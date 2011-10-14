版本:
中国

"Rage" against Wall Street

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A New York Police Department officer arrests a member of the Occupy Wall St. movement during a march through the financial district of New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A New York Police Department officer arrests a member of the Occupy Wall St. movement during a march through the financial district of New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Members of the Occupy Wall Street movement march down Wall Street during a protest in New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Members of the Occupy Wall Street movement march down Wall Street during a protest in New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Members of the Occupy Wall Street movement sleep in their campsites in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Members of the Occupy Wall Street movement sleep in their campsites in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

An Occupy Wall Street protester sleeps beside a sign reading, "Class War Ahead", in New York's Zuccotti Park October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

An Occupy Wall Street protester sleeps beside a sign reading, "Class War Ahead", in New York's Zuccotti Park October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
4 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

An Occupy Wall Street protester scrapes paint that has dripped onto the concrete in New York's Zuccotti Park ahead of an eviction notice issued by New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

An Occupy Wall Street protester scrapes paint that has dripped onto the concrete in New York's Zuccotti Park ahead of an eviction notice issued by New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
5 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Members of the Occupy Wall Street movement march through the financial district of New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Members of the Occupy Wall Street movement march through the financial district of New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

New York Police Department officers arrest a member of the Occupy Wall Street movement as they march through the financial district of New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

New York Police Department officers arrest a member of the Occupy Wall Street movement as they march through the financial district of New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A member of the Occupy Wall St. movement marches through the financial district of New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A member of the Occupy Wall St. movement marches through the financial district of New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

New York Police Department officers arrest members of the Occupy Wall Street movement as they march through the financial district of New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

New York Police Department officers arrest members of the Occupy Wall Street movement as they march through the financial district of New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Members of the Occupy Wall St. embrace while awaiting news on whether or not Zuccotti Park will be cleaned on Friday near the financial district of New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Members of the Occupy Wall St. embrace while awaiting news on whether or not Zuccotti Park will be cleaned on Friday near the financial district of New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

An Occupy Wall Street campaign demonstrator stands near cleaning supplies in Zuccotti Park, near Wall Street in New York October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

An Occupy Wall Street campaign demonstrator stands near cleaning supplies in Zuccotti Park, near Wall Street in New York October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
11 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

New York Police Department officers on motor scooters confront members of the Occupy Wall Street movement during a march through the financial district of New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

New York Police Department officers on motor scooters confront members of the Occupy Wall Street movement during a march through the financial district of New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Occupy Wall Street protesters march in New York after learning that they will not be evicted from Zuccotti Park temporarily for cleaning October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Occupy Wall Street protesters march in New York after learning that they will not be evicted from Zuccotti Park temporarily for cleaning October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
13 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Organized labor and Occupy Boston protesters march to a Verizon store in Boston, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Organized labor and Occupy Boston protesters march to a Verizon store in Boston, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
14 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Members of a coalition called "Stand up Chicago" march outside the Chicago Board of Trade during Take Back our Jobs rally in Chicago October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Members of a coalition called "Stand up Chicago" march outside the Chicago Board of Trade during Take Back our Jobs rally in Chicago October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Close
15 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A member of the Occupy Wall Street movement holds a broom over her head in Zuccotti Park, near the financial district of New York October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A member of the Occupy Wall Street movement holds a broom over her head in Zuccotti Park, near the financial district of New York October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Painters Julia B. (L) and Tony Parilla spray slogans supporting the Occupy Wall Street movement onto shirts, in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Painters Julia B. (L) and Tony Parilla spray slogans supporting the Occupy Wall Street movement onto shirts, in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
17 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Chris Phillips of the Occupy Wall Street movement chants slogans against the financial industry, in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Chris Phillips of the Occupy Wall Street movement chants slogans against the financial industry, in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Men dressed in suits walk past members of the Occupy Wall Street movement as sleeping materials hang on a clothes line in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Men dressed in suits walk past members of the Occupy Wall Street movement as sleeping materials hang on a clothes line in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
19 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Protesters point their fingers and shout "Shame!" during a demonstration against foreclosures at a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Washington, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Protesters point their fingers and shout "Shame!" during a demonstration against foreclosures at a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Washington, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
20 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Painter Julia B. sprays slogans supporting the Occupy Wall Street movement onto a shirt, in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Painter Julia B. sprays slogans supporting the Occupy Wall Street movement onto a shirt, in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
21 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A member of the Occupy Wall Street movement, Ashlie Smith, holds a flag aloft while protesting in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A member of the Occupy Wall Street movement, Ashlie Smith, holds a flag aloft while protesting in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
22 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A member of the Occupy Wall Street movement screams while drumming in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A member of the Occupy Wall Street movement screams while drumming in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
23 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Members of the Occupy Wall Street movement take part in a protest march through the financial district of New York October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Members of the Occupy Wall Street movement take part in a protest march through the financial district of New York October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
24 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A counter showing the numbers of online support that the Occupy Wall Street movement has garnered, is reflected in the glasses of a man in New York October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A counter showing the numbers of online support that the Occupy Wall Street movement has garnered, is reflected in the glasses of a man in New York October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
25 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Members of the Occupy Wall Street movement take part in a protest march through the financial district of New York October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Members of the Occupy Wall Street movement take part in a protest march through the financial district of New York October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
26 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Demonstrators picket outside the Wells Fargo corporate headquarters in protest against Wall Street, in San Francisco, California October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Demonstrators picket outside the Wells Fargo corporate headquarters in protest against Wall Street, in San Francisco, California October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
27 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Demonstrators sit by the entrance to the Wells Fargo corporate headquarters in protest against Wall Street, in San Francisco, California October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Demonstrators sit by the entrance to the Wells Fargo corporate headquarters in protest against Wall Street, in San Francisco, California October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
28 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

An Occupy Wall Street demonstrator marches around the Chase banking offices near Wall Street in New York October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

An Occupy Wall Street demonstrator marches around the Chase banking offices near Wall Street in New York October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
29 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A member of the Occupy Boston movement holds a sign outside their encampment in Boston, Massachusetts October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A member of the Occupy Boston movement holds a sign outside their encampment in Boston, Massachusetts October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
30 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A member of the Occupy Wall St movement, Brett Hansen, sweeps near an American flag that has corporate logos substituted for the stars in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A member of the Occupy Wall St movement, Brett Hansen, sweeps near an American flag that has corporate logos substituted for the stars in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
31 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A member of the Occupy Wall Street movement shows his sign as he protests on 5th Avenue while marching through the upper east side of New York October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A member of the Occupy Wall Street movement shows his sign as he protests on 5th Avenue while marching through the upper east side of New York October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
32 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A member of the Occupy Wall St movement holds a sign as he demonstrates in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A member of the Occupy Wall St movement holds a sign as he demonstrates in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
33 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A member of the Occupy Wall St movement holds a sign aloft while demonstrating outside the home of JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon during a march through the upper east side of New York October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A member of the Occupy Wall St movement holds a sign aloft while demonstrating outside the home of JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon during a march through the upper east side of New York October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
34 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Michael Kink, executive director for the Strong Economy for All coalition, shouts outside the home of JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon during an Occupy Wall St march through the upper east side of New York October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Michael Kink, executive director for the Strong Economy for All coalition, shouts outside the home of JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon during an Occupy Wall St march through the upper east side of New York October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
35 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Members of the Occupy Wall St movement hold a sign while demonstrating on Park Avenue during a march through the upper east side of New York October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Members of the Occupy Wall St movement hold a sign while demonstrating on Park Avenue during a march through the upper east side of New York October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
36 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Members of the Occupy Wall St movement protest on 5th Avenue while marching through the upper east side of New York October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Members of the Occupy Wall St movement protest on 5th Avenue while marching through the upper east side of New York October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
37 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Members of the Occupy Wall St movement protest on 5th Avenue while marching through the upper east side of New York October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Members of the Occupy Wall St movement protest on 5th Avenue while marching through the upper east side of New York October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
38 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A man meditates outside the Occupy Boston encampment in Boston, Massachusetts October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A man meditates outside the Occupy Boston encampment in Boston, Massachusetts October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
39 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Occupy Boston protestors stand on the Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston, Massachusetts October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Occupy Boston protestors stand on the Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston, Massachusetts October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
40 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Members of a coalition called "Stand up Chicago" march during a protest down Michigan Ave in Chicago October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Frank Polich

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Members of a coalition called "Stand up Chicago" march during a protest down Michigan Ave in Chicago October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Frank Polich

Close
41 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Members of a coalition called "Stand up Chicago", dressed as Robin Hood, paddle kayaks down the Chicago River during a protest in Chicago October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Frank Polich

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Members of a coalition called "Stand up Chicago", dressed as Robin Hood, paddle kayaks down the Chicago River during a protest in Chicago October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Frank Polich

Close
42 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Police arrest members of a coalition called "Stand up Chicago" during a protest outside the Art Institute in Chicago October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Frank Polich

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Police arrest members of a coalition called "Stand up Chicago" during a protest outside the Art Institute in Chicago October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Frank Polich

Close
43 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Members of a coalition called "Stand up Chicago" raise their fist during a protest outside the Art Institute in Chicago October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Frank Polich

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Members of a coalition called "Stand up Chicago" raise their fist during a protest outside the Art Institute in Chicago October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Frank Polich

Close
44 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

People sign a huge copy of U.S. Constitution at an "Occupation of Washington" march camp in Washington, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

People sign a huge copy of U.S. Constitution at an "Occupation of Washington" march camp in Washington, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
45 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A sign is seen on a tent at the Occupy D.C camp in Washington October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A sign is seen on a tent at the Occupy D.C camp in Washington October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
46 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A man holds an umbrella reading as demonstrators take part in the Occupy DC protest in Washington, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A man holds an umbrella reading as demonstrators take part in the Occupy DC protest in Washington, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
47 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A demonstrator holds a sign at the Occupy LA protest on the lawn in front of Los Angeles City Hall on October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A demonstrator holds a sign at the Occupy LA protest on the lawn in front of Los Angeles City Hall on October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
48 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A demonstrator holds a sign at the Occupy LA protest on the lawn in front of Los Angeles City Hall on October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A demonstrator holds a sign at the Occupy LA protest on the lawn in front of Los Angeles City Hall on October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
49 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Protesters wave their hands to signify clapping during an "Occupy Wall Street" general assembly in New York's Washington Square October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Protesters wave their hands to signify clapping during an "Occupy Wall Street" general assembly in New York's Washington Square October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
50 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

An Occupy Wall Street campaign demonstrator holds up a sign in Zuccotti Park, near Wall Street in New York October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

An Occupy Wall Street campaign demonstrator holds up a sign in Zuccotti Park, near Wall Street in New York October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
51 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

An Occupy Wall Street protester marches up Broadway in New York City, October 5, 2011. Protesters, who have staged demonstrations about the power of the financial industry and other issues, and who have camped in Zuccotti Park near Wall street for nearly three weeks, were joined by hundreds of Union members in a march and demonstration through lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

An Occupy Wall Street protester marches up Broadway in New York City, October 5, 2011. Protesters, who have staged demonstrations about the power of the financial industry and other issues, and who have camped in Zuccotti Park near Wall street for nearly three weeks, were joined by hundreds of Union members in a march and demonstration through lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
52 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A woman and her child take part in an Occupy Wall Street demonstration in Foley Square in New York City, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A woman and her child take part in an Occupy Wall Street demonstration in Foley Square in New York City, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
53 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A woman is arrested after occupying a Bank of America branch during a "Make Wall Street Banks Pay" protest march in Los Angeles, California October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A woman is arrested after occupying a Bank of America branch during a "Make Wall Street Banks Pay" protest march in Los Angeles, California October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
54 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A couple kisses during a march in support of the New York Occupy Wall Street protests outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A couple kisses during a march in support of the New York Occupy Wall Street protests outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
55 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Protesters march in support of the New York Occupy Wall Street protests in Los Angeles, California October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Protesters march in support of the New York Occupy Wall Street protests in Los Angeles, California October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
56 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A demonstrator holds play money while dressed as a "corporate zombie" as he walks with others taking part in an Occupy Wall Street protest in lower Manhattan in New York, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

A demonstrator holds play money while dressed as a "corporate zombie" as he walks with others taking part in an Occupy Wall Street protest in lower Manhattan in New York, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
57 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Demonstrators from the Occupy Wall Street campaign hold signs aloft as a protest march enters the courtyard near the New York Police Department headquarters in New York September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Demonstrators from the Occupy Wall Street campaign hold signs aloft as a protest march enters the courtyard near the New York Police Department headquarters in New York September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
58 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Police square off against protesters on the Brooklyn Bridge during an Occupy Wall Street march in New York October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Police square off against protesters on the Brooklyn Bridge during an Occupy Wall Street march in New York October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
59 / 60
2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Kristina St. George holds aloft a protest sign in Zucotti Park during a demonstration by the Occupy Wall Street campaign near the financial district of New York September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Kristina St. George holds aloft a protest sign in Zucotti Park during a demonstration by the Occupy Wall Street campaign near the financial district of New York September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
60 / 60

''Rage'' against Wall Street

''Rage'' against Wall Street 分享
重新播放
下一个

Life in Mumbai

Life in Mumbai
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »