Weekly sports highlights

Belarussian hockey players from Dinamo Minsk attend a commemorative event at the Minsk-Arena sports complex in Minsk September 8, 2011. A passenger plane carrying Russian ice hockey team Lokomotiv Yaroslavl to a season-opening match crashed after takeoff from a provincial airport on Wednesday, killing 43 people and plunging the Russian and international sports world into grief. The match would have taken place at the sports complex in the Belarus capital on Thursday. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko