Endgame in Libya
Libyan people look at helicopters flying above them during celebrations for the liberation of Libya in Quiche, Benghazi October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Libyan people look at helicopters flying above them during celebrations for the liberation of Libya in Quiche, Benghazi October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A man walks on a street covered in debris after the liberation of Sirte October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A man walks on a street covered in debris after the liberation of Sirte October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A man douses water to a friend before retrieving a dead person near the site of burning tanks after an explosion on the outskirts of Sirte October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A man douses water to a friend before retrieving a dead person near the site of burning tanks after an explosion on the outskirts of Sirte October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Children stand at their house after returning to Sirte October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Children stand at their house after returning to Sirte October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Libyan National Transitional Council (NTC) Chairman Mustafa Abdel Jalil shakes hands with the leaders of the National Army during a news conference in Benghazi October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Libyan National Transitional Council (NTC) Chairman Mustafa Abdel Jalil shakes hands with the leaders of the National Army during a news conference in Benghazi October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Residents return to their homes after the liberation of Sirte October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Residents return to their homes after the liberation of Sirte October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A woman reacts as she returns to her destroyed house in Sirte October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A woman reacts as she returns to her destroyed house in Sirte October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Libyan people visit the body of slain Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi (R) inside a storage freezer in Misrata October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Libyan people visit the body of slain Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi (R) inside a storage freezer in Misrata October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A woman holds up a photo of a relative as Libyans celebrate the liberation of Libya at Martyrs' Square in Tripoli October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A woman holds up a photo of a relative as Libyans celebrate the liberation of Libya at Martyrs' Square in Tripoli October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Libyan people flash victory signs beside a vehicle belonging to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi after his killing in Misrata October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Libyan people flash victory signs beside a vehicle belonging to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi after his killing in Misrata October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Residents return to their destroyed home after the liberation of Libya in the city of Sirte October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Residents return to their destroyed home after the liberation of Libya in the city of Sirte October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Volunteers dig up corpses in the city of Sirte October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Volunteers dig up corpses in the city of Sirte October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Anti-Gaddafi fighters returning from Sirte gesture to crowds welcoming them back at Al Guwarsha gate in Benghazi October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Anti-Gaddafi fighters returning from Sirte gesture to crowds welcoming them back at Al Guwarsha gate in Benghazi October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Anti-Gaddafi fighters sit inside of one of Gaddafi houses in Sirte October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Anti-Gaddafi fighters sit inside of one of Gaddafi houses in Sirte October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A Libyan woman takes a picture on a mobile phone of her brother in front of a giant golden statue of a hand crushing a U.S. warplane in Misrata October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Libyan woman takes a picture on a mobile phone of her brother in front of a giant golden statue of a hand crushing a U.S. warplane in Misrata October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An anti-Gaddafi fighter stands guard on top of a damaged building as smoke is seen after other anti-Gaddafi fighters set fires to various buildings on a street in the devastated area where former Muammar Gaddafi was hiding out in Sirte October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An anti-Gaddafi fighter stands guard on top of a damaged building as smoke is seen after other anti-Gaddafi fighters set fires to various buildings on a street in the devastated area where former Muammar Gaddafi was hiding out in Sirte October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Chairman of the Libyan National Transitional Council (NTC) Mustafa Abdel Jalil visits a fighter, wounded during fighting in Sirte, in Benghazi Medical Center October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Chairman of the Libyan National Transitional Council (NTC) Mustafa Abdel Jalil visits a fighter, wounded during fighting in Sirte, in Benghazi Medical Center October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
An anti-Gaddafi fighter flashes a victory sign in front of a damaged building in Sirte October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An anti-Gaddafi fighter flashes a victory sign in front of a damaged building in Sirte October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Men take pictures of Muammar Gaddafi's corpse displayed at a house in Misrata October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Men take pictures of Muammar Gaddafi's corpse displayed at a house in Misrata October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An anti-Gaddafi fighter shouts "Allahu akbar" (God is great) as he celebrates the fall of Gaddafi in Sirte October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
An anti-Gaddafi fighter shouts "Allahu akbar" (God is great) as he celebrates the fall of Gaddafi in Sirte October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
A woman celebrates at Martyrs square in Tripoli October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A woman celebrates at Martyrs square in Tripoli October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Anti-Gaddafi fighters pray on a street in Sirte October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Anti-Gaddafi fighters pray on a street in Sirte October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Anti-Gaddafi fighters celebrate the fall of Gaddafi in Sirte October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Anti-Gaddafi fighters celebrate the fall of Gaddafi in Sirte October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Anti-Gaddafi fighters celebrate the fall of Gaddafi in Sirte October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Anti-Gaddafi fighters celebrate the fall of Gaddafi in Sirte October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A Gaddafi loyalist (2nd R) is taken prisoner by anti-Gaddafi fighters from the center of Sirte October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A Gaddafi loyalist (2nd R) is taken prisoner by anti-Gaddafi fighters from the center of Sirte October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An Anti-Gaddafi fighter shows the media what he claims was the golden pistol of Muammar Gaddafi, near Sirte October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An Anti-Gaddafi fighter shows the media what he claims was the golden pistol of Muammar Gaddafi, near Sirte October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Libyans celebrate at Martyrs square in Tripoli October 20, 2011 after hearing the news that Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was killed in Sirte. Gaddafi died in an attack by NTC fighters, a senior NTC official said on Thursday. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Libyans celebrate at Martyrs square in Tripoli October 20, 2011 after hearing the news that Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was killed in Sirte. Gaddafi died in an attack by NTC fighters, a senior NTC official said on Thursday. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
An anti-Gaddafi fighter fires a Grad missile during clashes with Gaddafi forces in Sirte, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An anti-Gaddafi fighter fires a Grad missile during clashes with Gaddafi forces in Sirte, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Anti-Gaddafi fighters carry an injured comrade during clashes with Gaddafi forces in Sirte October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Anti-Gaddafi fighters carry an injured comrade during clashes with Gaddafi forces in Sirte October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Anti-Gaddafi move during clashes with Gaddafi forces in Sirte, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Anti-Gaddafi move during clashes with Gaddafi forces in Sirte, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An anti-Gaddafi fighter fires a rocket during clashes with pro-Gaddafi forces at the frontline in Sirte October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An anti-Gaddafi fighter fires a rocket during clashes with pro-Gaddafi forces at the frontline in Sirte October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A pro-Gaddafi fighter drinks water after he was taken prisoner by anti-Gaddafi forces at the Ibn Sina hospital in Sirte October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
A pro-Gaddafi fighter drinks water after he was taken prisoner by anti-Gaddafi forces at the Ibn Sina hospital in Sirte October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Anti-Gaddafi fighters point their weapons through a hole in a fence during heavy fighting near the campus of the University of Sirte October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Anti-Gaddafi fighters point their weapons through a hole in a fence during heavy fighting near the campus of the University of Sirte October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
An anti-Gaddafi fighter carries a comrade who was injured at a truck mounted heavy machine gun position during heavy clashes with Gaddafi loyalists outside the State Security compound in Sirte, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An anti-Gaddafi fighter carries a comrade who was injured at a truck mounted heavy machine gun position during heavy clashes with Gaddafi loyalists outside the State Security compound in Sirte, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Anti-Gaddafi fighters destroy Sirte's eastern gate which was meant to separate the city of Sirte, Gaddafi's birth place, and nearby towns, 50 km (31 miles) east of Sirte, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Anti-Gaddafi fighters destroy Sirte's eastern gate which was meant to separate the city of Sirte, Gaddafi's birth place, and nearby towns, 50 km (31 miles) east of Sirte, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Anti-Gaddafi fighters step on a carpet bearing an image in the likeness of Muammar Gaddafi in the north of the besieged city of Bani Walid October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Anti-Gaddafi fighters step on a carpet bearing an image in the likeness of Muammar Gaddafi in the north of the besieged city of Bani Walid October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
An anti-Gaddafi fighter fires an RPG-7 during fighting in an area about 1 km (0.6 miles) from the centre of Sirte October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
An anti-Gaddafi fighter fires an RPG-7 during fighting in an area about 1 km (0.6 miles) from the centre of Sirte October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A wounded rebel fighter waits to be attended to by medical staff at a makeshift dressing station in a mosque near Sirte, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A wounded rebel fighter waits to be attended to by medical staff at a makeshift dressing station in a mosque near Sirte, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
An anti-Gaddafi fighter peers through a pair of binoculars in the front line of the besieged city of Bani Walid October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Saad shalash
An anti-Gaddafi fighter peers through a pair of binoculars in the front line of the besieged city of Bani Walid October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Saad shalash
Libyan man reacts as others carry the body of an anti-Gaddafi fighter who was killed in Bani Walid, during his funeral in Tripoli, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Libyan man reacts as others carry the body of an anti-Gaddafi fighter who was killed in Bani Walid, during his funeral in Tripoli, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Libyans bury the body of an anti-Gaddafi fighter who was killed in Bani Walid, during his funeral in Tripoli, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Libyans bury the body of an anti-Gaddafi fighter who was killed in Bani Walid, during his funeral in Tripoli, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Anti-Gaddafi fighters guard outside a hotel in Ghadames city near the border with Algeria, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Anti-Gaddafi fighters guard outside a hotel in Ghadames city near the border with Algeria, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An anti-Gaddafi fighter fires a mortar during a battle in a village near Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An anti-Gaddafi fighter fires a mortar during a battle in a village near Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Anti-Gaddafi fighters return fire with pro-Gaddafi forces, on the outskirts of Sirte, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Anti-Gaddafi fighters return fire with pro-Gaddafi forces, on the outskirts of Sirte, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Forces loyal to Libya's interim leaders cheer as they prepare for another day of fighting, about 2 km from the city centre in the coastal city of Sirte, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Forces loyal to Libya's interim leaders cheer as they prepare for another day of fighting, about 2 km from the city centre in the coastal city of Sirte, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
An anti-Gaddafi fighter salvages weapons at a pro-Gaddafi weapons and ammunition compound in a village near Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds, September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An anti-Gaddafi fighter salvages weapons at a pro-Gaddafi weapons and ammunition compound in a village near Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds, September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Anti-Gaddafi fighters pray at a checkpoint near the town of Abu Grein, west of Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Anti-Gaddafi fighters pray at a checkpoint near the town of Abu Grein, west of Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Anti-Gaddafi fighters run for cover as they come under fire from pro-Gaddafi snipers in the north of the besieged city of Bani Walid, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Anti-Gaddafi fighters run for cover as they come under fire from pro-Gaddafi snipers in the north of the besieged city of Bani Walid, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Anti-Gaddafi fighters carry their wounded comrade during fighting at the frontline, in the north of the besieged city of Bani Walid, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Anti-Gaddafi fighters carry their wounded comrade during fighting at the frontline, in the north of the besieged city of Bani Walid, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
An anti-Gaddafi fighter tests an anti-aircraft gun southwest of Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An anti-Gaddafi fighter tests an anti-aircraft gun southwest of Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic