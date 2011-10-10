Weekly sports highlights
New York Jets linebacker Jamaal Westerman (55) celebrates after sacking New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the third quarter of their NFL football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Triathletes start their 2.4 mile (3.9 km) swim at the Ironman World Championship triathlon in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Nyjer Morgan (2) hits off the centerfield wall trying to field an RBI double by Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Miguel Montero during the first inning of Game 3 in their MLB National League Divisional League Series baseball playoffs in Phoenix, Arizona October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Scuteri
Czech Republic's jockey Marcel Novak (R) on horse Karlsbad falls down next to jockey Dusan Andres on Valldemoso after the Big Taxis obstacle during the 121st Velka Pardubicka Steeplechase horse race in Pardubice, Czech Republic October 9, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Toronto Maple Leafs' Mike Brown (R) punches Ottawa Senators' Zenon Konopka in the first period of their NHL hockey game in Toronto October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner (33) eludes diving Green Bay Packer cornerback Charles Woodson as he runs for a first down in the first half of their NFL football game in Atlanta, Georgia October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
People in sailing boats compete at the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbor, Italy October 9, 2011. The annual Barcolana regatta in the Gulf of Trieste near northern Italy is one of the largest sailing races in the world with over 2000 participants. It takes place on the second Sunday in October and began in 1969. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Competitors ride their bicycles past the giant portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong during the 2011 Tour of Beijing cycling race, at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing October 9, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Argentina's Mario Ledesma Arocena (L), Juan Manuel Leguizamon (rear) and Santiago Fernandez (R) tackle New Zealand All Blacks' Piri Weepu during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Scotland's goalkeeper Allan McGregor makes a save during their Euro 2012 qualifying Group I soccer match against Liechtenstein in Vaduz, Liechtenstein October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic
Crew members push Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil to his box during the third practice session of the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Montreal Canadiens Josh Gorges and Brian Gionta (2nd R) battle for the puck with Toronto Maple Leafs' Joffrey Lupul (2nd L) and Phil Kessel (R) during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Toronto October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A snowboarder jumps in front of crevasses on the Austrian glacier in Hintertux, Austria October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
U.S. golfer Bryce Molder reacts on the 18th green after winning the Frys.com Open after six holes of a sudden death playoff in San Martin, California October 9, 2011. Molder won his first PGA Tour title by beating fellow American Briny Baird in a nerve-jangling playoff. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez (81) cannot catch the ball in front of New York Jets defensive back Donald Strickland in the first quarter of their NFL football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts October 9, 2011. Strickland was called for a pass interference penalty on the play. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Junior amateur swimmers practise at the London 2012 Olympics Aquatics Centre in east London October 7, 2011. Competitors competing in next year's schools games finals were able to train in the London 2012 swimming venue ahead of the London 2012 Olympics. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Former Boston Bruins player Mark Recchi (R) holds up the Stanley Cup before they take on the Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL season opener hockey game in Boston, Massachusetts October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
St. Louis Cardinals' Ryan Theriot (3) breaks his bat during the fourth inning of Game 3 of their MLB National League Divisional Series baseball playoffs against the Philadelphia Phillies in St. Louis, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Texas Rangers pitcher Alexi Ogando (C) celebrates with teammates in the locker room after their team defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of their MLB American League Divisional Series baseball playoffs in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
St. Louis Cardinals' Allen Craig ducks away from an inside pitch thrown by Philadelphia Phillies' pitcher Vance Worley during the eighth inning of Game 2 of their MLB National League Divisional Series baseball playoffs in Philadelphia, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Australia Wallabies captain James Horwill scores a try during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match against South Africa Springboks at Wellington Regional Stadium October 9, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
France's Vincent Clerc celebrates with teammate Alexis Palisson (R) after scoring a try during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match against England at Eden Park in Auckland October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
