2014年 1月 31日

The Amanda Knox trial

<p>Amanda Knox, the U.S. student convicted of murdering her British flatmate Meredith Kercher in Italy in November 2007, arrives in court for her appeal trial session in Perugia October 3, 2011. Knox was not in court on January 30, 2014 when Italian judges sentenced her to 28 years 6 months in jail in her retrial. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti</p>

2014年 1月 31日

Amanda Knox, the U.S. student convicted of murdering her British flatmate Meredith Kercher in Italy in November 2007, arrives in court for her appeal trial session in Perugia October 3, 2011. Knox was not in court on January 30, 2014 when Italian judges sentenced her to 28 years 6 months in jail in her retrial. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

<p>Amanda Knox, the U.S. student convicted of killing her British flatmate in Italy, sits in the courtroom after a break during a trial session in Perugia March 12, 2011. Knox was not in court on January 30, 2014 when Italian judges sentenced her to 28 years 6 months in jail in her retrial for the murder of Briton Meredith Kercher when the two were roommates studying abroad in 2007. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

2014年 1月 31日

Amanda Knox, the U.S. student convicted of killing her British flatmate in Italy, sits in the courtroom after a break during a trial session in Perugia March 12, 2011. Knox was not in court on January 30, 2014 when Italian judges sentenced her to 28 years 6 months in jail in her retrial for the murder of Briton Meredith Kercher when the two were roommates studying abroad in 2007. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

<p>Amanda Knox reacts after hearing the verdict during her appeal trial in Perugia, Italy, October 3, 2011. An Italian court cleared 24-year-old American Knox and her former boyfriend of the 2007 killing of British student Meredith Kercher and ordered they be freed. REUTERS/Tiziana Fabi/Pool</p>

2014年 1月 31日

Amanda Knox reacts after hearing the verdict during her appeal trial in Perugia, Italy, October 3, 2011. An Italian court cleared 24-year-old American Knox and her former boyfriend of the 2007 killing of British student Meredith Kercher and ordered they be freed. REUTERS/Tiziana Fabi/Pool

<p>Amanda Knox smiles at the Leonardo Da Vinci airport in Fiumicino, Italy, October 4, 2011. Amanda Knox, cleared of the murder of British student Meredith Kercher thanked supporters who believed in her innocence as she prepared to return home to the United States after four years in jail. REUTERS/ANSA/TELENEWS</p>

2014年 1月 31日

Amanda Knox smiles at the Leonardo Da Vinci airport in Fiumicino, Italy, October 4, 2011. Amanda Knox, cleared of the murder of British student Meredith Kercher thanked supporters who believed in her innocence as she prepared to return home to the United States after four years in jail. REUTERS/ANSA/TELENEWS

<p>Amanda Knox cries and gestures to friends while her mother Edda Mellas sits next to her during a news conference at Sea-Tac International Airport, Washington after Knox landed there on a flight from Italy, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante</p>

2014年 1月 31日

Amanda Knox cries and gestures to friends while her mother Edda Mellas sits next to her during a news conference at Sea-Tac International Airport, Washington after Knox landed there on a flight from Italy, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

<p>Amanda Knox reacts after being cleared by an Italian court in the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in 2007 during her appeal trial session in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/PierPaolo Cito/Pool</p>

2014年 1月 31日

Amanda Knox reacts after being cleared by an Italian court in the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in 2007 during her appeal trial session in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/PierPaolo Cito/Pool

<p>Amanda Knox's father Curt Knox is hugged by his wife Cassandra in Perugia's court after she was cleared October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool</p>

2014年 1月 31日

Amanda Knox's father Curt Knox is hugged by his wife Cassandra in Perugia's court after she was cleared October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

<p>Amanda Knox cries as she leaves the court after being cleared in the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in 2007 during her appeal trial session in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Pitro Crocchioni/Pool</p>

2014年 1月 31日

Amanda Knox cries as she leaves the court after being cleared in the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in 2007 during her appeal trial session in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Pitro Crocchioni/Pool

<p>Family members of Amanda Knox react after she was cleared in the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in 2007 at a court in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/PierPaolo Cito/Pool</p>

2014年 1月 31日

Family members of Amanda Knox react after she was cleared in the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in 2007 at a court in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/PierPaolo Cito/Pool

<p>Amanda Knox's aunt Janet Huff reacts after hearing the verdict in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/PierPaolo Cito/Pool</p>

2014年 1月 31日

Amanda Knox's aunt Janet Huff reacts after hearing the verdict in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/PierPaolo Cito/Pool

<p>(L-R) Mark Waterbury, Colleen Conroy, Susan Rosales and Tom Wright react as they watch a live television news report from a Seattle hotel room showing an Italian judge announcing that a jury ruled in favor of former University of Washington student Amanda Knox's appeal October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante</p>

2014年 1月 31日

(L-R) Mark Waterbury, Colleen Conroy, Susan Rosales and Tom Wright react as they watch a live television news report from a Seattle hotel room showing an Italian judge announcing that a jury ruled in favor of former University of Washington student Amanda Knox's appeal October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

<p>Meredith Kercher's sister Stephanie looks on as she listens to the verdict during the appeal trial of Amanda Knox in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2014年 1月 31日

Meredith Kercher's sister Stephanie looks on as she listens to the verdict during the appeal trial of Amanda Knox in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Amanda Knox, the U.S. student convicted of murdering her British flatmate Meredith Kercher in Italy in November 2007, arrives in court for her appeal trial session in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti</p>

2014年 1月 31日

Amanda Knox, the U.S. student convicted of murdering her British flatmate Meredith Kercher in Italy in November 2007, arrives in court for her appeal trial session in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

<p>Amanda Knox arrives at the court during her appeal trial session in Perugia September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2014年 1月 31日

Amanda Knox arrives at the court during her appeal trial session in Perugia September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Amanda Knox is escorted by police as she leaves a court during a trial session in Perugia July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2014年 1月 31日

Amanda Knox is escorted by police as she leaves a court during a trial session in Perugia July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>British student Meredith Kercher's family members, (from L-R) mother Arline, sister Stephanie and brother Lyle attend a news conference in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti</p>

2014年 1月 31日

British student Meredith Kercher's family members, (from L-R) mother Arline, sister Stephanie and brother Lyle attend a news conference in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

<p>A man holds a figure of Amanda Knox in downtown Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2014年 1月 31日

A man holds a figure of Amanda Knox in downtown Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Amanda Knox attends a trial session in Perugia July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2014年 1月 31日

Amanda Knox attends a trial session in Perugia July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Amanda Knox in court in Perugia November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2014年 1月 31日

Amanda Knox in court in Perugia November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Amanda Knox looks on during a trial session in Perugia January 22, 2011. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico</p>

2014年 1月 31日

Amanda Knox looks on during a trial session in Perugia January 22, 2011. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

<p>Amanda Knox reacts in court during her appeal trial session in Perugia September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2014年 1月 31日

Amanda Knox reacts in court during her appeal trial session in Perugia September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Amanda Knox reacts as she attends a trial session in court in Perugia July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2014年 1月 31日

Amanda Knox reacts as she attends a trial session in court in Perugia July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>A woman reads a newspaper reading "Who killed Meredith?" in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2014年 1月 31日

A woman reads a newspaper reading "Who killed Meredith?" in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Amanda Knox arrives in court for her appeal trial session in Perugia September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2014年 1月 31日

Amanda Knox arrives in court for her appeal trial session in Perugia September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Amanda Knox speaks with her lawyer Luciano Ghirga (L) at her trial for the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in Perugia January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca</p>

2014年 1月 31日

Amanda Knox speaks with her lawyer Luciano Ghirga (L) at her trial for the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in Perugia January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca

<p>American university student Amanda Knox and her Italian ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito are escorted into a courtroom during their murder trial session in Perugia December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2014年 1月 31日

American university student Amanda Knox and her Italian ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito are escorted into a courtroom during their murder trial session in Perugia December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Raffaele Sollecito, the Italian student convicted of killing his British flatmate in Italy, arrives escorted by police during a trial session in Perugia July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2014年 1月 31日

Raffaele Sollecito, the Italian student convicted of killing his British flatmate in Italy, arrives escorted by police during a trial session in Perugia July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Amanda Knox arrives in the courtroom for a trial session in Perugia May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

2014年 1月 31日

Amanda Knox arrives in the courtroom for a trial session in Perugia May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

<p>Amanda Knox leaves the court after a trial session in Perugia November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2014年 1月 31日

Amanda Knox leaves the court after a trial session in Perugia November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Jailed suspect Amanda Knox talks with a penitentiary police as she is led from court after a murder trial session in Perugia November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2014年 1月 31日

Jailed suspect Amanda Knox talks with a penitentiary police as she is led from court after a murder trial session in Perugia November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Amanda Knox's mother Edda and her sister Deanna take pictures in the courtroom during Knox's murder trial in Perugia December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2014年 1月 31日

Amanda Knox's mother Edda and her sister Deanna take pictures in the courtroom during Knox's murder trial in Perugia December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Amanda Knox looks on during a break in the murder trial session in Perugia December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

2014年 1月 31日

Amanda Knox looks on during a break in the murder trial session in Perugia December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Max Rossi

