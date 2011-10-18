版本:
Storms and landslides

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A damaged house hangs over the surface after a landslide in Carrizal de Heredia al, north of San Jose, Costa Rica October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Locals look at a river where people were washed away in Ciudad Satelite, Mixco, in the outskirts of Guatemala City October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Firefighters recover a body washed away by a river in Ciudad Satelite, Mixco, in the outskirts of Guatemala City October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Military personnel arrive to rescue people washed away in a river in Ciudad Satelite, Mixco, in the outskirts of Guatemala City October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Rescue workers evacuate residents from the Bajo Lempa area in Usulutan, southeast of San Salvador October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Roberto Marquez

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A cyclist rides past a road damaged by heavy rains in Marcovia, Honduras October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A couple are seen outside their house after flooding in Marcovia, Honduras October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

People look on at a car damaged by a landslide after heavy rains in Sabana Grande, Honduras October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A youth carries a television through floodwaters after heavy rains in Marcovia, Honduras October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Houses are seen after being destroyed by a landslide in Desamparados, south of San Jose, Costa Rica October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A child tries to travel past a muddy passageway between two houses after a flood in in San Pedro Ayampuc, 16 km (9 miles) from Guatemala City, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

An aerial view of homes affected by the heavy rains is seen in the village of El Castano in the Pacific Coast of Guatemala, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/William Gularte

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Angela Sarabia reacts after learning that five of her family members are missing after a landslide in the village of Boca del Monte, Villa Canales, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A toy is seen on a road after a mudslide in the Ciudad Arce department of La Libertad, about 40 km (25 miles) west of San Salvador October 16, 2011. REUTERS / Luis Galdamez

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Firefighters work to unclog a drain on a street flooded by rain in Cancun October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A man displaced due to floods eats at a shelter in San Salvador October 15, 2011. REUTERS / Luis Galdamez

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

People and trucks cross a flooded section of the Pan-American Highway in Chinandega city, some 150 km (94 miles) west of Managua, Nicaragua October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

The Coyolate river swollen by heavy rains is seen in south Guatemala October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

The Los Esclavos river, swollen by heavy rains, is seen in Cuilapa, about 65 km (40 miles) from Guatemala City October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A woman wades through a flooded street in Puerto San Jose in the Escuiltla region, 106 km (66 miles) away from Guatemala City, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

