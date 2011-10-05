Greek fury
Riot policemen try to avoid an exploding petrol bomb thrown by protesters during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. Police fired tear gas at stone-throwing youths in central Athens Wednesday, where thousands of striking state sector workers marched against cuts the government says are needed to save the nation from bankruptcy. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot policemen try to avoid an exploding petrol bomb thrown by protesters during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. Police fired tear gas at stone-throwing youths in central Athens Wednesday, where thousands of striking state sector workers marched against cuts the government says are needed to save the nation from bankruptcy. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot policeman uses his baton against news photographer Panagiotis Tzamaros, who is on assignment for AFP, during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. Tzamaros suffered light head wounds and bruises. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot policeman uses his baton against news photographer Panagiotis Tzamaros, who is on assignment for AFP, during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. Tzamaros suffered light head wounds and bruises. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A riot policeman punches Greek photojournalist Tatiana Bolari during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A riot policeman punches Greek photojournalist Tatiana Bolari during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester hurls rocks at riot police during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester hurls rocks at riot police during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester clashes with a policeman during an anti-austerity rally in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A protester clashes with a policeman during an anti-austerity rally in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Policemen beat a protester during a rally in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Policemen beat a protester during a rally in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Riot policemen arrest a protester during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot policemen arrest a protester during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An economy ministry employee looks through a broken window at the entrance of the ministry after youths attacked the building during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An economy ministry employee looks through a broken window at the entrance of the ministry after youths attacked the building during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man, covered in his own blood, tries to escape after a group of leftist protesters lynched him accusing him of being a fascist during a protest in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A man, covered in his own blood, tries to escape after a group of leftist protesters lynched him accusing him of being a fascist during a protest in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A man covered in his own blood, escapes after a group of leftist protesters tried to lynch him while accusing him of being a fascist during a protest in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man covered in his own blood, escapes after a group of leftist protesters tried to lynch him while accusing him of being a fascist during a protest in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Masked protesters throw stones at police during an anti-austerity rally in Athens October 5, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Masked protesters throw stones at police during an anti-austerity rally in Athens October 5, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A riot policeman scuffles with a protester during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A riot policeman scuffles with a protester during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot policemen arrest a protester during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot policemen arrest a protester during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis