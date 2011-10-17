Dan Wheldon: 1978 - 2011
Dan Wheldon poses with the BorgWarner trophy the day after winning the Indianapolis 500 in Indianapolis, May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Dan Wheldon wearing Union Jack racing shoes before the 92nd running of the Indianapolis 500 in Indianapolis, May 25, 2008. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Dan Wheldon drinks from the ceremonial jug of milk after winning the 89th running of the Indianapolis 500 in Indianapolis, May 29, 2005. REUTERS/John Sommers
Dan Wheldon poses with his wife Susie, holding son Oliver, with older son Sebastian, next to the BorgWarner trophy the day after winning the Indianapolis 500 in Indianapolis, May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Dan Wheldon celebrates with his son Sebastian and wife Susie after winning the 100th anniversary of the Indianapolis 500, May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Geoff Miller
Dan Wheldon in his race car during practice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, May 8, 2007. REUTERS/Brent Smith
Dan Wheldon watching part of Carburetion Day practice, on the last day of practice before the 90th running of the Indianapolis 500, May 26, 2006. REUTERS/Robin Jerstad
Dan Wheldon kisses the bricks at the track start/finish line after he won the 100th anniversary of the Indianapolis 500, May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Geoff Miller
Dan Wheldon stops in the pits during the 89th running of the Indianapolis 500, May 29, 2005. Wheldon won the race. REUTERS/Tim Loyd
Dan Wheldon talks with a reporter after qualifying for the 90th Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, May 20, 2006. REUTERS/Brent Smith
Dan Wheldon celebrates while pouring the traditional milk on his head after winning the 100th anniversary of the Indianapolis 500, May 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Dan Wheldon waves to the crowd during the drivers meeting at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, May 29, 2010. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Dan Wheldon kisses the bricks as his son Sebastian looks on during a photo session the day after winning the 100th anniversary of the Indianapolis 500, May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Dan Wheldon celebrates after winning the 100th anniversary of the Indianapolis 500, May 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Dan Wheldon waves to fans during the Driver's Meeting for the 90th running of the Indianapolis 500, May 27, 2006. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski
