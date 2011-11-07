Jackson's doctor found guilty
Dr. Conrad Murray is handcuffed as he is remanded into custody after the jury returned with a guilty verdict in his involuntary manslaughter trial in Los Angeles November 7, 2011, in this frame grab from court pool video. Murray was found guilty on Monday of involuntary manslaughter in the pop star's death. REUTERS/TV POOL/Pool
Fans of Michael Jackson react outside the courthouse after the reading of the guilty verdict in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Michael Jackson fan Felicia Wilson wipes a tear after hearing the guilty verdict in the trial of Dr. Conrad Murray in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew
A young Michael Jackson impersonator performs outside the courthouse in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. Murray was found guilty on Monday of involuntary manslaughter in the pop star's death. REUTERS/David McNew
A fan of Michael Jackson reacts outside the courthouse after the reading of the guilty verdict in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew
Michael Jackson's mother Katherine Jackson speaks to the media as she leaves the courthouse following a guilty verdict in the Dr. Conrad Murray trial in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew
Michael Jackson's father Joe (L) and brother Jermaine Jackson leave the courthouse after the reading of the guilty verdict in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A Michael Jackson fan drinks fake propofol outside the courthouse after the reading of the guilty verdict in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Michael Jackson fans wait outside the courthouse for the reading of the verdict in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew
Michael Jackson fans outside the Apollo theatre in the Harlem section of New York City react to the reading of the verdict in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Joe and Katherine Jackson arrive for the reading of the verdict in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles November 7, 2011 . REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Michael Jackson fans wait outside the courthouse for the reading of the verdict in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Dr. Conrad Murray looks towards Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney David Walgren (not pictured) as Walgren delivers his closing arguments during the final stage of Murray's defense in his involuntary manslaughter trial in the death of singer Michael Jackson, at the Los Angeles Superior Court November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Deputy District Attorney David Walgren projects images of the children of pop star Michael Jackson during his closing arguments in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death Jackson in Los Angeles November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Defense attorney Ed Chernoff gestures as he makes his closing arguments in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Judge Michael Pastor listens during the redirect cross-examination of Dr. Paul White (not pictured) in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Dr. Paul White (R), an anaesthesiologist and propofol expert, demonstrates an IV drip with the assistance of defense attorney J. Michael Flanagan (L) in the final stage of Dr. Conrad Murray's defense case, during Murray's involuntary manslaughter trial in Los Angeles October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Buck/Pool
Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies whisper to each other during proceedings in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Buck/Pool
A surveillance video dated June 25, 2009 from the late singer Michael Jackson's home shows a man and vehicle as it is projected during Dr. Conrad Murray's involuntary manslaughter trial in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Buck/Pool
Anesthesiology expert Dr. Steven Shafer gestures to a Propofol bottle during Dr. Conrad Murray's involuntary manslaughter trial in Los Angeles October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Reed Saxon/Pool
Prosecution witness Dr. Nader Kamangar gestures during his testimony at Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Robyn Beck/Pool
Dr. Conrad Murray (L) watches as defense attorney J. Michael Flanagan (R) speaks during Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Robyn Beck/Pool
A photograph from the coroner of Michael Jackson's body is projected by the prosecution during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Robyn Beck/Pool
A photograph of Michael Jackson's bedroom is projected as Defense attorney Ed Chernoff cross examines LAPD Det. Scott Smith during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, California, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Robyn Beck/Pool
Deputy District Attorney David Walgren holds a bottle of propofol found by Los Angeles County coroner investigator Elissa Fleak (not pictured) during her testimony at Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in pop star Michael Jackson's death in Los Angeles October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A syringe found in the bedroom of pop star Michael Jackson is shown in this photo projected on a screen and entered as evidence during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Defense attorney Ed Chernoff (R) holds an IV line as he questions prosecution witness Sally Hirschberg during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pop star Michael Jackson lies dead on a gurney in this photo shown during Los Angeles County coroner investigator Elissa Fleak's testimony in this evidence photo projection at Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in Jackson's death in Los Angeles October 5, 2011. REUTERS/CNN/Pool
Drugs found in the home of pop star Michael Jackson by Los Angeles County coroner investigator Elissa Fleak sit on the prosecution's table after being introduced as evidence during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Jackson in Los Angeles October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dr. Conrad Murray listens to testimonies during his trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Prosecution witness and paramedic Richard Senneff testifies in Dr. Conrad Murray's involuntary manslaughter trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool
Myra Juliette from Denmark holds placards outside the courthouse during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Television news crews set up as the sun rises during the opening day of Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew
LaToya Jackson arrives for Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Michael Jackson's personal assistant Michael Amir Williams testifies during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool
A demonstrator stands outside the Los Angeles Superior Court during the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Joe Jackson arrives during the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew
Beatrice Fakhrain (L) and Michelle Shaw read bible verses during the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A video frame grab of a prosecution slide projected on the screen shows two images of Michael Jackson during the prosecution's opening argument in the Dr. Conrad Murray trial in the death of Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool
Dr. Conrad Murray wipes a tear during the opening arguments in his trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool
