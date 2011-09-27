Typhoon strikes Philippines
Residents wade on waist deep floodwaters brought by Typhoon Nesat, locally known as Pedring, that hit the Tanza town of Malabon city, north of Manila, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy cries as he waits for the search and recovery of his relatives beneath the rubble after strong winds brought by Typhoon Nesat knocked down a wall killing four residents in Valenzuela City, Metro Manila, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Fishermen stand at the scene of a cargo ship washed ashore at the sea port in Navotas city, north of Manila September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
The main street of Roxas boulevard is seen submerged under flood waters in metro Manila, September 27, 2011 after Typhoon Nesat, locally known as Pedring, hit the capital, Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Students look out from a school bus as they go home after the suspension of classes due to rainfall from Typhoon Nesat in Quezon City, Metro Manila, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Residents carry a pig as they wade knee-deep in floodwaters brought on by Typhoon Nesat, locally known as Pedring, in San Mateo Rizal east of Manila, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A resident carries a gas tank as he evacuates his house amid rising flood waters in San Mateo, Rizal, east of Manila, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Residents living near the sea front evacuate their shanty after heavy winds and rains brought by Typhoon Nesat, locally known as Pedring, hit Navotas city, north of Manila, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Residents are seen at the evacuation center after their shanties were hit by floodwaters brought by Typhoon Nesat, locally known as Pedring, hit Baseco town, Tondo city, north of Manila, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A river is seen overflowing due to rising floodwaters brought by Typhoon Nesat, locally known as Pedring, in Marikina City Metro Manila, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Rescuers recover a body from the rubble after strong winds brought by Typhoon Nesat, locally known as Pedring, knocked down a wall killing four residents in Valenzuela City Metro Manila, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A resident living near the sea front carries his belongings as he evacuates from floodwaters brought by Typhoon Nesat, locally known as Pedring, in Tondo city, metro Manila, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A homeless man eats his meal under an umbrella tied to a tree as typhoon Nesat, known locally as Pedring, approaches Manila, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Children look out from the back of a delivery truck as they evacuate their shanties after floodwaters brought by Typhoon Nesat, locally known as Pedring, hit Baseco, Tondo city, in metro Manila, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Residents assist a woman as they wade on waist deep floodwaters brought by Typhoon Nesat, locally known as Pedring, that hit the Tanza town of Malabon city, north of Manila, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
