Battle for Gaddafi's hometown
An anti-Gaddafi fighter flashes victory signs on an armored bulldozer during violent clashes with pro-Gaddafi forces at the frontline in center Sirte October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An anti-Gaddafi fighter looks at the body of a soldier loyal to Gaddafi in Sirte October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Anti-Gaddafi fighters walk up the stairway in a house belonging to one of Muammar Gaddafi's family members in the city of Sirte October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
An anti-Gaddafi fighter carries an injured comrade during clashes with Gaddafi forces in Sirte October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
An anti-Gaddafi fighter searches inside the bedroom of one of Gaddafi's demolished houses in Sirte October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets soldiers at the steps of her C-17 military transport aircraft upon her arrival in Tripoli October 18, 2011. Clinton arrived in Libya on Tuesday to meet the new leaders Washington helped into power, while die-hard forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi launched a surprise counter-attack in his hometown of Sirte. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Anti-Gaddafi fighters fire from a tank towards pro-Gaddafi forces during clashes in Sirte October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
A view of the street after a violent clashes between Libyan interim government forces and loyalists of Muammar Gaddafi in Sirte October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Anti-Gaddafi fighters return fire during clashes with Gaddafi forces in Sirte October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Libyan government fighters shoot from the roof of a building at pro-Gaddafi forces in Sirte October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Anti-Gaddafi fighters take cover during fighting against pro-Gaddafi forces at the frontline in Sirte, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An anti-Gaddafi fighter fires his truck-mounted gun during an attack on pro-Gaddafi forces at the frontline in Sirte, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Anti-Gaddafi fighters run for cover from sniper fire during clashes with pro-Gaddafi forces in Sirte, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
An anti-Gaddafi fighter takes cover during clashes with pro-Gadhafi forces at the front line in the center of Sirte, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An anti-Gaddafi fighter carries his wounded comrade at the front line in the center of Sirte, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A view of destroyed buildings inside the center of Sirte after fighting between government forces and Gaddafi loyalists, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A man reacts over the body of an anti-Gaddafi fighter killed in Sirte by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, in Benghazi, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
An anti-Gaddafi fighter rides a bike through Sirte, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Anti-Gaddafi fighters run for cover while their comrade fires a rocket-propelled grenade along Omar Mukhtar street during clashes with Gaddafi forces in Sirte, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An anti-Gaddafi fighter prepares to lay down suppressive fire from inside an apartment as they push forward towards the centre of Sirte, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
An anti-Gaddafi fighter fires a Grad missile during clashes with Gaddafi forces in Sirte, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Anti-Gaddafi fighters point their weapons through a hole in a fence during heavy fighting near the campus of the University of Sirte, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Anti-Gaddafi move during clashes with Gaddafi forces in Sirte, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An anti-Gaddafi fighter prepares to lay down heavy fire from inside an apartment to suppress Gaddafi snipers as they push forward towards the centre of Sirte, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
An anti-Gaddafi fighter cries for an injured comrade during heavy clashes with Gaddafi loyalists outside the State Security compound in Sirte October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Anti-Gaddafi fighters fire 130 Howitzers at pro-Gaddafi forces near east of Sirte, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Anti-Gaddafi fighters check the passengers of a passing car for suspected Gaddafi loyalists after taking control of main landmarks in Sirte October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A hat that belonged to a member of Gaddafi's forces is seen on the ground amidst spent bullet cartridges during heavy clashes against anti-Gaddafi forces outside the State Security compound in Sirte October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An anti-Gaddafi soldier breaks a picture frame holding a photo of Muammar Gaddafi inside Ibn Sina hospital in the centre of Sirte, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Smoke is seen rising over the city of Sirte, during clashes between anti-Gaddafi fighters and Gaddafi forces, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Anti-Gaddafi fighters in a tank fires at Gaddafi forces in Sirte, near the entrance of the city, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An anti-Gaddafi fighter fires an RPG-7 during fighting in an area near the center of Sirte, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A rebel fighter loyal to Libya's interim government gets a shave from his comrade at the Alsaedi Camp military base near Sirte, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A military aircraft of deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's lies destroyed at the airport in Sirte, October 6, 2011. Rebels said that the aircraft was destroyed by NATO air strikes. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Black smoke caused by a large explosion rises inside the city of Sirte, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Anti-Gaddafi fighters hold RPGs during a firefight against Gaddafi loyalists in a village near Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A rocket launcher explodes as forces loyal to Libya's interim rulers fire rockets from an area near the center of Sirte, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Joseph Logan
Anti-Gaddafi fighters return fire at pro-Gaddafi forces, east of Sirte, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Anti-Gaddafi fighters treat a man, whom they believe to be a pro-Gaddafi fighter, who was captured by a comrade, east of Sirte, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
An abandoned VIP stairway is seen on a road at the airport in Sirte, after it fell under the control of anti- Gaddafi fighters, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
