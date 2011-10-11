Gilad Shalit to go free

A Palestinian playing the role of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit stands in a cage to mark the fifth anniversary of his capture by Palestinian militants, in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip June 25, 2011. The Hebrew writings on the wall read: "The memory of Ron Arad does not leave me. Olmert forgot me and Barak deceived me. Governments changed but I am still a prisoner. Save me by any cost. I miss my mother. All forgot me." ...more