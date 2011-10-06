版本:
Hunger crisis in North Korea

A North Korean child suffering from malnutrition rests in a bed in a hospital in Haeju, capital of the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A North Korean child suffering from malnutrition rests in a bed in a hospital in Haeju, capital of the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean orphans wait to be examined for possible signs of malnutrition in an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean orphans wait to be examined for possible signs of malnutrition in an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A North Korean farmer walks through a village in an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A North Korean farmer walks through a village in an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A North Korean woman puts her hands on her child suffering from malnutrition in a hospital in Haeju, capital of the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A North Korean woman puts her hands on her child suffering from malnutrition in a hospital in Haeju, capital of the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A North Korean boy works in a field of a collective farm in the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A North Korean boy works in a field of a collective farm in the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A North Korean child suffering from malnutrition rests in a bed in a hospital in Haeju, capital of the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A North Korean child suffering from malnutrition rests in a bed in a hospital in Haeju, capital of the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Pak Su Dong, manager of the Soksa-Ri cooperative farm in the area hit by recent floods and typhoons shows damage to agricultural products in the South Hwanghae province, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Pak Su Dong, manager of the Soksa-Ri cooperative farm in the area hit by recent floods and typhoons shows damage to agricultural products in the South Hwanghae province, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A North Korean child suffering from malnutrition lays in a bed in a hospital in Haeju, the capital of the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A North Korean child suffering from malnutrition lays in a bed in a hospital in Haeju, the capital of the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean students and volunteers work to repair water supply system in Haeju, capital of the South Hwanghae province hit by recent floods and typhoons October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean students and volunteers work to repair water supply system in Haeju, capital of the South Hwanghae province hit by recent floods and typhoons October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A North Korean child waits to be examined for possible signs of malnutrition in an orphanage in an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A North Korean child waits to be examined for possible signs of malnutrition in an orphanage in an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A North Korean boy holds a spade in a corn field in area damaged by recent floods and typhoons in the Soksa-Ri collective farm in the South Hwanghae province September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A North Korean boy holds a spade in a corn field in area damaged by recent floods and typhoons in the Soksa-Ri collective farm in the South Hwanghae province September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean students walk under a painting in their school in the area hit by recent floods and typhoons in the South Hwanghae province October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean students walk under a painting in their school in the area hit by recent floods and typhoons in the South Hwanghae province October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean children suffering from malnutrition rest in a hospital in Haeju, capital of the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean children suffering from malnutrition rest in a hospital in Haeju, capital of the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A North Korean boy walks through the village at the Soksa-Ri collective farm in an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A North Korean boy walks through the village at the Soksa-Ri collective farm in an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Pak Su Dong, manager of the Soksa-Ri cooperative farm in the area hit by recent floods and typhoons talks about damage to agricultural products in the South Hwanghae province September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Pak Su Dong, manager of the Soksa-Ri cooperative farm in the area hit by recent floods and typhoons talks about damage to agricultural products in the South Hwanghae province September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A meal of a North Korean woman who lost her house in summer floods and typhoons is seen in her tent in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A meal of a North Korean woman who lost her house in summer floods and typhoons is seen in her tent in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Results showing the previous achievements of a collective farm are displayed in an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Results showing the previous achievements of a collective farm are displayed in an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Jong Song Hui, a North Korean woman, stands in ruins of her home destroyed by summer floods and typhoons at the Sojo-Ri collective farm in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Jong Song Hui, a North Korean woman, stands in ruins of her home destroyed by summer floods and typhoons at the Sojo-Ri collective farm in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean mothers feed their babies in a hospital in Haeju, capital of the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean mothers feed their babies in a hospital in Haeju, capital of the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean children wait to be examined for possible signs of malnutrition in an orphanage in an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean children wait to be examined for possible signs of malnutrition in an orphanage in an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean children suffering from malnutrition rest in a hospital in Haeju, capital of the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean children suffering from malnutrition rest in a hospital in Haeju, capital of the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A North Korean boy makes his ways out from a garden in area damaged by recent floods and typhoons in the Soksa-Ri collective farm in the South Hwanghae province September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A North Korean boy makes his ways out from a garden in area damaged by recent floods and typhoons in the Soksa-Ri collective farm in the South Hwanghae province September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A North Korean woman prepares a meal in her house at the Soksa-Ri collective farm in an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A North Korean woman prepares a meal in her house at the Soksa-Ri collective farm in an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A foreign health volunteer measures a child's arm for possible signs of malnutrition in a village in an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A foreign health volunteer measures a child's arm for possible signs of malnutrition in a village in an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Pictures of North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il (R) and Kim Il-sung are seen on the wall of a hospital in Haeju, capital of the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Pictures of North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il (R) and Kim Il-sung are seen on the wall of a hospital in Haeju, capital of the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean farmers work in a field of a collective farm in the area damaged by recent floods and typhoons in the South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean farmers work in a field of a collective farm in the area damaged by recent floods and typhoons in the South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean boys smile in a paddy field in an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean boys smile in a paddy field in an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean youths stretch their arms in front of a monument in the North Korean capital Pyongyang October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean youths stretch their arms in front of a monument in the North Korean capital Pyongyang October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean children suffering from malnutrition wait to be checked in an orphanage in an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean children suffering from malnutrition wait to be checked in an orphanage in an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A North Korean man stands in the ruins of a house destroyed by recent floods and typhoons on the Soksa-Ri collective farm in South Hwanghae province September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A North Korean man stands in the ruins of a house destroyed by recent floods and typhoons on the Soksa-Ri collective farm in South Hwanghae province September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

