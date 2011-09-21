版本:
Typhoon Roke hits Japan

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

A taxi is partially crushed by a fallen tree due to strong wind caused by Typhoon Roke in Shibuya district in Tokyo in this photo by Kyodo September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

An aerial view of flooded Toyokawa, central Japan is pictured by Kyodo September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Pedestrians struggle with strong winds and rain caused by Typhoon Roke at a crossing in Tokyo September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Passengers wait for the resumption of train service after it was halted by Typhoon Roke, at Shibuya station in Tokyo September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Typhoon Roke approaches on its northward journey over Japan as seen in this September 20, 2011 Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) image from NASA's Aqua satellite. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Damaged cars are seen at a factory close to the Shonai river in Nagoya, central Japan, after the area was flooded due to typhoon Roke approaching, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

A worker cleans away mud at a delivery center close to the Shonai river in Nagoya, central Japan, after the area was flooded due to the approach of typhoon Roke September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Firefighters walk in a flooded street to check the situation in Toyota, central Japan, after the area was flooded due to typhoon Roke approached September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

A man walks past a driftwood seen near Shonai river after it was flooded due to typhoon Roke in Kasugai, central Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Cars pass on a bridge over a river which rose due to the approach of typhoon Roke, in Toyota, central Japan, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Damaged cars and debris are seen at a factory close to the Shonai river in Nagoya, after the area was flooded due to the approach of typhoon Roke, central Japan, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Local girls walk in a flooded street due to typhoon Roke in Toyota, central Japan September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

A passer-by struggles with strong winds and rain caused by Typhoon Roke in Tokyo September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Cars drive through a flooded Route 151 due to Typhoon Roke in Toyokawa, central Japan September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

A passer-by struggles with strong winds and rain caused by Typhoon Roke in Tokyo September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Workers clean up at a delivery center close to the Shonai river in Nagoya, central Japan, after the area was flooded due to the approach of typhoon Roke, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

A chair is seen on a mud-covered street close to the Shonai river in Nagoya, central Japan, after the area was flooded due to typhoon Roke approaching, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Japan Ground Self-Defence Force soldiers place sandbags to reinforce embankments on Hatta river to prevent further damage due to typhoon Roke in Kasugai, central Japan in this handout photo taken on early September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Japan Ground Self-Defence Force 10th Division/Handout

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Residents are rescued from a flooded area in Nagoya, central Japan, in this photo taken by KyodoSeptember 20, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Workers install sandbags on a bank of the Shonai river in Nagoya, central Japan, after the area was flooded due to typhoon Roke approaching, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Residents walk in a flooded street to evacuate in Nagoya, central Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

A rainbow is seen during sunset after typhoon Roke passes in Toyota, central Japan September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

