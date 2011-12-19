Israeli prisoner swap
A newly released Palestinian prisoner kisses a child upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A newly released Palestinian prisoner kisses a child upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Freed Palestinian prisoners stand in line as they wait to be honored upon arrival at Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Freed Palestinian prisoners stand in line as they wait to be honored upon arrival at Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians watch the arrival of freed Palestinian prisoners at Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians watch the arrival of freed Palestinian prisoners at Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A newly released Palestinian prisoner is greeted upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A newly released Palestinian prisoner is greeted upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A newly released Palestinian prisoner is greeted upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A newly released Palestinian prisoner is greeted upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A newly released Palestinian prisoner is greeted by relatives upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A newly released Palestinian prisoner is greeted by relatives upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A freed Palestinian prisoner is carried by people upon arrival at Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A freed Palestinian prisoner is carried by people upon arrival at Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A freed Palestinian prisoner is greeted by people upon arrival at Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A freed Palestinian prisoner is greeted by people upon arrival at Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israelis celebrate after the arrival of Gilad Shalit at the northern village of Mitzpe Hila, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis celebrate after the arrival of Gilad Shalit at the northern village of Mitzpe Hila, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Gilad Shalit stands with his father Noam at Tel Nof air base in central Israel in this photo released by the Israeli Defence Forces on October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ariel Hermoni/IDF
Gilad Shalit stands with his father Noam at Tel Nof air base in central Israel in this photo released by the Israeli Defence Forces on October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ariel Hermoni/IDF
Israelis celebrate after the arrival of Gilad Shalit at the northern village of Mitzpe Hila October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israelis celebrate after the arrival of Gilad Shalit at the northern village of Mitzpe Hila October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Gilad Shalit (3rd R) walks behind his father Noam (R) as they disembark from an Israeli air force helicopter near the northern village of Mitzpe Hila, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Gil Nechushtan
Gilad Shalit (3rd R) walks behind his father Noam (R) as they disembark from an Israeli air force helicopter near the northern village of Mitzpe Hila, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Gil Nechushtan
Newly released Palestinian prisoner Fotnah Abu Aleish (R) is hugged by her brother upon arrival to the Askar refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Newly released Palestinian prisoner Fotnah Abu Aleish (R) is hugged by her brother upon arrival to the Askar refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
A Palestinian who was freed from an Israeli jail as part of a prisoners exchange deal lifts a boy as he arrives at the Rafah crossing border in the Gaza Strip, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian who was freed from an Israeli jail as part of a prisoners exchange deal lifts a boy as he arrives at the Rafah crossing border in the Gaza Strip, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A freed Palestinian prisoner gestures upon his arrival at the Rafah crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A freed Palestinian prisoner gestures upon his arrival at the Rafah crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israelis in the northern village of Mitzpe Hila react after seeing Gilad Shalit on TV October 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
Israelis in the northern village of Mitzpe Hila react after seeing Gilad Shalit on TV October 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
Gilad Shalit speaks to his family on the telephone in this photo released by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) October 18, 2011. REUTERS/IDF/Handout
Gilad Shalit speaks to his family on the telephone in this photo released by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) October 18, 2011. REUTERS/IDF/Handout
Newly released Palestinian prisoner Fotnah Abu Aleish (R) carries her niece upon arrival to the Askar refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Newly released Palestinian prisoner Fotnah Abu Aleish (R) carries her niece upon arrival to the Askar refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal kisses his one of his colleagues who was released and deported from an Israeli jail after he arrived in Cairo, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal kisses his one of his colleagues who was released and deported from an Israeli jail after he arrived in Cairo, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh (L) waves to people as a convoy of freed prisoners arrive in a rally celebrating the release of prisoners from Israeli jails, in Gaza City, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh (L) waves to people as a convoy of freed prisoners arrive in a rally celebrating the release of prisoners from Israeli jails, in Gaza City, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A vehicle carrying Gilad Shalit arrives at the northern village of Mitzpe Hila, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A vehicle carrying Gilad Shalit arrives at the northern village of Mitzpe Hila, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Palestinians take part in a rally celebrating the release of prisoners from Israeli jails, in Gaza City, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians take part in a rally celebrating the release of prisoners from Israeli jails, in Gaza City, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Gilad Shalit salutes in front of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon his arrival at Tel Nof air base in central Israel in this photo released by the Israeli Government Press Office, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/GPO
Gilad Shalit salutes in front of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon his arrival at Tel Nof air base in central Israel in this photo released by the Israeli Government Press Office, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/GPO
Palestinian prisoners, released by Israel in exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, wave from buses as they make their way through the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Palestinian prisoners, released by Israel in exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, wave from buses as they make their way through the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A Palestinian prisoner gestures as he holds his son after arriving at the Rafah crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian prisoner gestures as he holds his son after arriving at the Rafah crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israelis in the northern village of Mitzpe Hila react after seeing Gilad Shalit on television October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis in the northern village of Mitzpe Hila react after seeing Gilad Shalit on television October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Soldiers from the Israeli army Spokesperson's Unit react at Tel Nof air base in central Israel as they watch a news broadcast of Gilad Shalit's release October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Soldiers from the Israeli army Spokesperson's Unit react at Tel Nof air base in central Israel as they watch a news broadcast of Gilad Shalit's release October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A newly released Palestinian prisoner is greeted by a relative during a welcoming ceremony in the West Bank city of Ramallah October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
A newly released Palestinian prisoner is greeted by a relative during a welcoming ceremony in the West Bank city of Ramallah October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Israelis watch a television broadcast showing Gilad Shalit, at a former protest tent calling for his release, near the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israelis watch a television broadcast showing Gilad Shalit, at a former protest tent calling for his release, near the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinian prisoners gestures as they enter Gaza via the Rafah crossing from Egypt October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Palestinian prisoners gestures as they enter Gaza via the Rafah crossing from Egypt October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Israelis react after seeing Gilad Shalit on television, at a former protest tent calling for his release, near the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israelis react after seeing Gilad Shalit on television, at a former protest tent calling for his release, near the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A newly released Palestinian prisoner (R) is greeted by a relative during a welcoming ceremony in the West Bank city of Ramallah October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
A newly released Palestinian prisoner (R) is greeted by a relative during a welcoming ceremony in the West Bank city of Ramallah October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
A Palestinian man waits at Beituniya checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah for the release of prisoners from Israeli jails October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A Palestinian man waits at Beituniya checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah for the release of prisoners from Israeli jails October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A newly released Palestinian prisoner (L) is greeted by a relative during a welcoming ceremony in the West Bank city of Ramallah October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
A newly released Palestinian prisoner (L) is greeted by a relative during a welcoming ceremony in the West Bank city of Ramallah October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Palestinian prisoners, released by Israel in exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, wave from buses as they make their way through the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Palestinian prisoners, released by Israel in exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, wave from buses as they make their way through the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning