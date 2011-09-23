Pakistan's flooding woes
A man pulls his motorcycle rickshaw as he wades out of the flood waters in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man pulls his motorcycle rickshaw as he wades out of the flood waters in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
An aerial view shows a flooded village in Sanghar district, Pakistan's Sindh province September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
An aerial view shows a flooded village in Sanghar district, Pakistan's Sindh province September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Men wade through flood water while children play in a village in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Men wade through flood water while children play in a village in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A girl, displaced by floods, carries pots as she walks on the trunk of a tree floating in the water near her home in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A girl, displaced by floods, carries pots as she walks on the trunk of a tree floating in the water near her home in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
An aerial view shows a flooded village in Badin district, Pakistan's Sindh province September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
An aerial view shows a flooded village in Badin district, Pakistan's Sindh province September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Taj Mohammad, 80, displaced by floods, sits with his siblings in a school building where they have taken refuge in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Taj Mohammad, 80, displaced by floods, sits with his siblings in a school building where they have taken refuge in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Nazia, a one-year-old girl, lies in a hammock while taking refuge with her family at a camp for flood victims in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Nazia, a one-year-old girl, lies in a hammock while taking refuge with her family at a camp for flood victims in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A woman pulls a goat as she wades out of the flood waters in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A woman pulls a goat as she wades out of the flood waters in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Kamani, 70, who has been displaced by floods, prepares food outside her tent after escaping from a flooded village in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Kamani, 70, who has been displaced by floods, prepares food outside her tent after escaping from a flooded village in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Family members sit on a donkey cart as they escape through the flooded streets in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Family members sit on a donkey cart as they escape through the flooded streets in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A tear runs down the face of one-year-old boy Asho as he takes refuge with his family in a camp for flood victims in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A tear runs down the face of one-year-old boy Asho as he takes refuge with his family in a camp for flood victims in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Fatima, 12, sits on a bed in a flooded room with her family belongings in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Fatima, 12, sits on a bed in a flooded room with her family belongings in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man carries his livestock over his shoulders while fleeing his flooded village in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man carries his livestock over his shoulders while fleeing his flooded village in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Flood victims wait in line for relief supplies in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Flood victims wait in line for relief supplies in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Flood victims sit outside a closed shop while awaiting transport out of their village in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Flood victims sit outside a closed shop while awaiting transport out of their village in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A boy, displaced by floods, is silhouetted by the water's edge after escaping to higher ground from his flooded village in the district on Badin in Pakistan's Sindh province September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A boy, displaced by floods, is silhouetted by the water's edge after escaping to higher ground from his flooded village in the district on Badin in Pakistan's Sindh province September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Women carry clean water back to their flooded village in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Women carry clean water back to their flooded village in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A family, displaced by floods, sits on a bed in the school building where they have taken refuge in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A family, displaced by floods, sits on a bed in the school building where they have taken refuge in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Pathani, 60, a flood victim who is suffering from diarrhoea, lies in a civil hospital in Badin district in Pakistan's Sindh province September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Pathani, 60, a flood victim who is suffering from diarrhoea, lies in a civil hospital in Badin district in Pakistan's Sindh province September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Men walk under an umbrella down a flooded street during a monsoon downpour in Lahore September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Men walk under an umbrella down a flooded street during a monsoon downpour in Lahore September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Sawan, 70, displaced by floods, sits in his tent while taking refuge in a relief camp for flood victims in the town of Tando Bago in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Sawan, 70, displaced by floods, sits in his tent while taking refuge in a relief camp for flood victims in the town of Tando Bago in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A couple carry their belongings as they wade through flood waters in the village of Ali Nawaz Khuso, Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A couple carry their belongings as they wade through flood waters in the village of Ali Nawaz Khuso, Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Members of the traffic police stand next to a vehicle which was fumigating against mosquitoes in Lahore September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Members of the traffic police stand next to a vehicle which was fumigating against mosquitoes in Lahore September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A man walks on a tree trunk while wading through flood waters in his village in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man walks on a tree trunk while wading through flood waters in his village in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A traffic policeman wears a mask as he keeps watch over an area being fumigated for mosquitoes in Lahore September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A traffic policeman wears a mask as he keeps watch over an area being fumigated for mosquitoes in Lahore September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Women displaced by floods sit outside their tents while taking refuge along a road in Golarchi in Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Women displaced by floods sit outside their tents while taking refuge along a road in Golarchi in Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Families sit atop their belongings while fleeing their flooded village in the town of Golarchi in Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Families sit atop their belongings while fleeing their flooded village in the town of Golarchi in Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Villagers wade through floodwaters in the town of Khoski, in Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Villagers wade through floodwaters in the town of Khoski, in Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Men riding on a donkey cart ride through monsoon rains in the Tando Allahyar, district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Akram Shahid
Men riding on a donkey cart ride through monsoon rains in the Tando Allahyar, district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Akram Shahid
Monsoon clouds are seen as a family, sitting atop their belongings, flee their flooded village in the Tando Allahyar district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Akram Shahid
Monsoon clouds are seen as a family, sitting atop their belongings, flee their flooded village in the Tando Allahyar district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Akram Shahid