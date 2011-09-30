Pictures of the month: September
A combination photograph shows a man setting himself on fire outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 16, 2011. The 55-year old man had entered the bank and asked for a renegotiation of his overdue loan payments on his home and business, according to police, which he could not pay, but was refused by the bank. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr
A rebel on crutches fires a rocket propelled grenade while fighting on the front line in Sirte September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Residents peer past a cloth barrier which was raised to cordon off the site of a suicide bomb attack in Karachi September 19, 2011. At least eight people were killed, including six policemen, after a Taliban suicide bomber drove an explosives-laden car into the home of a senior police official in Pakistan's commercial hub Karachi on Monday. Police said 300 kg (136 lbs) of explosives were used. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Blood-stained shoes worn by Linda Lopez as she evacuated from the 97th Floor of Tower 2 on September 11, 2001 are seen in this photograph before becoming a part of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York August 22, 2011. Linda Lopez was at work at the Fiduciary Trust Company on the South Tower's 97th floor when the first plane crashed into North Tower, sending a fireball past their window and radiating a heat...more
A teenager joins anti-government protesters as they try to get back to Manama's Farook Junction, also known as Pearl Square, in Karanna, west of Manama, Bahrain, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Danny Martinez, 36, a patient in drug rehabilitation, helps to move an old man from a wheelchair to his bed, after bathing him at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation centre for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 27, 2011. This rehabilitation center for drug abusers and the homeless, is funded by a Christian evangelical church, and has been a model for state institutions with the same...more
An elderly woman covers her head with her jacket as it rains while taking refuge in a military zone for people displaced by earthquakes in Cuilapa September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", holds a towel in his mouth as he plays on a bed at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, North China's Shanxi province September 9, 2011. Gengxiang, 6, was severely burned in an accident involving a pile of burning straw last winter. Most of the skin on his head was burned off, requiring him to wear a full surgical mask to prevent the scars from becoming infected. The doctors...more
Subhadra Pathi, 70, collects bricks outside her house a day after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits Bhaktapur September 19, 2011. A magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit a remote Himalayan region in northern India, killing at least four people and five in neighbouring Nepal as well as damaging buildings and blocking roads, officials said. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Police officers rescue a girl who was held hostage by a man in Parramatta, an outer Sydney suburb September 6, 2011. A man claiming to be carrying a bomb occupied a legal office in Sydney, holding his daughter captive in a security scare believed to be linked to a custody dispute, Australian media said. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Demonstrators carrying signs march as they are reflected in a mirror in Port-au-Prince September 23, 2011, as Haitian President Michel Martelly is scheduled to speak to the United Nations General Assembly in New York. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
Jewish settlers take part in a general drill to protect their unauthorized outpost of Havat Gilad, south of the West Bank city of Nablus September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
The mother (L) of 19-year-old flight attendant Ashmita Shrestha breaks down as she waits for the body of her daughter after it was taken for a post mortem examination at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
England's Chris Ashton scores a try during their Rugby World Cup Pool B match against Georgia at Otago Stadium in Dunedin September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Dale farm resident Michael Flynn, 3, plays on a inflatable slide on a hot autumn as residents of the traveller community wait for news of the legal challenge to their eviction by Basildon council, near Billericay, September 29, 2011. Basildon Council has been trying to remove the traveller families for a decade and has pledged to continue its action. The case it due to continue tomorrow. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
People look on from inside a bus at the rescue operations taking place at Yu Yuan Garden station after a subway train collision in Shanghai September 27, 2011. Two subway trains collided in Shanghai on Tuesday, injuring over 200 passengers, official media reported. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A plane flies through the "Tribute in Lights" in lower Manhattan in New York September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presenting a creation from designer Kina Fernandez 's Spring/Summer 2012 collection walks backstage during Cibeles Madrid Fashion Week September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Children dressed in purple carry a replica of Peru's most revered Catholic religious icon, "the Lord of the Miracles", during a procession in Lima September 4, 2011. Every year, 2,500 children of the "Children's Brotherhood of The Lord of Miracles", between 9 and 15 years old, participate in the procession to carry a 300 kg (661 pounds) replica of the religious icon along Lima's main square, before the actual festival in October....more
An abandoned VIP stairway is seen on a road at the airport in Sirte, which is now under the control of anti- Gaddafi fighters, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A woman walks her Dalmatian dog on the beach front in Brighton, southern England September 29, 2011. Britain is experiencing an unusually warm spell of weather which forecasters say will continue into next week. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A college student shouts slogans from a police bus after he was detained by the police during a sit-in demonstration on a street in central Seoul September 29, 2011. College students demonstrated on Thursday to demand that President Lee Myung-Bak fulfill his presidential election pledge to cut tuition fees by half and provide solutions for youth unemployment. The police said about 2,500 people attended the demonstration....more
An anti-Gaddafi fighter tests an anti-aircraft gun southwest of Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Parents of freshmen students sleep on mats laid out on the floor of a gymnasium at Huazhong Normal University in Wuhan, Hubei province September 3, 2011. The university set out mats for some 600 parents accompanying freshmen students on their first day of school, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
England (L) and Georgia contest a scrum during their Rugby World Cup Pool B match at Otago Stadium in Dunedin September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
A boy performs at an auditorium in Rajin at the Special Economic Zone of Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, reads to her daughter Destiny, 6, at home where she lives with her fiancee U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. The "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" law, which prevented serving US military personnel from disclosing that they were gay, was abolished Tuesday. However, the military does not recognize...more
A New York firefighter with the image of a fellow firefighter Brian McAleese in his cap, attends ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A detained opposition activist shouts in a police van during a protest outside the Election Commission headquarters in Moscow September 26, 2011. Dozens of people gathered to show their intention to boycott forthcoming elections, local media reported. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A supporter is reflected in her iPad as she makes a video of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin speaking at a Tea Party Express rally in Manchester, New Hampshire September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman is reflected in a window of an office in the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. soldiers from Task Force "No Fear", Alpha Company, 2-27 Infantry "The Wolfhounds", fire a 120mm mortar at a Taliban position from Combat Outpost (COP) Pirtle King in Ghaziabad district, Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Zeli Ferreira Rossi lies on his coffin as his wife Cleusa Pereira holds the lid of coffin at their home in the Santa Terezinha neighborhood of Governador Valadares, in the state of Minas Gerais September 2, 2011. Rossi has been sleeping in the coffin every Friday for the past 23 years in memory of a friend who passed away in 1988 and he blessed worshippers every day. Rossi's friend bought him the coffin when he was involved in a...more
Rescue workers evacuate an injured woman outside Yu Yuan Garden station after a subway train collision in Shanghai September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A tear runs down a boy's face as he lies on a bench after being treated for his injuries at the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar September 13, 2011. Gunmen opened fire on a school bus in the Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing at least three children and the driver, a police official said. Fifteen children were wounded, he said. The children on the bus were around nine years old. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
An alcoholic cries as he receives a haircut on his first day in rehabilitation at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation centre in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 10, 2011. This rehabilitation center for drug abusers and the homeless, is funded by a Christian evangelical church, and has been a model for state institutions with the same goals. It is located in the turbulent slum of Coche in Caracas, one of the...more
A model poses for a picture as she waits backstage before the Alternative Hair Show in Moscow's Kremlin, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Suspects, including a minor (L), stand against a wall after police clashed with members of a drug gang in Ayotlan, Mexico, September 20, 2011. Police went to raid a house after they were tipped off and upon their arrival, the police were attacked with firearms by a group of hitmen. Two people were killed and two arrested along with a minor, according to local media. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Afghan policemen fire towards a building which the Taliban insurgents took over during an attack near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Female soldiers take part in a military parade in celebration of Mexico's fight for independence from Spain, in Mexico City September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama yawns as he attends a conference called "Living Together with Responsibility and Cooperation" in Sao Paulo September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Palestinian protester protects himself from tear gas fired by Israeli security officers during clashes at a protest near a part of the controversial Israeli barrier in the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Phillips Idowu of Britain competes during the men's triple jump final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A teacher covers a child with a quilt as children take an afternoon nap at a kindergarden in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy holds a soccer ball as players of Nova Olinda EC pray after a "Peladao Verde" championship match against Amigos do Kidao in Manaus September 25, 2011. According to organizers, the Peladao is the biggest amateur soccer championship in the world with about 761 teams competing at the levels of master, children, women, indigenous and the main category "Peladao Verde". The main category also combines a pageant aspect as...more
Members of the Palestinian security forces take part in a training session in the West Bank city of Ramallah September 18, 2011, simulating a scenario of violence ahead of the Palestinians' bid for statehood at the United Nations. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Rescue divers work next to the wreckage of a plane that crashed near the Russian city of Yaroslavl, September 8, 2011. A passenger plane carrying a Russian ice hockey team to a season-opening match crashed after takeoff from a provincial airport on Wednesday, killing 43 people and plunging the Russian and international sports world into grief. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool
An aerial view shows Kyotoku-maru fishing trawler which swept by ashore by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture, September 7, 2011, some six months since the disaster. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Mohammad Azam, 56, sits injured in front of a dead child, at the site of a double suicide bombing in Quetta September 7, 2011. Two suicide bombers targeting a senior security official struck near government offices in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, killing at least 15 people, a police official said. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
People rush to help injured spectators following the crash of a vintage World War Two P-51 Mustang fighter plane near the grandstand at the Reno Air Races in Reno, Nevada, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/ Brian Brunetti
Jewish settlers dressed as Palestinian protesters clash with a settler during a drill, held by the settler's security response teams, simulating violence that could erupt ahead of the upcoming Palestinian bid for statehood at the United Nations September 14, 2011, in the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Usain Bolt (C) of Jamaica competes during the men's 200 metres final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
George Schrhamm walks outside the Lincoln Center, the venue for New York Fashion Week September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A model presents creations from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A grower poses for photographers with an award winning marrow at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in Harrogate, northern England September 16, 2011. The show marking its 100th year, has introduced a giant vegetable class for the first time. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Actors Brad Pitt (R) and Jonah Hill of the film "Moneyball" pose during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Shwejga Mullah of Ethiopia sits in an ambulance after arriving at Malta International Airport, outside Valletta September 15, 2011. An Ethiopian nanny in the Gaddafi household who suffered horrific burns after she did not stop one of Muammar Gaddafi's grandchildren crying, has arrived in Malta for specialised medical treatment. Shwejga Mullah was recently discovered weak and alone in the home abandoned by Muammar Gaddafi's son...more
Zainab Batool, an 11-year-old girl with fever, rests her head on her mother's lap while waiting for a medical check-up at the Services Hospital in Lahore September 18, 2011. Cities across Pakistan launched a fumigation campaign to eliminate mosquitoes and control breeding to protect citizens from dengue fever. Dengue fever continued its unending spree as six more patients died of the fever in Lahore bringing the total number of...more
Darwin Tenemea, 12, (L) and Christopher Lojano, 4, play on a statue of Danish fairy tale author Hans Christian Andersen, on Labor Day in Central Park, New York September 5, 2011. The statue, which was erected in 1956 to commemorate the writer's 150th birthday, depicts him reading from his book "The Ugly Duckling". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An anti-Gaddafi fighter salvages weapons at a pro-Gaddafi weapons and ammunition compound in a village near Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
