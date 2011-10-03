Kidnapped in Kenya

Marie Dedieu and her Kenyan boyfriend John Lepapa are pictured together at an undisclosed location before Dedieu was kidnapped from Ras-Kitau on Manda island and held hostage, in this undated handout photo released to Reuters on October 3, 2011. An armed gang with links to neighboring lawless Somalia kidnapped the 66-year-old wheelchair bound French woman on October 1, 2011 from Manda island, the heart of one of Kenya's most popular tourist destinations, in the second attack on foreign visitors in less than a month. REUTERS/Handout