile's government said, as rescuers and fishermen searched for bodies. Search and rescue teams have recovered four bodies so far from Friday's...more
Supplies are dropped at Juan Fernandez islands, about 420 miles (670 km) off Chile's coast, during search and rescue operations for a crashed plane September 4, 2011. All 21 people aboard a military aircraft that crashed into the Pacific Ocean off the remote Juan Fernandez islands perished, Chile's government said, as rescuers and fishermen searched for bodies. Search and rescue teams have recovered four bodies so far from Friday's crash, one of Chile's worst air disasters in recent years. REUTERS/Luis Hidalgo/Pool
Relatives cry over the killing of a bus driver by unknown assailants in Guatemala city September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Relatives cry over the killing of a bus driver by unknown assailants in Guatemala city September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A reveler covered in grease takes part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. The festival was inspired by a dispute between the villages of Baza and Guadix over the possession of the image of the Virgin of Piedad. The Cascamorras refers to representatives from Guadix, who are sent to the town of Baza to recover the statue. As the Cascamorras have to stay perfectly clean to gain possession...more
A reveler covered in grease takes part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. The festival was inspired by a dispute between the villages of Baza and Guadix over the possession of the image of the Virgin of Piedad. The Cascamorras refers to representatives from Guadix, who are sent to the town of Baza to recover the statue. As the Cascamorras have to stay perfectly clean to gain possession of the statue, Baza residents attempt to make them as 'dirty' as possible. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Usain Bolt of Jamaica holds his shoes after winning the men's 200 metres final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Usain Bolt of Jamaica holds his shoes after winning the men's 200 metres final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Miss Sweden 2011 Ronnia Fornstedt (L), Miss Germany 2011 Valeria Bystritskaia and Miss Argentina 2011 Natalie Rodriguez (3rd L) attend a samba dance class at Vila Maria samba school in Sao Paulo September 4, 2011. The contestants are in Sao Paulo for the 2011 Miss Universe pageant which will be held on September 12. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Miss Sweden 2011 Ronnia Fornstedt (L), Miss Germany 2011 Valeria Bystritskaia and Miss Argentina 2011 Natalie Rodriguez (3rd L) attend a samba dance class at Vila Maria samba school in Sao Paulo September 4, 2011. The contestants are in Sao Paulo for the 2011 Miss Universe pageant which will be held on September 12. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A woman with her face covered in coloured powder waves while standing on the sea shore as she watches her friends immerse statues of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 5, 2011. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing and later immersed in a river or the sea...more
A woman with her face covered in coloured powder waves while standing on the sea shore as she watches her friends immerse statues of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 5, 2011. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolizing a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
The Living Goddess Kumari is seen in her chariot before being carried in for worship on the first day of the Indra Jatra Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The Living Goddess Kumari is seen in her chariot before being carried in for worship on the first day of the Indra Jatra Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Members of al Shabaab, al Qaeda-linked insurgents, distribute relief to famine-stricken internally displaced people at Ala Yaasir camp, out of Somalia's capital Mogadishu September 3, 2011. More than 800,000 Somalis are refugees, according to U.N. estimates, while up to 1.5 million are displaced within the Horn of Africa country. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Members of al Shabaab, al Qaeda-linked insurgents, distribute relief to famine-stricken internally displaced people at Ala Yaasir camp, out of Somalia's capital Mogadishu September 3, 2011. More than 800,000 Somalis are refugees, according to U.N. estimates, while up to 1.5 million are displaced within the Horn of Africa country. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Jewish settler boy watches as people sort their belongings after Israeli authorities demolished three buildings in the unauthorized Jewish hilltop outpost of Migron, near the West Bank city of Ramallah September 5, 2011. Jewish settlers set fire to part of a mosque in the occupied West Bank, Palestinians said, an attack that looked like a reprisal for Israel's dismantling of three buildings in the unauthorized settlement outpost...more
A Jewish settler boy watches as people sort their belongings after Israeli authorities demolished three buildings in the unauthorized Jewish hilltop outpost of Migron, near the West Bank city of Ramallah September 5, 2011. Jewish settlers set fire to part of a mosque in the occupied West Bank, Palestinians said, an attack that looked like a reprisal for Israel's dismantling of three buildings in the unauthorized settlement outpost hours earlier. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A woman sunbathes on a cruise across the Maranon river at Peru's Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, September 4, 2011. The Pacaya Samiria National Reserve, measuring close to 2,080,000 hectares in area, is the biggest national reserve in Peru, containing 85 natural lakes which are home to 250 species of fish as well as both pink and grey freshwater dolphins, according to the country's official tourism website....more
A woman sunbathes on a cruise across the Maranon river at Peru's Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, September 4, 2011. The Pacaya Samiria National Reserve, measuring close to 2,080,000 hectares in area, is the biggest national reserve in Peru, containing 85 natural lakes which are home to 250 species of fish as well as both pink and grey freshwater dolphins, according to the country's official tourism website. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Men look for metals and other valuables in the waste waters of the city dump in Guatemala City September 7, 2011. Approximately 600 families living in extreme poverty are scavenging for valuables in the city dump, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Men look for metals and other valuables in the waste waters of the city dump in Guatemala City September 7, 2011. Approximately 600 families living in extreme poverty are scavenging for valuables in the city dump, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Mahouts rest with their animals between matches at the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (100 miles) south of Bangkok September 6, 2011. Twelve international teams ride Thai street elephants during the week-long tournament, which will conclude on September 11 with the final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mahouts rest with their animals between matches at the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (100 miles) south of Bangkok September 6, 2011. Twelve international teams ride Thai street elephants during the week-long tournament, which will conclude on September 11 with the final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Christy Lynn cries after spreading her grandmother's ashes at the Temple of Transition before it was burned during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. More than 50,000 people from all over the world have gathered at the 25th edition of the sold out festival. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Christy Lynn cries after spreading her grandmother's ashes at the Temple of Transition before it was burned during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. More than 50,000 people from all over the world have gathered at the 25th edition of the sold out festival. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Parents of freshmen students sleep on mats laid out on the floor of a gymnasium at Huazhong Normal University in Wuhan, Hubei province September 3, 2011. The university set out mats for some 600 parents accompanying freshmen students on their first day of school, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Parents of freshmen students sleep on mats laid out on the floor of a gymnasium at Huazhong Normal University in Wuhan, Hubei province September 3, 2011. The university set out mats for some 600 parents accompanying freshmen students on their first day of school, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily