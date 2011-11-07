版本:
中国

Jackson's doctor found guilty

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Dr. Conrad Murray is handcuffed as he is remanded into custody after the jury returned with a guilty verdict in his involuntary manslaughter trial in Los Angeles November 7, 2011, in this frame grab from court pool video. Murray was found guilty on Monday of involuntary manslaughter in the pop star's death. REUTERS/TV POOL/Pool

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Dr. Conrad Murray is handcuffed as he is remanded into custody after the jury returned with a guilty verdict in his involuntary manslaughter trial in Los Angeles November 7, 2011, in this frame grab from court pool video. Murray was found guilty on Monday of involuntary manslaughter in the pop star's death. REUTERS/TV POOL/Pool

Close
1 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Fans of Michael Jackson react outside the courthouse after the reading of the guilty verdict in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Fans of Michael Jackson react outside the courthouse after the reading of the guilty verdict in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Michael Jackson fan Felicia Wilson wipes a tear after hearing the guilty verdict in the trial of Dr. Conrad Murray in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Michael Jackson fan Felicia Wilson wipes a tear after hearing the guilty verdict in the trial of Dr. Conrad Murray in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
3 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

A young Michael Jackson impersonator performs outside the courthouse in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. Murray was found guilty on Monday of involuntary manslaughter in the pop star's death. REUTERS/David McNew

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

A young Michael Jackson impersonator performs outside the courthouse in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. Murray was found guilty on Monday of involuntary manslaughter in the pop star's death. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
4 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

A fan of Michael Jackson reacts outside the courthouse after the reading of the guilty verdict in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

A fan of Michael Jackson reacts outside the courthouse after the reading of the guilty verdict in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
5 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Michael Jackson's mother Katherine Jackson speaks to the media as she leaves the courthouse following a guilty verdict in the Dr. Conrad Murray trial in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Michael Jackson's mother Katherine Jackson speaks to the media as she leaves the courthouse following a guilty verdict in the Dr. Conrad Murray trial in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
6 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Michael Jackson's father Joe (L) and brother Jermaine Jackson leave the courthouse after the reading of the guilty verdict in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Michael Jackson's father Joe (L) and brother Jermaine Jackson leave the courthouse after the reading of the guilty verdict in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
7 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

A Michael Jackson fan drinks fake propofol outside the courthouse after the reading of the guilty verdict in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

A Michael Jackson fan drinks fake propofol outside the courthouse after the reading of the guilty verdict in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
8 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Michael Jackson fans wait outside the courthouse for the reading of the verdict in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Michael Jackson fans wait outside the courthouse for the reading of the verdict in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
9 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Michael Jackson fans outside the Apollo theatre in the Harlem section of New York City react to the reading of the verdict in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Michael Jackson fans outside the Apollo theatre in the Harlem section of New York City react to the reading of the verdict in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
10 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Joe and Katherine Jackson arrive for the reading of the verdict in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles November 7, 2011 . REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Joe and Katherine Jackson arrive for the reading of the verdict in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles November 7, 2011 . REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
11 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Michael Jackson fans wait outside the courthouse for the reading of the verdict in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Michael Jackson fans wait outside the courthouse for the reading of the verdict in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
12 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Dr. Conrad Murray looks towards Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney David Walgren (not pictured) as Walgren delivers his closing arguments during the final stage of Murray's defense in his involuntary manslaughter trial in the death of singer Michael Jackson, at the Los Angeles Superior Court November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Dr. Conrad Murray looks towards Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney David Walgren (not pictured) as Walgren delivers his closing arguments during the final stage of Murray's defense in his involuntary manslaughter trial in the death of singer Michael Jackson, at the Los Angeles Superior Court November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

Close
13 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Deputy District Attorney David Walgren projects images of the children of pop star Michael Jackson during his closing arguments in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death Jackson in Los Angeles November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Deputy District Attorney David Walgren projects images of the children of pop star Michael Jackson during his closing arguments in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death Jackson in Los Angeles November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

Close
14 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Defense attorney Ed Chernoff gestures as he makes his closing arguments in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Defense attorney Ed Chernoff gestures as he makes his closing arguments in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

Close
15 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Judge Michael Pastor listens during the redirect cross-examination of Dr. Paul White (not pictured) in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Judge Michael Pastor listens during the redirect cross-examination of Dr. Paul White (not pictured) in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

Close
16 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Dr. Paul White (R), an anaesthesiologist and propofol expert, demonstrates an IV drip with the assistance of defense attorney J. Michael Flanagan (L) in the final stage of Dr. Conrad Murray's defense case, during Murray's involuntary manslaughter trial in Los Angeles October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Buck/Pool

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Dr. Paul White (R), an anaesthesiologist and propofol expert, demonstrates an IV drip with the assistance of defense attorney J. Michael Flanagan (L) in the final stage of Dr. Conrad Murray's defense case, during Murray's involuntary manslaughter trial in Los Angeles October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Buck/Pool

Close
17 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies whisper to each other during proceedings in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Buck/Pool

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies whisper to each other during proceedings in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Buck/Pool

Close
18 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

A surveillance video dated June 25, 2009 from the late singer Michael Jackson's home shows a man and vehicle as it is projected during Dr. Conrad Murray's involuntary manslaughter trial in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Buck/Pool

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

A surveillance video dated June 25, 2009 from the late singer Michael Jackson's home shows a man and vehicle as it is projected during Dr. Conrad Murray's involuntary manslaughter trial in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Buck/Pool

Close
19 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Anesthesiology expert Dr. Steven Shafer gestures to a Propofol bottle during Dr. Conrad Murray's involuntary manslaughter trial in Los Angeles October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Reed Saxon/Pool

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Anesthesiology expert Dr. Steven Shafer gestures to a Propofol bottle during Dr. Conrad Murray's involuntary manslaughter trial in Los Angeles October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Reed Saxon/Pool

Close
20 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Prosecution witness Dr. Nader Kamangar gestures during his testimony at Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Robyn Beck/Pool

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Prosecution witness Dr. Nader Kamangar gestures during his testimony at Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Robyn Beck/Pool

Close
21 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Dr. Conrad Murray (L) watches as defense attorney J. Michael Flanagan (R) speaks during Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Robyn Beck/Pool

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Dr. Conrad Murray (L) watches as defense attorney J. Michael Flanagan (R) speaks during Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Robyn Beck/Pool

Close
22 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

A photograph from the coroner of Michael Jackson's body is projected by the prosecution during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Robyn Beck/Pool

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

A photograph from the coroner of Michael Jackson's body is projected by the prosecution during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Robyn Beck/Pool

Close
23 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

A photograph of Michael Jackson's bedroom is projected as Defense attorney Ed Chernoff cross examines LAPD Det. Scott Smith during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, California, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Robyn Beck/Pool

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

A photograph of Michael Jackson's bedroom is projected as Defense attorney Ed Chernoff cross examines LAPD Det. Scott Smith during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, California, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Robyn Beck/Pool

Close
24 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Deputy District Attorney David Walgren holds a bottle of propofol found by Los Angeles County coroner investigator Elissa Fleak (not pictured) during her testimony at Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in pop star Michael Jackson's death in Los Angeles October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Deputy District Attorney David Walgren holds a bottle of propofol found by Los Angeles County coroner investigator Elissa Fleak (not pictured) during her testimony at Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in pop star Michael Jackson's death in Los Angeles October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
25 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

A syringe found in the bedroom of pop star Michael Jackson is shown in this photo projected on a screen and entered as evidence during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

A syringe found in the bedroom of pop star Michael Jackson is shown in this photo projected on a screen and entered as evidence during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
26 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Defense attorney Ed Chernoff (R) holds an IV line as he questions prosecution witness Sally Hirschberg during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Defense attorney Ed Chernoff (R) holds an IV line as he questions prosecution witness Sally Hirschberg during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
27 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Pop star Michael Jackson lies dead on a gurney in this photo shown during Los Angeles County coroner investigator Elissa Fleak's testimony in this evidence photo projection at Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in Jackson's death in Los Angeles October 5, 2011. REUTERS/CNN/Pool

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Pop star Michael Jackson lies dead on a gurney in this photo shown during Los Angeles County coroner investigator Elissa Fleak's testimony in this evidence photo projection at Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in Jackson's death in Los Angeles October 5, 2011. REUTERS/CNN/Pool

Close
28 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Drugs found in the home of pop star Michael Jackson by Los Angeles County coroner investigator Elissa Fleak sit on the prosecution's table after being introduced as evidence during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Jackson in Los Angeles October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Drugs found in the home of pop star Michael Jackson by Los Angeles County coroner investigator Elissa Fleak sit on the prosecution's table after being introduced as evidence during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Jackson in Los Angeles October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
29 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Dr. Conrad Murray listens to testimonies during his trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Dr. Conrad Murray listens to testimonies during his trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
30 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Prosecution witness and paramedic Richard Senneff testifies in Dr. Conrad Murray's involuntary manslaughter trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Prosecution witness and paramedic Richard Senneff testifies in Dr. Conrad Murray's involuntary manslaughter trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

Close
31 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Myra Juliette from Denmark holds placards outside the courthouse during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Myra Juliette from Denmark holds placards outside the courthouse during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
32 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Television news crews set up as the sun rises during the opening day of Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Television news crews set up as the sun rises during the opening day of Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
33 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

LaToya Jackson arrives for Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

LaToya Jackson arrives for Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
34 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Michael Jackson's personal assistant Michael Amir Williams testifies during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Michael Jackson's personal assistant Michael Amir Williams testifies during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

Close
35 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

A demonstrator stands outside the Los Angeles Superior Court during the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

A demonstrator stands outside the Los Angeles Superior Court during the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
36 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Joe Jackson arrives during the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Joe Jackson arrives during the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
37 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Beatrice Fakhrain (L) and Michelle Shaw read bible verses during the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Beatrice Fakhrain (L) and Michelle Shaw read bible verses during the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
38 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

A video frame grab of a prosecution slide projected on the screen shows two images of Michael Jackson during the prosecution's opening argument in the Dr. Conrad Murray trial in the death of Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

A video frame grab of a prosecution slide projected on the screen shows two images of Michael Jackson during the prosecution's opening argument in the Dr. Conrad Murray trial in the death of Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

Close
39 / 40
2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Dr. Conrad Murray wipes a tear during the opening arguments in his trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

Dr. Conrad Murray wipes a tear during the opening arguments in his trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

Close
40 / 40

Jackson's doctor found guilty

Jackson's doctor found guilty 分享
重新播放
下一个

Style file

Style file
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »