版本:
中国

Making the Dreamliner

2011年 9月 27日 星期二

Assembly takes place on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner passenger plane at the company's plant in Everett, Washington, April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

2011年 9月 27日 星期二

Assembly takes place on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner passenger plane at the company's plant in Everett, Washington, April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

Close
1 / 15
2011年 9月 27日 星期二

A view shows the passenger cabin of the first Boeing 787 Dreamliner to be delivered to launch customer All Nippon Airway (ANA) after its unveiling at Boeing's Everett factory, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

2011年 9月 27日 星期二

A view shows the passenger cabin of the first Boeing 787 Dreamliner to be delivered to launch customer All Nippon Airway (ANA) after its unveiling at Boeing's Everett factory, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

Close
2 / 15
2011年 9月 27日 星期二

Boeing aircraft maintenance technician Bill Lucyk works on the underside of the first 787 Dreamliner as it's readied for its first test flight at the Boeing company's plant in Everett, Washington, April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

2011年 9月 27日 星期二

Boeing aircraft maintenance technician Bill Lucyk works on the underside of the first 787 Dreamliner as it's readied for its first test flight at the Boeing company's plant in Everett, Washington, April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

Close
3 / 15
2011年 9月 27日 星期二

One of the Boeing company's Dreamlifter cargo aircraft sits on the tarmac at their factory in Everett, Washington, April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

2011年 9月 27日 星期二

One of the Boeing company's Dreamlifter cargo aircraft sits on the tarmac at their factory in Everett, Washington, April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

Close
4 / 15
2011年 9月 27日 星期二

A model stands in front of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft at Farnborough airport in Farnborough, southern England, July 18, 2010. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

2011年 9月 27日 星期二

A model stands in front of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft at Farnborough airport in Farnborough, southern England, July 18, 2010. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
5 / 15
2011年 9月 27日 星期二

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft is surrounded by employees and special guests during its world premiere outside the Boeing assembly plant in Everett, Washington, July 8, 2007. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

2011年 9月 27日 星期二

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft is surrounded by employees and special guests during its world premiere outside the Boeing assembly plant in Everett, Washington, July 8, 2007. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

Close
6 / 15
2011年 9月 27日 星期二

The cockpit of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft for All Nippon Airways (ANA) is seen during a media briefing event at Haneda airport in Tokyo, July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2011年 9月 27日 星期二

The cockpit of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft for All Nippon Airways (ANA) is seen during a media briefing event at Haneda airport in Tokyo, July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
7 / 15
2011年 9月 27日 星期二

Boeing employees work on the interior assembly of a 787 Dreamliner at the company's plant in Everett, Washington, May 19, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

2011年 9月 27日 星期二

Boeing employees work on the interior assembly of a 787 Dreamliner at the company's plant in Everett, Washington, May 19, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

Close
8 / 15
2011年 9月 27日 星期二

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft for All Nippon Airways (ANA) is seen at a media briefing event at Haneda airport in Tokyo, July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2011年 9月 27日 星期二

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft for All Nippon Airways (ANA) is seen at a media briefing event at Haneda airport in Tokyo, July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
9 / 15
2011年 9月 27日 星期二

A section of the main body of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen at the 2010 Farnborough International Airshow in southern England, July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

2011年 9月 27日 星期二

A section of the main body of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen at the 2010 Farnborough International Airshow in southern England, July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
10 / 15
2011年 9月 27日 星期二

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner sits on the tarmac at the Boeing Commercial Airplane manufacturing facilities at Paine Field in Everett, Washington during the aircraft's certification event on August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

2011年 9月 27日 星期二

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner sits on the tarmac at the Boeing Commercial Airplane manufacturing facilities at Paine Field in Everett, Washington during the aircraft's certification event on August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
11 / 15
2011年 9月 27日 星期二

The first Boeing 787 Dreamliner sits on the assembly line at the company's Everett, Washington plant, May 19, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

2011年 9月 27日 星期二

The first Boeing 787 Dreamliner sits on the assembly line at the company's Everett, Washington plant, May 19, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

Close
12 / 15
2011年 9月 27日 星期二

A Boeing employee sits next to a tinted window on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Farnborough airport in southern England, July 18, 2010. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

2011年 9月 27日 星期二

A Boeing employee sits next to a tinted window on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Farnborough airport in southern England, July 18, 2010. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
13 / 15
2011年 9月 27日 星期二

All Nippon Airway (ANA) flight captain Yoshiro Taneda looks over the first Boeing 787 Dreamliner to be delivered to the Japanese airline at Boeing's Everett factory, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

2011年 9月 27日 星期二

All Nippon Airway (ANA) flight captain Yoshiro Taneda looks over the first Boeing 787 Dreamliner to be delivered to the Japanese airline at Boeing's Everett factory, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

Close
14 / 15
2011年 9月 27日 星期二

Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Jim Albaugh (4th R) and All Nippon Airways (ANA) Co President Shinichiro Ito shake hands as ANA's cabin attendants pose in front of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner during a photo session after their joint news conference at Haneda airport in Tokyo, July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2011年 9月 27日 星期二

Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Jim Albaugh (4th R) and All Nippon Airways (ANA) Co President Shinichiro Ito shake hands as ANA's cabin attendants pose in front of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner during a photo session after their joint news conference at Haneda airport in Tokyo, July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
15 / 15

Making the Dreamliner

Making the Dreamliner 分享
重新播放
下一个

Women of Saudi Arabia

Women of Saudi Arabia
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »