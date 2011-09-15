版本:
中国

Along the Libya-Niger border

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

Vehicles from Libya escorted by Nigerien soldiers are seen at a petrol station near the Etoile du Tenere hotel, where a group of 14 Muammar Gaddafi officials including General Ali Kana, a Tuareg who was in charge of Gaddafi's southern troops, are staying in Agadez, northern Niger September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A little Nigerian girl who arrived from Libya with her mother, looks on as she sits on their belongings in Agadez, northern Niger September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A truck transporting immigrants, who are fleeing the unrest in Libya, and their belongings, arrive in Agadez, northern Niger September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Immigrants, who are fleeing the unrest in Libya, unload their belongings in Agadez northern Niger September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

An immigrant, who is fleeing the unrest in Libya, carries his belongings on his head in Agadez , northern Niger September 15 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A Ghanaian woman (R) who gave birth to a baby as she fled the unrest in Libya into Niger, is assisted by a member of Medecins sans Frontieres in Agadez, northern Niger September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A Ghanaian woman (R) who gave birth to a baby as she fled the unrest in Libya into Niger, is assisted by a member of Medecins sans Frontieres in Agadez, northern Niger September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

People walk along Kennedy Bridge in Niamey, capital city of Niger September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Men prepare containers of water before selling them in Niamey, capital city of Niger September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A man washes clothes near the Niger River in Niamey, capital city of Niger September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Women speak to men on a motorcycle near houses in Agadez, northern Niger September 13 ,2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Farmers on donkey-drawn carts carry dry leaves as they return from the field in Agadez, northern Niger September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A truck transporting immigrants, who are fleeing the unrest in Libya, and their belongings, arrives in Agadez, northern Niger September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A woman stands at the door of her house in Agadez, northern Niger September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

An immigrant family, fleeing the unrest in Libya, carries their belongings in Agadez, northern Niger September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Immigrants, who are fleeing the unrest in Libya, unload their belongings in Agadez northen Niger September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

