Photos of the week

2011年 10月 1日 星期六

Revellers run away from a bull during festivities in honour of the patron saint of Masaya, San Jeronimo, south of Managua, Nicaragua, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

2011年 10月 1日 星期六

NYPD officers receive instructions as they stand near protesters sleeping at Zocatti park, where they are camping out, before demonstrating outside the New York Stock Exchange, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2011年 10月 1日 星期六

A Libyan rebel on crutches fires a rocket propelled grenade while fighting on the front line in Sirte, September 24, 2011 REUTERS/Anis Mili

2011年 10月 1日 星期六

Rescue workers search for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building in the old quarters of Delhi, India, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 10月 1日 星期六

An abandoned VIP stairway is seen on a road at the airport in Sirte, after it came under the control of anti- Gaddafi fighters, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

2011年 10月 1日 星期六

A resident shuttles tap water using a makeshift raft in a flooded compound in Malabon, north of Metro Manila, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana

2011年 10月 1日 星期六

A model waits backstage before the Alternative Hair Show in Moscow's Kremlin, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

2011年 10月 1日 星期六

A wedding couple and their photographers walk past the burning Pulau Bukom offshore petroleum complex of Royal Dutch Shell in Singapore, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Edgar Su

2011年 10月 1日 星期六

Students throw stones at riot police during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

2011年 10月 1日 星期六

A dog rides a wave at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 10月 1日 星期六

Women display their hands which are painted red, symbolizing bloodshed, and blue, symbolizing peace, during a demonstration demanding the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

2011年 10月 1日 星期六

Rescue workers evacuate an injured woman outside Yu Yuan Garden station after a subway train collision in Shanghai, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 1日 星期六

A woman walks on the muddy banks of the Ganges river before taking a holy dip during the Navratri festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, India, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

2011年 10月 1日 星期六

President Obama arrives in Seattle, Washington, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 10月 1日 星期六

A Massachusetts cat with two faces that has become the world's longest surviving so called 'janus' feline at 12 years of age, in an undated image obtained September 27, 2011. The cat, who is named Frank and Louie, has two mouths, two noses and three eyes. Frank and Louie have one brain, so the faces react in unison. REUTERS/David Niles/Handout

2011年 10月 1日 星期六

A man walks past a wallpaper depicting Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi as Napoleon mounted on a horse in downtown Milan, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2011年 10月 1日 星期六

Lady Gaga performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2011年 10月 1日 星期六

Inmates watch from inside their cells as a man dressed as a devil holds a firecracker during a performance to commemorate 'La Merce', saint patron of prisons, during festivites inside Palma de Mallorca's prison on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

2011年 10月 1日 星期六

Residents living near the sea front search for items to salvage near an oil tanker that broke off its anchor and slammed into a row of shanties during Typhoon Nesat, in Baseco town, Tondo city, metro Manila, Philippines, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

2011年 10月 1日 星期六

An image taken from the prosecution courtroom evidence screen purports to show Michael Jackson lying on a hospital gurney, shown during opening arguments in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/CNN/Pool

