Gilad Shalit to go free
An undated picture of abducted Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, 19, released by his family June 25, 2006. REUTERS/Handout
An undated picture of abducted Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, 19, released by his family June 25, 2006. REUTERS/Handout
Noam (R) and Aviva (L) Shalit, parents of abducted Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, sit outside their home in the northern Israeli town of Mitzpe Hila July 4, 2006. REUTERS/Ancho Gosh
Noam (R) and Aviva (L) Shalit, parents of abducted Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, sit outside their home in the northern Israeli town of Mitzpe Hila July 4, 2006. REUTERS/Ancho Gosh
A woman holds a picture of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, currently held by Hizbollah, at a rally to show U.S. solidarity with Israel near the headquarters of the United Nations in New York July 17, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky
A woman holds a picture of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, currently held by Hizbollah, at a rally to show U.S. solidarity with Israel near the headquarters of the United Nations in New York July 17, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky
Meitav Regev (R), niece of abducted Israeli soldier Eldad Regev, hands Paul Conneally of the International Committee of the Red Cross a greeting card for the Jewish New Year for her uncle that reads in Hebrew "Happy New Year Gilad Shalit, Eldad Regev, Ehud Goldwasser" in Tel Aviv September 17, 2006. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen
Meitav Regev (R), niece of abducted Israeli soldier Eldad Regev, hands Paul Conneally of the International Committee of the Red Cross a greeting card for the Jewish New Year for her uncle that reads in Hebrew "Happy New Year Gilad Shalit, Eldad Regev, Ehud Goldwasser" in Tel Aviv September 17, 2006. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen
Benny Regev (R), brother of kidnapped Israeli soldier Eldad Regev, stands near pictures of his brother and abducted Israeli soldiers Ehud Goldwasser and Gilad Shalit, during a candle lighting ceremony for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem December 17, 2006. REUTERS/Yonathan Weitzman
Benny Regev (R), brother of kidnapped Israeli soldier Eldad Regev, stands near pictures of his brother and abducted Israeli soldiers Ehud Goldwasser and Gilad Shalit, during a candle lighting ceremony for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem December 17, 2006. REUTERS/Yonathan Weitzman
An Israeli man watches televisions broadcasting news bulletins on captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit at a shopping mall in Tel Aviv June 25, 2007. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen
An Israeli man watches televisions broadcasting news bulletins on captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit at a shopping mall in Tel Aviv June 25, 2007. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen
Comrades of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, whom Hamas and two other militant groups abducted in a cross-border attack in 2006, stand in front of a poster depicting him during a rally calling for his release, in Tel Aviv July 22, 2008. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Comrades of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, whom Hamas and two other militant groups abducted in a cross-border attack in 2006, stand in front of a poster depicting him during a rally calling for his release, in Tel Aviv July 22, 2008. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers stand in front of a banner depicting soldier Gilad Shalit during a ceremony marking Shalit's birthday near Sufa army base, just outside the southern Gaza Strip August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers stand in front of a banner depicting soldier Gilad Shalit during a ceremony marking Shalit's birthday near Sufa army base, just outside the southern Gaza Strip August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli man sits inside a cage during a rally calling for the release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit in front of Israel's Defense Minister Ehud Barak's home in Tel Aviv October 20, 2008. Shalit was abducted by Palestinian militants from an Israeli army base in a cross-border raid in June 2006 and had at that point been in captivity for 848 days. The banner in the background reads "The struggle is not over until Gilad is...more
An Israeli man sits inside a cage during a rally calling for the release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit in front of Israel's Defense Minister Ehud Barak's home in Tel Aviv October 20, 2008. Shalit was abducted by Palestinian militants from an Israeli army base in a cross-border raid in June 2006 and had at that point been in captivity for 848 days. The banner in the background reads "The struggle is not over until Gilad is returned". REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli takes part in a demonstration calling for equal rights for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit and Hamas prisoners outside Shikma prison in Ashkelon December 3, 2008. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli takes part in a demonstration calling for equal rights for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit and Hamas prisoners outside Shikma prison in Ashkelon December 3, 2008. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A demonstrator hangs a banner depicting Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit during a protest calling for his release outside the office of outgoing Prime Minister Ehud Olmert in Jerusalem February 18, 2009. Shalit was captured in a cross-border raid by Gaza militants in June 2006. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A demonstrator hangs a banner depicting Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit during a protest calling for his release outside the office of outgoing Prime Minister Ehud Olmert in Jerusalem February 18, 2009. Shalit was captured in a cross-border raid by Gaza militants in June 2006. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli holds a banner depicting Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit during a rally calling for his release in the southern city of Beersheba February 19, 2009. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli holds a banner depicting Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit during a rally calling for his release in the southern city of Beersheba February 19, 2009. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis post a note on a message board near a picture of captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit outside a protest tent calling for Shalit's release near the residence of Prime Minister Ehud Olmert in Jerusalem March 19, 2009. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Israelis post a note on a message board near a picture of captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit outside a protest tent calling for Shalit's release near the residence of Prime Minister Ehud Olmert in Jerusalem March 19, 2009. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Hamas militants re-enact a scene of captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit during a protest in Gaza City April 16, 2009, calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails. REUTERS/Ismail Zaydah
Hamas militants re-enact a scene of captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit during a protest in Gaza City April 16, 2009, calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails. REUTERS/Ismail Zaydah
An Israeli wears a sticker over her mouth during a protest calling for the release of captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, at the Erez Crossing, just outside the northern Gaza Strip June 23, 2009. The sticker reads in Hebrew " Save me". REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli wears a sticker over her mouth during a protest calling for the release of captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, at the Erez Crossing, just outside the northern Gaza Strip June 23, 2009. The sticker reads in Hebrew " Save me". REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People take part in a protest, calling for the release of captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, outside the European Union headquarters in Brussels June 25, 2009. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
People take part in a protest, calling for the release of captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, outside the European Union headquarters in Brussels June 25, 2009. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
Palestinian girls walk past a mural depicting captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip September 30, 2009. Israel freed 20 Palestinian women from jail in exchange for a videotape from Hamas proving Shalit, an Israeli soldier held in the Gaza Strip since 2006, is alive, officials on both sides said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Ismail Zaydah
Palestinian girls walk past a mural depicting captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip September 30, 2009. Israel freed 20 Palestinian women from jail in exchange for a videotape from Hamas proving Shalit, an Israeli soldier held in the Gaza Strip since 2006, is alive, officials on both sides said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Ismail Zaydah
Captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit is seen in this video grab released October 2, 2009 by Israeli television. A two-minute video of the Israeli soldier held captive by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas for the past three years shows him "healthy and coherent" and speaking to the camera, Israeli officials said on Friday. REUTERS/Handout
Captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit is seen in this video grab released October 2, 2009 by Israeli television. A two-minute video of the Israeli soldier held captive by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas for the past three years shows him "healthy and coherent" and speaking to the camera, Israeli officials said on Friday. REUTERS/Handout
People watch a news broadcast showing captured soldier Gilad Shalit, at a coffee shop near Tel Aviv October 2, 2009. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen
People watch a news broadcast showing captured soldier Gilad Shalit, at a coffee shop near Tel Aviv October 2, 2009. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen
Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat (C) stands with Jewish and Arab Israeli children from Jerusalem as they release doves in front of Jerusalem's Old City walls December 16, 2009, in a call for the release of captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. Shalit was seized by Hamas-led gunmen in a 2006 raid across the Gaza border. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat (C) stands with Jewish and Arab Israeli children from Jerusalem as they release doves in front of Jerusalem's Old City walls December 16, 2009, in a call for the release of captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. Shalit was seized by Hamas-led gunmen in a 2006 raid across the Gaza border. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinians walk past a banner, depicting captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, before crossing into Gaza at the Erez Crossing between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip December 20, 2009. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians walk past a banner, depicting captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, before crossing into Gaza at the Erez Crossing between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip December 20, 2009. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Cardboard cut-outs of captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit stand outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem December 21, 2009, during a protest calling for Shalit's release. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Cardboard cut-outs of captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit stand outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem December 21, 2009, during a protest calling for Shalit's release. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israelis hold placards during a gathering at a shopping mall, one of the stops during a march calling for the release of captive soldier Gilad Shalit, in the northern city of Nahariya June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis hold placards during a gathering at a shopping mall, one of the stops during a march calling for the release of captive soldier Gilad Shalit, in the northern city of Nahariya June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Maestro Zubin Mehta (R) conducts the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra during a special concert at Eshkol Park near Gaza Strip July 5, 2010, calling for the right for visits and the release of captive Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Maestro Zubin Mehta (R) conducts the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra during a special concert at Eshkol Park near Gaza Strip July 5, 2010, calling for the right for visits and the release of captive Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli activists take part in a march calling for the release of captive soldier Gilad Shalit at the entrance to Jerusalem July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli activists take part in a march calling for the release of captive soldier Gilad Shalit at the entrance to Jerusalem July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
British Ambassador to Israel Matthew Gould (L) sits with Noam (C) and Aviva Shalit, parents of captive Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, during a visit to their protest tent in Jerusalem June 20, 2011, to show the UK's solidarity with the family as they mark five years since Gilad's capture. REUTERS/Nir Elias
British Ambassador to Israel Matthew Gould (L) sits with Noam (C) and Aviva Shalit, parents of captive Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, during a visit to their protest tent in Jerusalem June 20, 2011, to show the UK's solidarity with the family as they mark five years since Gilad's capture. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Palestinian playing the role of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit stands in a cage to mark the fifth anniversary of his capture by Palestinian militants, in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip June 25, 2011. The Hebrew writings on the wall read: "The memory of Ron Arad does not leave me. Olmert forgot me and Barak deceived me. Governments changed but I am still a prisoner. Save me by any cost. I miss my mother. All forgot me." ...more
A Palestinian playing the role of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit stands in a cage to mark the fifth anniversary of his capture by Palestinian militants, in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip June 25, 2011. The Hebrew writings on the wall read: "The memory of Ron Arad does not leave me. Olmert forgot me and Barak deceived me. Governments changed but I am still a prisoner. Save me by any cost. I miss my mother. All forgot me." REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A tourist takes a photo of the portrait of Gilad Shalit, a Franco-Israeli soldier who was captured five years ago on June 25, 2006 in the Gaza strip by the Hamas, is displayed on the facade of the Paris City Hall June 25, 2011 REUTERS/Julien Muguet
A tourist takes a photo of the portrait of Gilad Shalit, a Franco-Israeli soldier who was captured five years ago on June 25, 2006 in the Gaza strip by the Hamas, is displayed on the facade of the Paris City Hall June 25, 2011 REUTERS/Julien Muguet