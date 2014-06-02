Afghan war: Iconic images
Anti-Taliban Afghan fighters watch several explosions from U.S. bombings in the Tora Bora mountains in Afghanimore
Afghan refugee children look from the window of their shelter in the former Soviet embassy, a huge compound ammore
US Marines from Charlie 1/1 of the 15th MEU (Marine Expeditionary Unit) fill sand bags around their light mortmore
A young amputee boy walks through the Eidgah mosque in the city of Kabul December 8, 2001 where the U.N. Worldmore
A U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldier from Miami, Florida carves the body count that their mortar team hamore
Afghans walk down a hill in Kabul April 23, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Canadian soldier shakes hands with an Afghan boy during a joint patrol with Afghan National Army troops nearmore
A wounded Canadian soldier from the NATO-led coalition crawls for cover seconds after his position was hit by more
Sgt. William Olas Bee, a U.S. Marine from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, has a close call after Taliban fmore
In this picture released exclusively to Reuters on January 17, 2009, Taliban militants are seen with their weamore
Afghan men harvest opium in a poppy field in a village in the Golestan district of Farah province, May 5, 2009more
A crowd watches an Afghan National Army Air Corps helicopter carrying President Hamid Karzai during an electiomore
Members of a mortar team attached to the U.S. Army's Dagger Company, 2-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade return fire wimore
A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior takes a break during a night mission nearmore
U.S. marines fire during a Taliban ambush as they carry out an operation to clear an area in Helmand province,more
A victim is taken away from the site of a bomb blast in Kabul December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
U.S. soldiers kneel during a memorial ceremony for Captain Daniel Whitten and Private First Class Zachary Lovemore
U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Chris Sanderson, 24, from Flemington, New Jersey shouts as he tries to protect an Amore
Monica McNeal (R) cries as she hugs a U.S. Marine at the grave (L) of her 19-year-old son Eric Ward, at Arlingmore
A U.S. Army medevac crew member attempts to revive a Marine mortally wounded in an IED (improvised explosion dmore
Residents on horse-led carts hurry past burning fuel tankers along the GT Road near Nowshera, located in Pakismore
Private First Class Brandon Voris, 19, of Lebanon, Ohio, from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Companymore
An Afghan man is detained by U.S. Marines from the First Battalion, Eighth Marines Bravo Company at their basemore
Graffiti left behind by Taliban fighters remains on the walls of a compound now used as a command center for tmore
A father wipes a tear away from his child's face during a Medevac mission in southern Afghanistan's Helmand prmore
A U.S. Army soldier from Alpha troop, 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division checks his gemore
U.S. soldier Nicholas Dickhut from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne points his rifle at a doormore
Jake Beaudoin, a U.S. Army Private of 508 BSTB, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, takes cover dmore
Paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry board a waiting CH-47 Chinookmore
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers approach a suicide attacker after his vest was defused in Jalalabad provinmore
Afghan boys play with toy guns on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Jalalabad October 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier keeps watch after a helicopter takes off near the landslide site in the more
Afghan National Army soldiers (ANA) take position during a gun battle between Taliban and Afghan army at Nahr-more
An Afghan woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Mazar-i-Sharif April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemmore
Afghan security forces take position at a residential building, where insurgents are holed up in, during an atmore
President Barack Obama shakes hands with troops after delivering remarks at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 25, more
