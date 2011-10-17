版本:
Weekly sports highlights

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

The race car of driver Will Power (L) goes airborne during the IZOD IndyCar World Championship race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada October 16, 2011. British IndyCar driver Dan Wheldon died from injuries sustained in an horrific crash at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, race organizers said. The 33-year-old Englishman, who lived in Florida, was involved in a multi-car accident 13 laps into the Las Vegas Indy 300 which sent his vehicle flying. REUTERS/Barry Ambrose

Elisabeth Seitz of Germany competes on the balance beam on during the women's team final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Tokyo October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elisabeth Seitz of Germany competes on the balance beam on during the women's team final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Tokyo October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Brazil's Cesar Cielo celebrates winning gold in the men's 100m freestyle final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 16, 2011. Cielo set a new Pan American Games record for the event. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Brazil's Cesar Cielo celebrates winning gold in the men's 100m freestyle final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 16, 2011. Cielo set a new Pan American Games record for the event. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez makes a touchdown catch in front of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Mike Jenkins late in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez makes a touchdown catch in front of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Mike Jenkins late in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Canada competes during the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 16, 2011. The games run through October 30. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Canada competes during the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 16, 2011. The games run through October 30. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Al-Ahli's Dioko Kaluyituka of Gongo (R) fights for the ball with Al-Rayyan Mosis Mora during their Qatar Stars League soccer match in Doha, Qatar October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

Al-Ahli's Dioko Kaluyituka of Gongo (R) fights for the ball with Al-Rayyan Mosis Mora during their Qatar Stars League soccer match in Doha, Qatar October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

Andy Murray of Britain reacts during the final match against David Ferrer of Spain at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Andy Murray of Britain reacts during the final match against David Ferrer of Spain at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Australia Wallabies' Berrick Barnes (L) tackles New Zealand All Blacks' Israel Dagg during their Rugby World Cup semi-final match at Eden Park in Auckland October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Australia Wallabies' Berrick Barnes (L) tackles New Zealand All Blacks' Israel Dagg during their Rugby World Cup semi-final match at Eden Park in Auckland October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Bernard Hopkins (L) complains of a shoulder injury as Chad Dawson wins by total knockout (TKO) in the second round during their WBC light heavyweight title bout in Los Angeles, California October 15, 2011. Hopkins fell to the canvas after being pushed out of the ring by Dawson. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Bernard Hopkins (L) complains of a shoulder injury as Chad Dawson wins by total knockout (TKO) in the second round during their WBC light heavyweight title bout in Los Angeles, California October 15, 2011. Hopkins fell to the canvas after being pushed out of the ring by Dawson. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Gonda Ivett of Canada (Red) fights Lisbeth Diez Canseco of Peru during the Women's Under 49kg final taekwondo competition at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Gonda Ivett of Canada (Red) fights Lisbeth Diez Canseco of Peru during the Women's Under 49kg final taekwondo competition at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Japan's Koji Yamamuro competes on the rings during the men's apparatus final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Tokyo October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japan's Koji Yamamuro competes on the rings during the men's apparatus final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Tokyo October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Yamilet Pena Abreu of Dominican Republic loses her balance as she competes on the vault during the women's apparatus final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Tokyo October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Yamilet Pena Abreu of Dominican Republic loses her balance as she competes on the vault during the women's apparatus final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Tokyo October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Ducati MotoGP rider Damian Cudlin of Australia crashes during the third practice session of the Australian Grand Prix on Phillip Island near Melbourne October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Ducati MotoGP rider Damian Cudlin of Australia crashes during the third practice session of the Australian Grand Prix on Phillip Island near Melbourne October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Ducati MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy rides during the second practice session of the Australian Grand Prix on Phillip Island near Melbourne October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Ducati MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy rides during the second practice session of the Australian Grand Prix on Phillip Island near Melbourne October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin (8) knocks Pittsburgh Penguins Joe Vitale (46) off his skates in the second period of their NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin (8) knocks Pittsburgh Penguins Joe Vitale (46) off his skates in the second period of their NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Yuki Ota of Japan (L) and Alexan Choupenitch of the Czech Republic compete during their men's qualifying foil event at the World Fencing Championships in Catania October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Yuki Ota of Japan (L) and Alexan Choupenitch of the Czech Republic compete during their men's qualifying foil event at the World Fencing Championships in Catania October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Andreina Acevedo Martinez of Venezuela practices rhythmic gymnastics ahead of the XVI Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 13, 2011. The games will be held from October 14 to 30. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Andreina Acevedo Martinez of Venezuela practices rhythmic gymnastics ahead of the XVI Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 13, 2011. The games will be held from October 14 to 30. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man passes by a fountain in a shopping mall in Guadalajara ahead of preparations for the XVI Pan American Games, October 12, 2011. The Games will be held from October 14 to 30. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A man passes by a fountain in a shopping mall in Guadalajara ahead of preparations for the XVI Pan American Games, October 12, 2011. The Games will be held from October 14 to 30. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

