版本:
中国

The execution of Troy Davis

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Minister Lynn Hopkins (L) consoles her partner Carolyn Bond after a last minute U.S. Supreme Court appeal was denied at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where convicted killer Troy Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a last-ditch request to halt the execution on Wednesday of the Georgia death row inmate who was convicted of murdering...more

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Minister Lynn Hopkins (L) consoles her partner Carolyn Bond after a last minute U.S. Supreme Court appeal was denied at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where convicted killer Troy Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a last-ditch request to halt the execution on Wednesday of the Georgia death row inmate who was convicted of murdering a police officer in a high-profile death penalty case. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
1 / 28
2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Supporters of convicted killer Troy Davis hug and cry after a last minute U.S. Supreme Court appeal was denied at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Supporters of convicted killer Troy Davis hug and cry after a last minute U.S. Supreme Court appeal was denied at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
2 / 28
2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Supporters of Troy Davis chant in the protest area at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where convicted killer Troy Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. The U.S. state of Georgia executed Davis on Wednesday in a case that drew international attention because of claims by his advocates that he may have been innocent. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Supporters of Troy Davis chant in the protest area at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where convicted killer Troy Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. The U.S. state of Georgia executed Davis on Wednesday in a case that drew international attention because of claims by his advocates that he may have been innocent. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
3 / 28
2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Members of the law enforcement line up in front of supporters of convicted killer Troy Davis after some activists became rowdy at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Members of the law enforcement line up in front of supporters of convicted killer Troy Davis after some activists became rowdy at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
4 / 28
2011年 9月 22日 星期四

A supporter of convicted killer Troy Davis sobs on the ground in the protest area at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison after learning of a delay in the execution of Davis by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

A supporter of convicted killer Troy Davis sobs on the ground in the protest area at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison after learning of a delay in the execution of Davis by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
5 / 28
2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Protestors display banners in the protest area at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where convicted killer Troy Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Protestors display banners in the protest area at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where convicted killer Troy Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
6 / 28
2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Supporters of convicted killer Troy Davis react in the protest area at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison after learning of a delay in the execution of Davis by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Supporters of convicted killer Troy Davis react in the protest area at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison after learning of a delay in the execution of Davis by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
7 / 28
2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Members of the law enforcement line up in front of supporters of convicted killer Troy Davis after some activists became rowdy at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Members of the law enforcement line up in front of supporters of convicted killer Troy Davis after some activists became rowdy at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
8 / 28
2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Martina Correia, sister of convicted killer Troy Davis, listens as an unidentified family member speaks to her at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Martina Correia, sister of convicted killer Troy Davis, listens as an unidentified family member speaks to her at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
9 / 28
2011年 9月 22日 星期四

James McMenamin, wearing a T-shirt in support of murdered police officer Mark MacPhail, stands in a separate protest area at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where convicted killer Troy Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

James McMenamin, wearing a T-shirt in support of murdered police officer Mark MacPhail, stands in a separate protest area at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where convicted killer Troy Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
10 / 28
2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Supporters of convicted killer Troy Davis react in the protest area at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison after learning of a delay in the execution of Davis by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Supporters of convicted killer Troy Davis react in the protest area at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison after learning of a delay in the execution of Davis by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
11 / 28
2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Vizion Jones, with the National Action Network, demonstrates in the protest area at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where convicted killer Troy Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Vizion Jones, with the National Action Network, demonstrates in the protest area at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where convicted killer Troy Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
12 / 28
2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Georgia State Patrol and other security officers stand in front of the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison, where convicted killer Troy Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection, in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Georgia State Patrol and other security officers stand in front of the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison, where convicted killer Troy Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection, in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
13 / 28
2011年 9月 22日 星期四

A protester spreads out sheets collecting handprints and signatures during a rally to show support for death row inmate Troy Davis at the capitol in Atlanta September 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

A protester spreads out sheets collecting handprints and signatures during a rally to show support for death row inmate Troy Davis at the capitol in Atlanta September 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis

Close
14 / 28
2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Patricia Watkins of The Watkins Group, who has a son in a Georgia prison, holds a sign protesting the execution of convicted killer Troy Davis in front of the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison, where Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection, in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Patricia Watkins of The Watkins Group, who has a son in a Georgia prison, holds a sign protesting the execution of convicted killer Troy Davis in front of the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison, where Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection, in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
15 / 28
2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Protesters show their support for death row inmate Troy Davis during a rally at the capitol in Atlanta September 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis CS)

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Protesters show their support for death row inmate Troy Davis during a rally at the capitol in Atlanta September 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis CS)

Close
16 / 28
2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Protesters show their support for death row inmate Troy Davis during a rally at the capitol in Atlanta September 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Protesters show their support for death row inmate Troy Davis during a rally at the capitol in Atlanta September 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis

Close
17 / 28
2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Chris Brown of Atlanta holds a placard as protesters show their support for death row inmate Troy Davis during a rally at the capitol in Atlanta September 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Chris Brown of Atlanta holds a placard as protesters show their support for death row inmate Troy Davis during a rally at the capitol in Atlanta September 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis

Close
18 / 28
2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Ebenezer Baptist church Pastor Raphael Warnock (L) speaks next to Amnesty International campaign director Laura Moye during a news conference after the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles denied clemency for convicted killer Troy Davis in Atlanta, Georgia September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Ebenezer Baptist church Pastor Raphael Warnock (L) speaks next to Amnesty International campaign director Laura Moye during a news conference after the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles denied clemency for convicted killer Troy Davis in Atlanta, Georgia September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
19 / 28
2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Taliba Broomfield protests the scheduled execution of death row inmate Troy Davis during a rally at the capitol in Atlanta September 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Taliba Broomfield protests the scheduled execution of death row inmate Troy Davis during a rally at the capitol in Atlanta September 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis

Close
20 / 28
2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Steven Marsh, legal team member for death row inmate Troy Davis, finishes speaking to the press after the defense portion of the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles clemency hearing for Davis in Atlanta September 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Steven Marsh, legal team member for death row inmate Troy Davis, finishes speaking to the press after the defense portion of the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles clemency hearing for Davis in Atlanta September 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis

Close
21 / 28
2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Protesters sing "We Shall Overcome" outside the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles while a clemency hearing for death row inmate Troy Davis goes on inside in Atlanta September 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Protesters sing "We Shall Overcome" outside the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles while a clemency hearing for death row inmate Troy Davis goes on inside in Atlanta September 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis

Close
22 / 28
2011年 9月 22日 星期四

A Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles law enforcement officer stands guard during a clemency hearing for death row inmate Troy Davis in Atlanta September 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

A Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles law enforcement officer stands guard during a clemency hearing for death row inmate Troy Davis in Atlanta September 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis

Close
23 / 28
2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Kimberly Davis (2nd L) gets seated for a Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles clemency hearing for her brother Troy Davis, a death row inmate, in Atlanta September 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Kimberly Davis (2nd L) gets seated for a Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles clemency hearing for her brother Troy Davis, a death row inmate, in Atlanta September 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis

Close
24 / 28
2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Supporters take part in a vigil for death row inmate Troy Davis outside the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles before the start of a clemency hearing for Davis in Atlanta September 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Supporters take part in a vigil for death row inmate Troy Davis outside the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles before the start of a clemency hearing for Davis in Atlanta September 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis

Close
25 / 28
2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Members of the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles get seated for a clemency hearing for death row inmate Troy Davis in Atlanta September 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Members of the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles get seated for a clemency hearing for death row inmate Troy Davis in Atlanta September 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis

Close
26 / 28
2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Amnesty International volunteers including Jen Marlowe (front) of Seattle, deliver signed petitions to the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles before the start of a clemency hearing for death row inmate Troy Davis in Atlanta September 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Amnesty International volunteers including Jen Marlowe (front) of Seattle, deliver signed petitions to the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles before the start of a clemency hearing for death row inmate Troy Davis in Atlanta September 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis

Close
27 / 28
2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Georgia Department of Corrections handout photo of death row inmate Troy Davis. REUTERS/Georgia Department of Corrections/Handout

2011年 9月 22日 星期四

Georgia Department of Corrections handout photo of death row inmate Troy Davis. REUTERS/Georgia Department of Corrections/Handout

Close
28 / 28

The execution of Troy Davis

The execution of Troy Davis 分享
重新播放
下一个

Typhoon Roke hits Japan

Typhoon Roke hits Japan
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »