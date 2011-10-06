版本:
Remembering Steve Jobs

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

A woman reacts as she mourns the death of Apple co-founder and former CEO, Steve Jobs, at Sanlitun Apple store in Beijing October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Tributes to the late Steve Jobs are left outside the Apple Store in London October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

An Apple Macintosh Plus computer and flowers are left in front of the Apple store in Washington October 6, 2011, in memory of Steve Jobs. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

People gather outside an Apple store in downtown Shanghai October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Hong Kong design student Jonathan Mak poses with a symbol he designed, in Hong Kong October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Apple fans take part in a "candlelight application" vigil, next to a security guard, outside the Apple store in Tokyo's Ginza district October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

An employee looks at flowers offered in memory of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, placed at the entrance of the Shibuya Apple store in Tokyo October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Robert Blum (L) of Palo Alto and his son Daniel, 8, lay flowers outside the home of Steve Jobs in Palo Alto, California, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

A passer-by uses a mobile phone to photograph of flowers and candles placed in front of an Apple store in Paris, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

The home of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs is pictured in Palo Alto, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Norbert von der Groeben

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

An Apple fan offers prayers outside the Apple store in Tokyo's Shibuya district October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

A tribute, flowers, candles and an apple are placed in front of an Apple store in Munich October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Workers hand out copies of a special edition of the Sharp Daily bearing the headline "Steve Jobs Passed Away" in Hong Kong October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

A girl looks at a portrait of Steve Jobs placed with flowers next to the entrance of an Apple retail store in Beijing's Sanlitun October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Apple Inc employees who wished not to be identified gather near a memorial outside Apple headquarters following the death of Apple Inc founder Steve Jobs, in Cupertino, California October 5, 2011 REUTERS/Norbert von der Groeben

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

A tribute message to the late Steve Jobs written in lipstick is seen on the window of the Apple Store in Santa Monica, California October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Apple fans take part in a "candlelight application" vigil outside the Apple store in Tokyo's Ginza district October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

People sit before computer screens showing a portrait of Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs at an Apple store in Munich October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

A man places flowers next to a picture of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs at a store in downtown Shanghai October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

An Apple fan "lights" a candlelight application during a vigil outside the Apple store in Tokyo's Ginza district October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Brandy Faulkner lays flowers outside the the home of pple Inc co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs in Palo Alto, California, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

A portrait of Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs is displayed at an Apple retail store in Almaty October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Flowers and a photograph of Steve Jobs are placed against the window outside the Apple store in Boston, Massachusetts October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Janine Young, 53, from Santa Monica, lights an apple-shaped candle for the late Steve Jobs outside an Apple Store in Santa Monica, California October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Customers look at products behind computer monitors displaying the obituary of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs at an Apple Store in Seoul October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

A bouquet of flowers, candles, and an iPhone form an impromptu shrine in front of the upper west side Apple Store in New York October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

A man leaves flowers outside an Apple store in Boston, Massachusetts October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Surina Shukri (L) of New York places a candle in front of the upper west side Apple Store as another Apple fan places a bouquet of flowers in New York October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Cole Stuart, from Playa Del Rey, hands out roses to employees inside an Apple Store in memory of the late Steve Jobs, in Santa Monica, California October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Apple employee Cory Moll holds an iPad with its screen showing a message in memory of Apple founder Steve Jobs, after hearing news of Jobs' death, outside the Apple Store in San Francisco, California October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Flowers adorn the sidewalk outside the the home of Steve Jobs in Palo Alto, California, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

A note is placed on the window of an Apple store in Munich October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Flags fly at half-mast outside Apple headquarters following the death of Apple Inc founder Steve Jobs in Cupertino, California October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Norbert von der Groeben

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

An Apple employee relights an apple-shaped candle for the late Steve Jobs, which had blown out in the wind, outside an Apple Store in Santa Monica, California October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Jeff Kelly, of Palo Alto, lays flowers outside the the home of Steve Jobs in Palo Alto, California, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Apple employee Cory Moll holds an iPad with its screen showing a message in memory of Apple founder Steve Jobs, after hearing news of Jobs' death, outside the Apple Store in San Francisco, California October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

A man writes a note outside the Apple store in Hong Kong October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

An Apple store employee looks at the homepage of apple.com as it shows the obituary of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs in the SoHo Apple Store in New York October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Flowers, candles and apples adorn the sidewalk outside the home of Steve Jobs in Palo Alto, California, in the early morning October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

