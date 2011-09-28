Toxic sludge: Before and after
Janos Fuchs, 57, poses with a picture he recovered from his mother's destroyed house in Kolontar, western Hungary, which was inundated by a flood of toxic red sludge last October, September 23, 2011. The affected houses have been mostly bulldozed, and Fuchs, like about 100 other families, got a new house that was built by the government on the opposite side of the village. 10 people died and more than 120 were injured in the disaster, which was Hungary's worst ever industrial catastrophe. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A combination photograph shows (top) a man making a phone call in the yard of a ruined house in the village of Kolontar, 150 km (93miles) west of Budapest, which had been inundated by a flood of toxic red sludge, on October 4, 2010 and the same area on September 25, 2011, by which the houses had been demolished and the affected area largely cleared of the caustic waste. 10 people died and more than 120 were injured when the waste reservoir of a nearby alumina plant broke on October 4, 2010, causing Hungary's worst ever industrial disaster. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A combination photograph shows (top) Tunde Erdelyi, rescuing her cat from the wreckage of her home in the town of Devecser, western Hungary, which had been inundated by a flood of toxic red sludge, on October 5, 2010 and Erdelyi in the village of Bazsi on September 23, 2011. She has gotten a new cat because the old one ran under a car two days after being rescued. The affected area has largely been cleared of caustic waste. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A combination photograph shows (top) the ground in the village of Kolontar, 150 km (93 miles) west of Budapest, inundated by a flood of toxic red sludge, on October 6, 2010 and the same area on September 25, 2011, by which time the affected area had largely been cleared of caustic waste. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A combination photograph shows (top) a man trying to clear the yard of a house in the village of Kolontar, 150 km (93 miles) west of Budapest, which had been inundated by a flood of toxic red sludge, on October 7, 2010 and the same area on September 23, 2011, by which time the houses had been demolished and the affected area largely cleared of caustic waste. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A combination photograph shows (top) shopkeeper Margint Kunos trying to clean up her store in the town of Devecser, 150 km (93.2 miles) west of Budapest, which had been inundated by a flood of toxic red sludge, on October 11, 2010 and Kunos, who still works in the same store, on September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A combination photograph shows (top) a food storage chamber in the village of Kolontar, 150 km (93 miles) west of Budapest, inundated by a flood of toxic red sludge on October 7, 2010 and the same house, the only contaminated building left standing as a memento of the disaster, on September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A combination aerial photograph shows (top) the village of Kolontar, 150 km (93 miles) west of Budapest, destroyed by a flood of toxic red sludge on October 9, 2010 and the same area on Sept. 23, 2011, by which the affected houses were all bulldozed. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A combination photograph shows (top) the ground in the village of Kolontar, 150 km (93 miles) west of Budapest, inundated by a flood of toxic red sludge, on October 6, 2010 and the same area on September 25, 2011, by which the affected area had largely been cleared of the caustic waste. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A combination photograph shows (top) 80-year-old Jozsef Bors trying to clean his house in the town of Devecser, 150 km (93.2 miles) west of Budapest, after it had been inundated by a flood of toxic red sludge, on October 6, 2010 and standing outside his new home which he received in compensation, in another part of Devecser on September 23, 2011, by which time the houses affected by the sludge had been bulldozed. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A combination photograph shows (top) a toxic waste cleanup specialist cleaning the street in Devecser, 150 km (93 miles) west of Budapest, which had been inundated by a flood of toxic red sludge, on October 8, 2010, and the same area on September 23, 2011, by which the affected houses had all been bulldozed and the area mostly cleaned. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A combination aerial photograph shows (top) the town of Devecser, 150 km (93 miles) west of Budapest, inundated by a flood of toxic red sludge on October 9, 2010 and the same area on September 23, 2011, by which time the affected houses had all been bulldozed. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A combination photograph shows (top) the backyard of a house in Kolontar, 150 km (93 miles) west of Budapest, which had been inundated by a flood of toxic red sludge, on October 7, 2010 and the same area on September 25, 2011, by which the houses had been demolished and the affected area largely cleared of caustic waste. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A combination photograph shows (top) a man removing debris from the rubble of his house in the village of Kolontar, 150 km (93 miles) west of Budapest, which had been inundated by a flood of toxic red sludge, on October 7, 2010, and the same area on September 23, 2011, by which most of the houses had been demolished and the affected area largely cleared of the caustic waste. The house shown on the picture has been left standing as a momento, and a safety dyke was erected to protect the village from potential new spills. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A combination photograph shows (top) Janos Fuchs in Kolontar, 150 km (93 miles) west of Budapest, going through the rubble of his mother's home, which had been damaged by a flood of toxic red sludge, on October 6, 2010, and standing Fuchs posing at the same location where the house had once stood on September 23, 2011, after the affected areas had been bulldozed. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A combination photograph shows (top) two men removing debris from a ruined house in the village of Kolontar, 150 km (93 miles) west of Budapest, which had been inundated by a flood of toxic red sludge, on October 7, 2010 and the same area on September 25, 2011, by which time the houses had been demolished and the affected area largely cleared of caustic waste. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A combination aerial photograph shows (top) the alumina waste reservoir near Kolontar, 150 km (93 miles) west of Budapest, which broke and unleashed a toxic flood of red sludge, shown here on October 9, 2010 and the same area on September 23, 2011, by which time the affected area had been mostly cleaned and emergency dykes erected, but the reservoir wall's gap remains open. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A combination photograph shows (top) a makeshift bridge built in place in the village of Kolontar, 150 km (93 miles) west of Budapest, which had been inundated by a flood of toxic red sludge, on October 7, 2010 and the same bridge on September 23, 2011, by which the affected area had largely been cleared of caustic waste. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A combination photograph shows (top) a man walking along a street in the town of Devecser, 150 km (93 miles) west of Budapest, which had been inundated by a flood of toxic red sludge, on October 9, 2010, and the same area on September 25, 2011, by which the houses had been demolished and the affected area largely cleared of caustic waste. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A combination photograph shows (top) a street corner in the town of Devecser,150 km (93 miles) west of Budapest, which had been inundated by a flood of toxic red sludge, on October 8, 2010 and the same area on September 23, 2011, by which the houses had been demolished and the affected area largely cleared of the caustic waste. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
