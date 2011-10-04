Suicide blast strikes Somalia
A car burns at the scene of a suicide attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, October 4, 2011. A truck bomb killed at least 65 people at government buildings in the heart of Somalia's capital on Tuesday, an ambulance worker said, and al Shabaab insurgents claimed responsibility for the attack. Witnesses said there was a loud blast at a compound housing four government ministries in the K4 (Kilometre 4) area of the capital Mogadishu,...more
A car burns at the scene of a suicide attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, October 4, 2011. A truck bomb killed at least 65 people at government buildings in the heart of Somalia's capital on Tuesday, an ambulance worker said, and al Shabaab insurgents claimed responsibility for the attack. Witnesses said there was a loud blast at a compound housing four government ministries in the K4 (Kilometre 4) area of the capital Mogadishu, where students had gathered on Tuesday to take exams. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
