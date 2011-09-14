版本:
Taliban attack in Kabul

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

A NATO helicopter flies next to the building which the Taliban insurgents took over during an attack near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

Afghan policemen fire towards a building which the Taliban insurgents took over during an attack near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

Afghan police run toward the building, which the Taliban insurgents took over during an attack near the U.S. embassy, in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

Afghan policemen fire toward a building which the Taliban insurgents took over during an attack near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

Dust billows from the building which the Taliban insurgents took over during an attack near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

Afghan policemen keep watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

People watch as an Afghan helicopter flies next to the building which the Taliban insurgents took over during an attack near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

An Afghan counter terrorism personnel runs towards the building which the Taliban insurgents took over during an attack near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

Afghan policemen carry the body of a suicide attacker at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

Afghan policemen arrive at the site of a rocket-propelled attack in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

A man shows a piece of armament that he says was from the rocket-propelled attack in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

Afghan policemen fire towards a building which the Taliban insurgents took over during an attack near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

NATO and Afghan troops attend to casualties during a battle with Taliban insurgents who took over a building near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

An Afghan security personnel holds his weapon as he leaves the area after a battle with Taliban insurgents who took over a building near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

Afghan policemen carry a policeman who is a casualty at the site of an attack in Kabul September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

An Afghan policeman inspects a building after a battle with Taliban insurgents near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

Security forces are seen on the rooftop after it was recaptured from Taliban insurgents who took over the building near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

A U.S embassy worker holds his body armour and helmet as he walks in the U.S embassy compound in Kabul September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rafiq Maqbool/Pool

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

Afghan policemen inspect the inside of a building after a battle with Taliban insurgents near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

The feet from a dead Taliban insurgent is seen after he was killed inside a building which they took over near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Taliban attack in Kabul

