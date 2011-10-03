版本:
Weekly sports highlights

2011年 10月 3日 星期一

Aprilia 125cc rider Niklas Ajo of Finland falls during the Japanese Grand Prix in Motegi, north of Tokyo, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Ireland's Keith Earls scores a try during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Italy at Otago Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

AC Milan's goalkeeper Christian Abbiati fails to save a kick from Clauio Marchisio (not pictured) of Juventus during their Italian Serie A match at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Participants take part in the annual Warszawo Biegnij (Warsaw Run), a 10 km race through the streets of Warsaw, October 2, 2011. Around 10,000 runners took part in the run, according to local media. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

St. Louis Cardinals Albert Pujols (back to camera) hugs a teammate as the pair are doused with champagne and beer by players after the Cardinals won the National League wild card play-off spot, in Houston, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Boston Bruins left wing Daniel Paille shoots against the Ottawa Senators as time runs out in the second period of their pre-season hockey game in Boston, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

San Diego Chargers cheerleaders perform during their NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in San Diego, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A New York Yankees fan waits during a rain delay in Game 1 of their American League Division Series baseball playoffs against the Detroit Tigers in New York, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Detroit Lions tight end Tony Scheffler (L) cannot get to the ball as he is defended by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Alan Ball in the first half of their NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

British long jumper J.J. Jegede jumps over three Mini cars, next to Tower Bridge, during an event to promote the car, in central London, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Micah Richard of Manchester City (L) falls after being challenged by Jerome Boateng of Bayern Munich during their Champions League Group A soccer match in Munich, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A dog rides a surfboard at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Fans of FC Zurich (FCZ) burn flares during their Swiss Super League soccer match against Grasshopper Club (GC) in Zurich, October 2, 2011. The match was aborted after 78 minutes due to clashes between the fan groups of both teams, as Grasshopper Club led 2-1. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Philadelphia Phillies' right fielder Hunter Pence watches a ball bounce off the wall for a triple hit by St. Louis Cardinals' shortstop Rafael Furcal during the first inning of Game 2 of their National League Divisional Series baseball playoffs in Philadelphia, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Austria Vienna's Alexander Gorgon heads the ball during the Europa League Group G match against Malmo in Malmo, Sweden, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Andreas Hillergren/Scanpix

Andy Murray of Britain serves to Michael Berrer of Germany during their second round match at the Thailand Open 2011 tennis tournament in Bangkok, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Real Madrid's Gonzalo Higuain fights to head the ball with Ajax Amsterdam's Lorenzo Ebecilio during their Champions League Group D soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Australia Wallabies' Scott Higginbotham wins a line out during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Russia at Trafalgar Park in Nelson, New Zealand, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Seattle Seahawks Marshawn Lynch dives across the goal line for an touchdown on an 11-yard run during the third quarter of their NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons in Seattle, Washington October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

Home plate umpire Paul Schrieber (R) looks on as New York Yankees' catcher Russell Martin (L) holds the ball aloft after tagging out Tampa Bay Rays' Evan Longoria who was trying to score from third base on a run down with Rays' Johnny Damon during the third inning of their American League MLB baseball game in St. Petersburg, Florida September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

