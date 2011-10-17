版本:
Riots in Rome

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Protesters celebrate as a Carabinieri police vehicles burns during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Protesters celebrate as a Carabinieri police vehicles burns during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A demonstrator throws a bottle during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A demonstrator throws a bottle during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A demonstrator throws a bottle during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A demonstrator throws a bottle during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A demonstrator reacts next a burning Carabinieri paramilitary police vehicle during a protest by the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A demonstrator reacts next a burning Carabinieri paramilitary police vehicle during a protest by the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A demonstrator throws a stone against police during a demonstration by the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A demonstrator throws a stone against police during a demonstration by the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A demonstrator gestures behind a burning car during a protest by the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A demonstrator gestures behind a burning car during a protest by the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A demonstrator pours water on a burning Carabinieri police vehicle during a demonstration of the "Indignant" group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A demonstrator pours water on a burning Carabinieri police vehicle during a demonstration of the "Indignant" group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A banner with Italian Prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's picture is seen as a Carabinieri police vehicle burns in the background during a demonstration by the 'Indignant' group in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A banner with Italian Prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's picture is seen as a Carabinieri police vehicle burns in the background during a demonstration by the 'Indignant' group in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Demonstrators attempt to break through the entrance of a bank branch during a demonstration against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS//Stefano Rellandini

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Demonstrators attempt to break through the entrance of a bank branch during a demonstration against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS//Stefano Rellandini

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A car burns during a demonstration against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A car burns during a demonstration against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Cars burn during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Cars burn during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A statue of the Virgin Mary lies destroyed on the ground during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A statue of the Virgin Mary lies destroyed on the ground during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Demonstrators clash with policemen during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Demonstrators clash with policemen during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A protester climbs a police truck during a demonstration by the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A protester climbs a police truck during a demonstration by the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A Carabinieri police vehicle burns during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A Carabinieri police vehicle burns during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A demonstrator gestures as he stands in front of police officers during a demonstration by the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A demonstrator gestures as he stands in front of police officers during a demonstration by the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Demonstrators clash with Carabinieri police officers during a protest by the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Demonstrators clash with Carabinieri police officers during a protest by the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Guardia di Finanza police officers face protesters during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Guardia di Finanza police officers face protesters during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Demonstrators clash with police during a demonstration by the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Demonstrators clash with police during a demonstration by the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A demonstrator throws a stone during a protest of the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A demonstrator throws a stone during a protest of the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Demonstrators attempt to break through the entrance of a bank branch during a demonstration against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Demonstrators attempt to break through the entrance of a bank branch during a demonstration against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A demonstrator throws a fire extinguisher during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A demonstrator throws a fire extinguisher during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Riot police stand near a Carabinieri police vehicle burning during a demonstration by the 'Indignant' group in Rome October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Riot police stand near a Carabinieri police vehicle burning during a demonstration by the 'Indignant' group in Rome October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Demonstrators fight with policemen during a demonstration of the "Indignant" group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Demonstrators fight with policemen during a demonstration of the "Indignant" group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Demonstrators attempt to break through the entrance of a bank branch during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Demonstrators attempt to break through the entrance of a bank branch during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A Guardia di Finanza policeman is helped by colleagues after been injured during a demonstration by the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A Guardia di Finanza policeman is helped by colleagues after been injured during a demonstration by the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Demonstrators clash with police during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Demonstrators clash with police during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A demonstrator throws a road sign during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A demonstrator throws a road sign during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A slogan which reads "civil war" is painted on a wall as a car burns during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A slogan which reads "civil war" is painted on a wall as a car burns during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A demonstrator throws a stone during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A demonstrator throws a stone during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

