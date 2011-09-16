版本:
Greek man sets himself on fire

2011年 9月 17日 星期六

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A man pours a flammable liquid on his body to set himself on fire outside a Piraeus bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 16, 2011. The 55-year old man had entered the bank and asked for a renegotiation of his overdue loan payments on his home and business, according to police, which he could not pay, but was refused by the bank. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr

A man sets himself on fire outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr

A man sets himself on fire outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr

A policeman tries to extinguish a fire on a man after set himself ablaze outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr

A policeman tries to extinguish a fire on a man after he set himself ablaze outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr

A combination photograph shows a man setting himself on fire outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr

