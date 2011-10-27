Occupy movement goes global
A CUPE union member protests in front of the TD Bank on Bay Street in the financial district as part of the "Occupy Toronto" movement in Toronto, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A man holds a sign against a window to show support for protesters inside a TD Bank on Bay Street in the financial district as part of the "Occupy Toronto" movement in Toronto, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People gather on Bay Street in the financial district as part of the "Occupy Toronto" movement in Toronto, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Protesters gather at the Occupy San Francisco encampment at Justin Herman Plaza in San Francisco, California, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Anti-poverty campaigners from the World Development Movement stage a protest outside Goldman Sachs offices to show their support for the Occupy London protest in the City of London, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
"Occupy Wall Street" demonstrators gather during a protest at Justin Herman Plaza in San Francisco, California October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Tents of the capitalism-criticizing 'Occupy Frankfurt' movement are pictured next to the Euro currency sign sculpture in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters during a protest in Frankfurt October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
Keegan Logan waves a U.S. flag near the Occupy San Francisco encampment at Justin Herman Plaza in San Francisco, California, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A man walks past anti-capitalism protesters who are demonstrating in London's Canary Wharf October 27, 2011. This is the first time the protesters, who are part of the Occupy London movement, had come to London's financial hub in east London, home to banks including HSBC and Barclays. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Samsarah Morgan (L) speaks to a group of "Occupy Wall Street" demonstrators outside Oakland Public Library during a demonstration in response to an early morning police raid which displaced Occupy Oakland's tent city October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Bill Talen, known as Reverend Billy, delivers a speech to Members of the Occupy Wall Street movement in Zuccotti park in New York October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A group of Brooklyn politicians, union representatives and members of the Occupy Wall Street movement march across the Brooklyn bridge as a day of solidarity with members of the movement in Zuccotti park near Wall Street in New York, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A group of "Occupy Wall Street" demonstrators chant in Oakland's financial district during a demonstration in response to an early morning police raid, which displaced Occupy Oakland's tent city, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A police officer attempts to control the scene after being surrounded while making an arrest at an "Occupy Wall Street" demonstration in response to an early morning police raid which displaced Occupy Oakland's tent city in Oakland, California October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An Occupy Wall St. demonstrator in a wheelchair is pushed away as authorities deploy tear gas during an demonstration in response to an early morning police raid which displaced Occupy Oakland's tent city in Oakland, California October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks made popular by the graphic novel "V for Vendetta" take part in the "Occupy Central" protest in Hong Kong's financial Central district October 23,2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man holds a placard during an Occupy Berlin protest denouncing current banking and financial industry practices in front of the Reichstag in Berlin, October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A lady meditates on the outer wall of Zuccotti Park at the Occupy Wall Street Encampment in New York October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man holds a sign at the Occupy Wall St protests in New York's Zucotti Park, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Police officers observe a meeting by demonstrators, held discuss if their protest camp outside St Paul's Cathedral will be lifted, in central London October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Protesters hold banners in front of the Philippine Stock Exchange in Manila's financial district of Makati October 21, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana
Office workers chat beside tents set up by protesters during an "Occupy Central" campaign at the HSBC headquarters in Hong Kong's financial Central district, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Protesters stay at the HSBC headquarters during an "Occupy Central" campaign in Hong Kong's financial Central district, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Demonstrators take part in a march as part of the United for Global Change movement against banking and finance in Malaga, southern Spain, October 15, 2011. The banners read: "I do not like money, I want candy" (L) and "Bank not, Gold yes". REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Occupy Los Angeles protesters march in the Protest Against Corporate Greed on their International Day of Action in Los Angeles, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew
"Occupy Together" activists gather underneath the Monument of the Revolution in Mexico City October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Protesters of the "Occupy Sydney" movement lie in their tents in front of the Reserve Bank of Australia in central Sydney October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lukas Coch
Protestors with Occupy San Francisco camp in front of the Federal Reserve during a demonstration in San Francisco, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
'Indignant protestors' march in central Valencia, Spain, October 15, 2011. Banner reads 'zero poverty, persons first, crisis is no excuse'. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Tourists in a cable car take photographs of Occupy San Francisco protesters during a demonstration along the streets of San Francisco, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A pedestrian passes by demonstrators camped outside St Paul's Cathedral in London October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Occupy Wall Street protesters shout slogans against CHASE bank while they take part in a march in New York October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Occupy Wall Street protesters shout slogans against banks and economic system while they take part in a protest at Times Square in New York October 15, 2011. . REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Demonstrators in front of a Bank of America shout as Occupy Los Angeles protesters march in the Protest Against Corporate Greed on their International Day of Action in Los Angeles, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew
Demonstrators shout slogans during a march as part of the United for Global Change movement against banking and finance in Malaga, southern Spain October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Maria Antonia Bueno, 95, flashes a victory sign on a wheel chair during a march as part of the United for Global Change movement against banking and finance in Malaga, southern Spain October 15, 2011. The banner reads: "I am 95 years old and I am here". REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Demonstrators take part in the Occupy Miami protest in Miami, Florida, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A demonstrator sits with his dog near a family resting outside a closed-down hotel next to Madrid's landmark Puerta del Sol square, Spain, October 16, 2011. The banners read: (L-R) "Re-evolution. Global Change. 15 October", "Squat and resist", "Money is a lie. Only people are for real" and "Liberated space". REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman sits in her tent at St. James park, a makeshift tent community and headquarters for the "Occupy Toronto" movement, in Toronto, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
'Indignant protestors' march in central Valencia, Spain, October 15, 2011. The Sign reads 'we are no merchandise in the hands of politicians and bankers'. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Protesters shout slogans during the "Occupy Seoul" rally near the Seoul Plaza in central Seoul October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Cho Sung-bong
Demonstrators take part in the Occupy Miami protest in Miami, Florida, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A young demonstrator plays the flute during a march as part of the United for Global Change movement against banking and finance in Madrid October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
The New Haven green is reflected in a bus stop window as Occupy New Haven protesters march in New Haven, Connecticut October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
"Indignant" demonstrators camp in a park at Brussels, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
