Quakes hit Guatemala
Soldiers walk with shovels in Los Esclavos, 65 km (40 miles) from Guatemala City, September 19, 2011. Four earthquakes struck southern Guatemala on Monday within 2 1/2 hours, shaking buildings in the capital and killing three people. The epicenters of the quakes were near Cuilapa and the largest one had a depth of 25 miles (40 km), the U.S. Geological Survey said. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A girl runs in an area damaged after an earthquake in Cuilapa, about 65 km (40 miles) from Guatemala City, September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
People stand outside buildings evacuated during tremors in Guatemala City, September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
People evacuate a government building during earthquakes in Guatemala City September 19, 2011. REUTERS/William Gularte
An elderly woman covers her head with her jacket as it rains while taking refuge in a military zone for people displaced by earthquakes in Cuilapa September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman reacts after an aftershock in Los Esclavos, 65 km (40 miles) from Guatemala City, September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A family seeking refuge gathers around a tent at a military zone for people displaced by earthquakes in Cuilapa September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Soldiers stand guard at the entrance of a stadium being used as a shelter for people displaced by the earthquake in Cuilapa, about 65 km (40 miles) from Guatemala City, September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A patient eats after he was relocated near the exit at a hospital in Cuilapa, in preparation for evacuation during aftershocks after earthquakes struck the region September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Firefighters carry the body of a woman who died when her house collapsed during an earthquake in Las Animas on the outskirts of Cuilapa September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman receives food from the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) in a stadium being used as a shelter for people displaced by the earthquake in Cuilapa, about 65 km (40 miles) from Guatemala City, September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Refugees take cover from the rain under an improvised shelter at a military zone for people displaced by earthquakes in Cuilapa September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A patient is relocated near the exit at a hospital in Cuilapa, in preparation for evacuation during aftershocks after earthquakes struck the region September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman reacts after an aftershock in Los Esclavos, 65 km (40 miles) from Guatemala City, September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Refugees arrive at a military zone for people displaced by earthquakes in Cuilapa September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man is taken to hospital by paramedics after an aftershock in Los Esclavos, 65 km (40 miles) from Guatemala City, September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man walks in front of a damaged house after an earthquake in Cuilapa, about 65 km (40 miles) from Guatemala City, September 20, 2011.REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Refugees rest in the stadium of Cuilapa, converted into a temporary shelter for people displaced by earthquakes, in Cuilapa September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A family rests in the stadium of Cuilapa, converted into a temporary shelter for people displaced by earthquakes, in Cuilapa September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Refugees rest in the Mormon Church of Cuilapa, converted into a temporary shelter for people displaced by earthquakes, in Cuilapa September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
