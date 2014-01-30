The Amanda Knox trial
Amanda Knox, the U.S. student convicted of murdering her British flatmate Meredith Kercher in Italy in Novemore
Amanda Knox, the U.S. student convicted of murdering her British flatmate Meredith Kercher in Italy in November 2007, arrives in court for her appeal trial session in Perugia October 3, 2011. Knox was not in court on January 30, 2014 when Italian judges sentenced her to 28 years 6 months in jail in her retrial. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
Amanda Knox, the U.S. student convicted of killing her British flatmate in Italy, sits in the courtroom aftmore
Amanda Knox, the U.S. student convicted of killing her British flatmate in Italy, sits in the courtroom after a break during a trial session in Perugia March 12, 2011. Knox was not in court on January 30, 2014 when Italian judges sentenced her to 28 years 6 months in jail in her retrial for the murder of Briton Meredith Kercher when the two were roommates studying abroad in 2007. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Amanda Knox reacts after hearing the verdict during her appeal trial in Perugia, Italy, October 3, 2011. Anmore
Amanda Knox reacts after hearing the verdict during her appeal trial in Perugia, Italy, October 3, 2011. An Italian court cleared 24-year-old American Knox and her former boyfriend of the 2007 killing of British student Meredith Kercher and ordered they be freed. REUTERS/Tiziana Fabi/Pool
Amanda Knox smiles at the Leonardo Da Vinci airport in Fiumicino, Italy, October 4, 2011. Amanda Knox, cleamore
Amanda Knox smiles at the Leonardo Da Vinci airport in Fiumicino, Italy, October 4, 2011. Amanda Knox, cleared of the murder of British student Meredith Kercher thanked supporters who believed in her innocence as she prepared to return home to the United States after four years in jail. REUTERS/ANSA/TELENEWS
Amanda Knox cries and gestures to friends while her mother Edda Mellas sits next to her during a news confemore
Amanda Knox cries and gestures to friends while her mother Edda Mellas sits next to her during a news conference at Sea-Tac International Airport, Washington after Knox landed there on a flight from Italy, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Amanda Knox reacts after being cleared by an Italian court in the murder of British student Meredith Kerchemore
Amanda Knox reacts after being cleared by an Italian court in the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in 2007 during her appeal trial session in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/PierPaolo Cito/Pool
Amanda Knox's father Curt Knox is hugged by his wife Cassandra in Perugia's court after she was cleared Octmore
Amanda Knox's father Curt Knox is hugged by his wife Cassandra in Perugia's court after she was cleared October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool
Amanda Knox cries as she leaves the court after being cleared in the murder of British student Meredith Kermore
Amanda Knox cries as she leaves the court after being cleared in the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in 2007 during her appeal trial session in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Pitro Crocchioni/Pool
Family members of Amanda Knox react after she was cleared in the murder of British student Meredith Kerchermore
Family members of Amanda Knox react after she was cleared in the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in 2007 at a court in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/PierPaolo Cito/Pool
Amanda Knox's aunt Janet Huff reacts after hearing the verdict in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/PierPamore
Amanda Knox's aunt Janet Huff reacts after hearing the verdict in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/PierPaolo Cito/Pool
(L-R) Mark Waterbury, Colleen Conroy, Susan Rosales and Tom Wright react as they watch a live television nemore
(L-R) Mark Waterbury, Colleen Conroy, Susan Rosales and Tom Wright react as they watch a live television news report from a Seattle hotel room showing an Italian judge announcing that a jury ruled in favor of former University of Washington student Amanda Knox's appeal October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Meredith Kercher's sister Stephanie looks on as she listens to the verdict during the appeal trial of Amandmore
Meredith Kercher's sister Stephanie looks on as she listens to the verdict during the appeal trial of Amanda Knox in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Amanda Knox, the U.S. student convicted of murdering her British flatmate Meredith Kercher in Italy in Novemore
Amanda Knox, the U.S. student convicted of murdering her British flatmate Meredith Kercher in Italy in November 2007, arrives in court for her appeal trial session in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
Amanda Knox arrives at the court during her appeal trial session in Perugia September 30, 2011. REUTERS/more
Amanda Knox arrives at the court during her appeal trial session in Perugia September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Amanda Knox is escorted by police as she leaves a court during a trial session in Perugia July 30, 2011. more
Amanda Knox is escorted by police as she leaves a court during a trial session in Perugia July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
British student Meredith Kercher's family members, (from L-R) mother Arline, sister Stephanie and brother Lmore
British student Meredith Kercher's family members, (from L-R) mother Arline, sister Stephanie and brother Lyle attend a news conference in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
A man holds a figure of Amanda Knox in downtown Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A man holds a figure of Amanda Knox in downtown Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Amanda Knox attends a trial session in Perugia July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Amanda Knox attends a trial session in Perugia July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Amanda Knox in court in Perugia November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Amanda Knox in court in Perugia November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Amanda Knox looks on during a trial session in Perugia January 22, 2011. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Amanda Knox looks on during a trial session in Perugia January 22, 2011. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Amanda Knox reacts in court during her appeal trial session in Perugia September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alessamore
Amanda Knox reacts in court during her appeal trial session in Perugia September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Amanda Knox reacts as she attends a trial session in court in Perugia July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bmore
Amanda Knox reacts as she attends a trial session in court in Perugia July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A woman reads a newspaper reading "Who killed Meredith?" in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bmore
A woman reads a newspaper reading "Who killed Meredith?" in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Amanda Knox arrives in court for her appeal trial session in Perugia September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Alessanmore
Amanda Knox arrives in court for her appeal trial session in Perugia September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Amanda Knox speaks with her lawyer Luciano Ghirga (L) at her trial for the murder of British student Meredimore
Amanda Knox speaks with her lawyer Luciano Ghirga (L) at her trial for the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in Perugia January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca
American university student Amanda Knox and her Italian ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito are escorted into amore
American university student Amanda Knox and her Italian ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito are escorted into a courtroom during their murder trial session in Perugia December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Raffaele Sollecito, the Italian student convicted of killing his British flatmate in Italy, arrives escortemore
Raffaele Sollecito, the Italian student convicted of killing his British flatmate in Italy, arrives escorted by police during a trial session in Perugia July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Amanda Knox arrives in the courtroom for a trial session in Perugia May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposimore
Amanda Knox arrives in the courtroom for a trial session in Perugia May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Amanda Knox leaves the court after a trial session in Perugia November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Biancmore
Amanda Knox leaves the court after a trial session in Perugia November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Jailed suspect Amanda Knox talks with a penitentiary police as she is led from court after a murder trial smore
Jailed suspect Amanda Knox talks with a penitentiary police as she is led from court after a murder trial session in Perugia November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Amanda Knox's mother Edda and her sister Deanna take pictures in the courtroom during Knox's murder trial imore
Amanda Knox's mother Edda and her sister Deanna take pictures in the courtroom during Knox's murder trial in Perugia December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Amanda Knox looks on during a break in the murder trial session in Perugia December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Max more
Amanda Knox looks on during a break in the murder trial session in Perugia December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Max Rossi
