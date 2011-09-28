版本:
Inside "The Hague Hilton"

2011年 9月 28日

People listen to the presentation by a court official from the gallery of the courtroom at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) during its open day for public in Hague in this September 18, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

People listen to the presentation by a court official from the gallery of the courtroom at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) during its open day for public in Hague in this September 18, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic talks to a member of his defence team during a trial in a courtroom of the International Criminal Tribunal (ICTY) for the former Yugoslavia in Hague, in this September 19, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic talks to a member of his defence team during a trial in a courtroom of the International Criminal Tribunal (ICTY) for the former Yugoslavia in Hague, in this September 19, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

An oath is written in different languages and left on the witness chair in the courtroom at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) during its open day for public in Hague in this September 18, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

An oath is written in different languages and left on the witness chair in the courtroom at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) during its open day for public in Hague in this September 18, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Boxes for evidence are stored in shelves of the International Criminal Tribunal (ICTY) for the former Yugoslavia in Hague, in this September 19, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Boxes for evidence are stored in shelves of the International Criminal Tribunal (ICTY) for the former Yugoslavia in Hague, in this September 19, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Chairs for accused are seen in a waiting room just outside a courtroom at the International Criminal Tribunal (ICTY) for the former Yugoslavia in Hague in this September 19, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Chairs for accused are seen in a waiting room just outside a courtroom at the International Criminal Tribunal (ICTY) for the former Yugoslavia in Hague in this September 19, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Serb, Croat and Muslim signs are seen on the wall of a balcony of the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Serb, Croat and Muslim signs are seen on the wall of a balcony of the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Tennis and basketball courts are seen through the bars of a cell at the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Tennis and basketball courts are seen through the bars of a cell at the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Posters with pictures of people indicted for war crimes from 2004 and 2011 are seen at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) during its open day in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Posters with pictures of people indicted for war crimes from 2004 and 2011 are seen at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) during its open day in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Children toys are seen in a room for visits at the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Children toys are seen in a room for visits at the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Paintings are left by people accused of war crimes in the art room of the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Paintings are left by people accused of war crimes in the art room of the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

A UN security guard is seen inside the courtroom at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) during its open day in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

A UN security guard is seen inside the courtroom at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) during its open day in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Tennis racquets and balls are left outside a gym at the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Tennis racquets and balls are left outside a gym at the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

A sculpture of an angel with a broken wing is seen on the wall of music and spiritual room of the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

A sculpture of an angel with a broken wing is seen on the wall of music and spiritual room of the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

A note is left on a table in a courtroom of the International Criminal Tribunal (ICTY) for the former Yugoslavia in this September 19, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

A note is left on a table in a courtroom of the International Criminal Tribunal (ICTY) for the former Yugoslavia in this September 19, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic (3R) arrives for a trial in a courtroom of the International Criminal Tribunal (ICTY) for the former Yugoslavia in Hague, in this September 19, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic (3R) arrives for a trial in a courtroom of the International Criminal Tribunal (ICTY) for the former Yugoslavia in Hague, in this September 19, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

A TV screen is seen between refrigerators in a kitchen in one of the wings of the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

A TV screen is seen between refrigerators in a kitchen in one of the wings of the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Tennis and basketball courts are seen at the yard of the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Tennis and basketball courts are seen at the yard of the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Cells are seen in one of the wings of the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Cells are seen in one of the wings of the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

View from inside a room for visits at the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

View from inside a room for visits at the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

An empty solitary cell is seen at the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague , in this September 20, 2011 photo. The road for former Yugoslavia's war criminals ends here, at "The Hague Hilton". REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

An empty solitary cell is seen at the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague , in this September 20, 2011 photo. The road for former Yugoslavia's war criminals ends here, at "The Hague Hilton". REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Food is left on a ping-pong table in a kitchen at one of the wings of the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Food is left on a ping-pong table in a kitchen at one of the wings of the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Documents related to the trial of former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic are left in a courtroom of the International Criminal Tribunal (ICTY) for the former Yugoslavia in Hague in this September 19, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Documents related to the trial of former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic are left in a courtroom of the International Criminal Tribunal (ICTY) for the former Yugoslavia in Hague in this September 19, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

UN security guards are seen on the terrace of the International Criminal Tribunal (ICTY) for the former Yugoslavia in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

UN security guards are seen on the terrace of the International Criminal Tribunal (ICTY) for the former Yugoslavia in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

People listen to the presentation by a court official from the gallery of the courtroom at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) during its open day in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

People listen to the presentation by a court official from the gallery of the courtroom at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) during its open day in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Security guards are on duty between wings of the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Security guards are on duty between wings of the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Security guards exercise at the gym shared with accused for war crimes at the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Security guards exercise at the gym shared with accused for war crimes at the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Boxes with audio visual recordings are stored at shelves of the International Criminal Tribunal (ICTY) for the former Yugoslavia in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Boxes with audio visual recordings are stored at shelves of the International Criminal Tribunal (ICTY) for the former Yugoslavia in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

A UN security guard sits at the table of a room for visits at the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

A UN security guard sits at the table of a room for visits at the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

An unoccupied cell is seen at the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

An unoccupied cell is seen at the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

A view from inside a cell of the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

A view from inside a cell of the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

People wearing black robes take a break from a trial on the terrace of the International Criminal Tribunal (ICTY) for the former Yugoslavia in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

People wearing black robes take a break from a trial on the terrace of the International Criminal Tribunal (ICTY) for the former Yugoslavia in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Showers are seen in one of the wings of the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

Showers are seen in one of the wings of the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

People listen to a presentation by a court official from the gallery of the courtroom at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) during its open day in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

People listen to a presentation by a court official from the gallery of the courtroom at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) during its open day in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

An empty chair is seen outside a courtroom of the International Criminal Tribunal (ICTY) for the former Yugoslavia, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

An empty chair is seen outside a courtroom of the International Criminal Tribunal (ICTY) for the former Yugoslavia, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

A security guard walks past a UN flag at the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 28日 星期三

A security guard walks past a UN flag at the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, in this September 20, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

