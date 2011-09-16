Photos of the week
A man sets himself on fire outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 16, 2011. The 55-year old man had entered the bank and asked for a renegotiation of his overdue loan payments on his home and business, according to police, which he could not pay, but was refused by the bank. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr
Jewish settlers dressed as Palestinian protesters clash with a settler during a drill, held by the settler's security response teams, simulating violence that could erupt ahead of the upcoming Palestinian bid for statehood at the United Nations September 14, 2011, in the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A man leaves the Church of Saint John the Baptist, located inside a cave, in Aspindza region, about 250 km (155 miles) west of Tbilisi, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman mourns the loss of her son at the World Trade Center Memorial during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Carolyn Cole/Pool
A tear runs down a boy's face as he lies on a bench after being treated for his injuries at the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar September 13, 2011. Gunmen opened fire on a school bus in the Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing at least three children and the driver, a police official said. Fifteen children were wounded, he said. The children on the bus were around nine years old. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Zhao Jianyi, a 3-year-old who was diagnosed with high levels of lead in her blood, sits next to her grandfather at Kangqiao district near a Johnson Controls factory in Shanghai September 15, 2011. Zhao Jianyi registered 185 micro grams of lead per litre of blood, according to her doctors. A China unit of major lead-acid battery maker Johnson Controls has halted production at the Shanghai factory as authorities investigate into an alleged lead pollution case, the official Shanghai Securities News said on Thursday. Shanghai Johnson Controls International Battery Co has been in the spotlight after children in Kangqiao area were found to have ultra-high levels of lead in their blood during medical checks, the newspaper said. A team of government officials are investigating the potential lead pollution from the company and the firm will halt production for about a week from Wednesday (Sept. 14), it said, citing an unnamed company staff. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Alessandra, 24, and her son Riquelme, 4, pose in front of graffiti painted by Brazilian artists working with OPNI, an organization that uses graffiti to improve life in the slums, in the Vila Flavia favela of Sao Paulo August 26, 2011. OPNI, a Portuguese acronym which means "Unidentified Graffiti Artists", was formed in 1997 by some 20 youths in Sao Paulo's marginal slums with the goal of transforming the streets into an open-air gallery where the community can express its gripes and denounce social injustices. With only three of the original founding members left after most were either arrested, abandoned the activity to do something else, or died from drug abuse, OPNI offers workshops in art, capoeira dance, and graffiti to the community. Their current project is called "Favela Graffitada" and the organization has extended invitations to national and international artists to create over 100 graffiti works throughout the favela. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A butcher uses an axe to cut a cow's head at an outdoor meat market in Niamey, Niger, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A woman, displaced by floods, holds her baby boy as she prepares food while taking refuge on a road median in Golarchi in Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 13, 2011. Pakistan's cash-strapped government, struggling to help victims of last year's devastating floods, faces another major test as monsoon rains sweep across the south, triggering flooding that has killed about 200 people in recent weeks. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Carcasses of cows killed in clashes between anti-Gaddafi and pro-Gaddafi forces are seen on the outskirts of Misrata September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Chris "The Duchess" Walton shows off her Guinness world record holding fingernails outside the New York Public Library in New York September 14, 2011. Her nails measure 10 feet 2 inches on her left hand and 9 feet 7 inches on her right hand that she has been growing for 18 years. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Male lion Tyson receives dental treatment at a veterinary clinic in Medellin, Colombia, September 15, 2011. Tyson is a 20-year-old lion living at Santafe Zoo in Medellin. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Wakana Kumagai (R), 6, prays with her mother Yoshiko (C) and brother Koki at 2:46 p.m., when Japan marks the passing of exactly six months since the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Higashi-Matsushima, Miyagi prefecture September 11, 2011. The children prayed at the spot where the car of their father, who was killed by the tsunami, was found. Their father Kazuyuki called his wife Yoshiko just after the March 11 earthquake to tell her to take the children to Omagari elementary school which was serving as a shelter. He was found near the shelter four days after the tsunami, Yoshiko said. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Afghan policemen fire towards a building which the Taliban insurgents took over during an attack near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 13, 2011. A civilian was killed and 16 people wounded in a Taliban attack in Kabul's heavily fortified embassy district, an Afghan health ministry spokesman said. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A model presents creations from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A grower poses for photographers with an award winning marrow at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in Harrogate, northern England September 16, 2011. The show marking its 100th year, has introduced a giant vegetable class for the first time. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Relatives of victims of the attack on the Pentagon attend ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon, in Washington, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A soldier applies makeup as another soldier looks on during preparations for the Independence Day celebration parade at the Zocalo in Mexico city September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
The concept "e-cell", based on a SLR super sports car is seen at the exhibition booth of German car manufacturer Mercedes during the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, September 14, 2011. The picture is taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A plane flies through the "Tribute in Lights" in lower Manhattan in New York September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer