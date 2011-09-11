版本:
中国

9/11: Ten years on

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Mourners touch the names of lost loved ones during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Mourners touch the names of lost loved ones during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Mourners embrace during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Mourners embrace during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Family members stand along the memorial site during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attack in Shanksville, Pennsylvania September 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Denoma

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Family members stand along the memorial site during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attack in Shanksville, Pennsylvania September 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Denoma

Close
3 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Robert Peraza, who lost his son Robert David Peraza, pauses at his son's name at the North Pool of the 9/11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERSJustin Lane/Pool

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Robert Peraza, who lost his son Robert David Peraza, pauses at his son's name at the North Pool of the 9/11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERSJustin Lane/Pool

Close
4 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Family members visit the South Pool during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Heisler/Pool

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Family members visit the South Pool during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Heisler/Pool

Close
5 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A relative of one of the victims of the attack on the Pentagon sits alone on the bench devoted to her relative in the memorial outside the Pentagon during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon, in Washington, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A relative of one of the victims of the attack on the Pentagon sits alone on the bench devoted to her relative in the memorial outside the Pentagon during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon, in Washington, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
6 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A shadow is cast as a servicemen salutes during a service in memory of victims of the attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York during the tenth anniversary ceremony at the memorial near to the U.S. Embassy in London September 11 , 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A shadow is cast as a servicemen salutes during a service in memory of victims of the attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York during the tenth anniversary ceremony at the memorial near to the U.S. Embassy in London September 11 , 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
7 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Helen Jordan of London reads ribbons of remembrance on a fence at St. Pauls Church in Lower Manhattan during events marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Helen Jordan of London reads ribbons of remembrance on a fence at St. Pauls Church in Lower Manhattan during events marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
8 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Visitors hug near a memorial pool prior to ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/Pool

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Visitors hug near a memorial pool prior to ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/Pool

Close
9 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Families line up against the wall of the South Memorial pool during tenth anniversary ceremonies of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Timothy A. Clary/Pool

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Families line up against the wall of the South Memorial pool during tenth anniversary ceremonies of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Timothy A. Clary/Pool

Close
10 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A young relative of one of the victims hugs her mother as she waits for ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon, in Washington September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A young relative of one of the victims hugs her mother as she waits for ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon, in Washington September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
11 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Julie Jalbert-Pitt (not pictured), who lost her father Robert Jalbert on 9/11, holds her daugher Campbell Pitt, 8 months, next to the name of her father on the 9/11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Carolyn Cole/Pool

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Julie Jalbert-Pitt (not pictured), who lost her father Robert Jalbert on 9/11, holds her daugher Campbell Pitt, 8 months, next to the name of her father on the 9/11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Carolyn Cole/Pool

Close
12 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Christoffer Molsins, a soldier from Denmark who is being deployed to Afghanistan, holds his dog's tag while standing with thousands of others on Church Street in lower Manhattan as they listen to the ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Christoffer Molsins, a soldier from Denmark who is being deployed to Afghanistan, holds his dog's tag while standing with thousands of others on Church Street in lower Manhattan as they listen to the ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
13 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Former president George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush bow their heads during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attack in Shanksville, Pennsylvania September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Former president George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush bow their heads during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attack in Shanksville, Pennsylvania September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Close
14 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are joined by former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are joined by former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
15 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Police and firefighters march in formation and carry a folded flag past a memorial pool at the National September 11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/Pool

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Police and firefighters march in formation and carry a folded flag past a memorial pool at the National September 11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/Pool

Close
16 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Family members arrive at the check in area before the ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Family members arrive at the check in area before the ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
17 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Mourners embrace during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Mourners embrace during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Family members of World Trade Center attack victim Manika Narula, a 22-year-old Cantor Fitzgerald employee from Kings Park, New York, hug and cry during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Family members of World Trade Center attack victim Manika Narula, a 22-year-old Cantor Fitzgerald employee from Kings Park, New York, hug and cry during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
19 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Relatives of victims of the attack on the Pentagon attend ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon, in Washington, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Relatives of victims of the attack on the Pentagon attend ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon, in Washington, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
20 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A mourner etches the name of a lost loved one during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A mourner etches the name of a lost loved one during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
21 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Los Angeles firemen salute as they hold a large American flag during a ceremony honoring firefighters and public servants killed in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, on the 10th anniversary, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Los Angeles firemen salute as they hold a large American flag during a ceremony honoring firefighters and public servants killed in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, on the 10th anniversary, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
22 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Police officers from London, Ontario, Canada gather with people on Church Street one block from the World Trade Center site to listen to a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Police officers from London, Ontario, Canada gather with people on Church Street one block from the World Trade Center site to listen to a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
23 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Family members of victims of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center visit the North Pool during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Family members of victims of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center visit the North Pool during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
24 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

People react during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

People react during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
25 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A cyclist with the Ride to Recovery project peers in at the World Trade Center construction site in New York September 9, 2011. The cyclists, including wounded U.S. soldiers, will ride from New York to Washington, DC through Shanksville, Pennsylvania beginning September 11. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A cyclist with the Ride to Recovery project peers in at the World Trade Center construction site in New York September 9, 2011. The cyclists, including wounded U.S. soldiers, will ride from New York to Washington, DC through Shanksville, Pennsylvania beginning September 11. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
26 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Flowers are placed on a rock in the field of the Flight 93 National Memorial during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attack in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Denoma

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Flowers are placed on a rock in the field of the Flight 93 National Memorial during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attack in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Denoma

Close
27 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Bob Williams of Wilmington, Delaware waits on a hill before the start of a ceremony to dedicate the Flight 93 Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/David DeNoma

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Bob Williams of Wilmington, Delaware waits on a hill before the start of a ceremony to dedicate the Flight 93 Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/David DeNoma

Close
28 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A young relative of one of the victims of the attack on the Pentagon walks through the memorial for the victims during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the Pentagon, in Washington September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A young relative of one of the victims of the attack on the Pentagon walks through the memorial for the victims during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the Pentagon, in Washington September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley

Close
29 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Mourners gather around a memorial pool during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Mourners gather around a memorial pool during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
30 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

President Barack Obama looks up as he stands near names of victims engraved on the side of the north pool of the World Trade Center site with former President George W. Bush, first lady Michelle Obama (obscured) and former first lady Laura Bush (obscured) during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

President Barack Obama looks up as he stands near names of victims engraved on the side of the north pool of the World Trade Center site with former President George W. Bush, first lady Michelle Obama (obscured) and former first lady Laura Bush (obscured) during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
31 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A New York firefighter with the image of a fellow firefighter Brian McAleese in his cap, attends ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A New York firefighter with the image of a fellow firefighter Brian McAleese in his cap, attends ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
32 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Family members of the victims of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center visit the North Pool during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the attacks in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Family members of the victims of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center visit the North Pool during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the attacks in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
33 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A man sits on the stairs of a church during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A man sits on the stairs of a church during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
34 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Rita Agnelo touches the name of her son, Joseph Agnelo who was killed on 9/11, inscribed at the 9/11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/Pool

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Rita Agnelo touches the name of her son, Joseph Agnelo who was killed on 9/11, inscribed at the 9/11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/Pool

Close
35 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

People watch the ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center on a screen in New York's Times Square, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

People watch the ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center on a screen in New York's Times Square, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
36 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Suzie Zabala and Ken Loh hold each other as they stand with others on Church Street in lower Manhattan as they to listen to the ceremony marking 10th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Suzie Zabala and Ken Loh hold each other as they stand with others on Church Street in lower Manhattan as they to listen to the ceremony marking 10th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
37 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A relative of one of the victims cries during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon, in Washington September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A relative of one of the victims cries during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon, in Washington September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
38 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Emily Dore from Olympia Washington cries as she stands with thousands of others on Church Street in lower Manhattan to listen to ceremony's marking the 10th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Emily Dore from Olympia Washington cries as she stands with thousands of others on Church Street in lower Manhattan to listen to ceremony's marking the 10th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
39 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Firefighters observe a moment of silence at FDNY firehouse Hook & Ladder 24 Engine 1 during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Firefighters observe a moment of silence at FDNY firehouse Hook & Ladder 24 Engine 1 during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
40 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A New York Police Department officer walks at the World Trade Center site in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A New York Police Department officer walks at the World Trade Center site in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
41 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

The World Trade Center site is seen before ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

The World Trade Center site is seen before ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
42 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A fireman wipes his head during a ceremony honoring their comrades and other public servants killed in 9/11 attacks on World Trade Center on the 10th anniversary in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A fireman wipes his head during a ceremony honoring their comrades and other public servants killed in 9/11 attacks on World Trade Center on the 10th anniversary in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
43 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A Port Authority police officer reaches to to touch the names inscribed around the North Pool of the 9/11 Memorial prior to ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Pool

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A Port Authority police officer reaches to to touch the names inscribed around the North Pool of the 9/11 Memorial prior to ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Pool

Close
44 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A man touches the name of Deora Frances Bodley, a victim of Flight 93, after dedication ceremonies for the Flight 93 National Memorial marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attack in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A man touches the name of Deora Frances Bodley, a victim of Flight 93, after dedication ceremonies for the Flight 93 National Memorial marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attack in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Close
45 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Benches representing each of the victims of the attack on the Pentagon are seen behind Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Mike Mullen (L), Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and Vice President Joe Biden (R) as they bow their heads for a moment of silence during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the Pentagon, in Washington September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

Benches representing each of the victims of the attack on the Pentagon are seen behind Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Mike Mullen (L), Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and Vice President Joe Biden (R) as they bow their heads for a moment of silence during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the Pentagon, in Washington September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley

Close
46 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A photograph hangs from a fence during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A photograph hangs from a fence during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
47 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A commercial airliner flies over the Pentagon as a United States flag hangs over the side of the building where on September 11, 2001 a passenger jet was flown into the building, as Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon, in Washington September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A commercial airliner flies over the Pentagon as a United States flag hangs over the side of the building where on September 11, 2001 a passenger jet was flown into the building, as Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon, in Washington September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
48 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A police car is parked on the banks of the East River as the sun rises over Lower Manhattan on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

A police car is parked on the banks of the East River as the sun rises over Lower Manhattan on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
49 / 50
2011年 9月 12日 星期一

New York City Fire fighter Rob Derrick salutes as he stands outside a bronze wall memorial at Ladder Company 10 at the south border of the World Trade Center site on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 9月 12日 星期一

New York City Fire fighter Rob Derrick salutes as he stands outside a bronze wall memorial at Ladder Company 10 at the south border of the World Trade Center site on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
50 / 50

9/11: Ten years on

9/11: Ten years on 分享
重新播放
下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »