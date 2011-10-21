版本:
Flooding in Thailand

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Vehicles are partially submerged in a flooded industrial area in the suburbs of Bangkok, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People, evacuated from areas affected by floods, find shelter at the check-in hall that is not in use at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People are evacuated on trucks from a flooded area in Bangkok's suburbs, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

A man pushes puppies in a plastic container as residents are evacuated in a truck from a flooded area in Bangkok's suburbs, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Workers from Cambodia sit on a truck as it moves through a flooded street in Pathum Thani province, a suburb of Bangkok, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

A man rides a motorcycle along a flooded street in Pathum Thani province, a suburb of Bangkok, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

An aerial view of treetops and their reflections in a flooded area in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A Buddhist monk makes his way through flooded street of the ancient part of Bangkok near Chao Praya river, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Resident use a boat as vehicles are evacuated from a flooded area on a bridge in Ayutthaya province, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Residents wade through their flooded village of Wat Sukran Tharam in Ayutthaya province as aid is delivered by small boats to a collective shelter, Thailand, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Children play on a flooded highway as aid is distributed in Ayutthaya province, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A boy pulls a refrigerator through a flooded street in Pathum Thani province, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

People walk on a railway track in the flooded area around the Nava Nakorn Industrial Zone in Pathum Thani province, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People react as an army truck passes by on a flooded highway in Ayutthaya province, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People gather at the edge as floods cover a highway in Ayutthaya province, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A soldier pulls a boat as people and their belongings are evacuated from a flooded area in Ayutthaya province, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

An aerial view of a flooded area in Ayutthaya province October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

A resident sits in a boat to catch relief goods distributed from a helicopter in Ayutthaya province October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

People make their way through a flooded area in Ayutthaya province October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A woman gestures towards passing boats as her dog stands on a fence in flooded Pathum Thani province, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman smiles as she sits on a flooded highway in Ayutthaya province, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman swims in flood water in Pathum Thani province on the outskirts of Bangkok October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A traffic policeman gestures to a car as he directs traffic along a flooded street in Nonthaburi province on the outskirts of Bangkok October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A traffic policeman directs traffic along a flooded street in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Residents stand on a roof during flooding in Ayutthaya province October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Residents wade through a flooded street in Pathum Thani province on the outskirts of Bangkok October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

An aerial view of a flooded area in Nonthaburi province October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

A woman carries her child as she wades through a flooded street in Pathum Thani province on the outskirts of Bangkok October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Dogs are evacuated from the flooded area of Thailand's Ayutthaya province October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A Buddhist monk walks through floodwater on a street at a temple in Ayutthaya province October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

A man casts a fishing net in a flooded area in Ayutthaya province October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

An aerial view of a flooded temple in Ayutthaya province October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Residents travel on a boat at a flooded street in Ayutthaya province October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Prisoners wade through a flooded jail as they evacuate to another jail at Ayutthaya prison in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A boy walks along a flooded street at a temple in Pathum Thani province on the outskirts of Bangkok, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Residents sit next to their flooded house in Ayutthaya province October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Children play in a flooded street in Sena district, Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

An aerial view of a flooded area in Ayutthaya province October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Residents unload food from a helicopter in Ayutthaya province October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Prisoners sit at the flooded Ayutthaya prison as they wait to be evacuated to another jail in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Rain clouds approach the city center of Thailand's capital Bangkok September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

A resident pushes his belongings as he wade through a flooded street in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A man paddles his boat past a temple on the overflowing Chao Phraya river in Nonthaburi province on the outskirts of Bangkok September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A man walks through his flooded house in Ayutthaya province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

A boy plays under a makeshift walkway along the flooded streets of the town of Sena in Ayutthaya province, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Flooding in Thailand

