Storms and landslides
A damaged house hangs over the surface after a landslide in Carrizal de Heredia al, north of San Jose, Costa Rica October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A damaged house hangs over the surface after a landslide in Carrizal de Heredia al, north of San Jose, Costa Rica October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Locals look at a river where people were washed away in Ciudad Satelite, Mixco, in the outskirts of Guatemala City October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Locals look at a river where people were washed away in Ciudad Satelite, Mixco, in the outskirts of Guatemala City October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Firefighters recover a body washed away by a river in Ciudad Satelite, Mixco, in the outskirts of Guatemala City October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Firefighters recover a body washed away by a river in Ciudad Satelite, Mixco, in the outskirts of Guatemala City October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Military personnel arrive to rescue people washed away in a river in Ciudad Satelite, Mixco, in the outskirts of Guatemala City October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Military personnel arrive to rescue people washed away in a river in Ciudad Satelite, Mixco, in the outskirts of Guatemala City October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Rescue workers evacuate residents from the Bajo Lempa area in Usulutan, southeast of San Salvador October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Roberto Marquez
Rescue workers evacuate residents from the Bajo Lempa area in Usulutan, southeast of San Salvador October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Roberto Marquez
A cyclist rides past a road damaged by heavy rains in Marcovia, Honduras October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A cyclist rides past a road damaged by heavy rains in Marcovia, Honduras October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A couple are seen outside their house after flooding in Marcovia, Honduras October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A couple are seen outside their house after flooding in Marcovia, Honduras October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People look on at a car damaged by a landslide after heavy rains in Sabana Grande, Honduras October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People look on at a car damaged by a landslide after heavy rains in Sabana Grande, Honduras October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A youth carries a television through floodwaters after heavy rains in Marcovia, Honduras October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A youth carries a television through floodwaters after heavy rains in Marcovia, Honduras October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Houses are seen after being destroyed by a landslide in Desamparados, south of San Jose, Costa Rica October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Houses are seen after being destroyed by a landslide in Desamparados, south of San Jose, Costa Rica October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A child tries to travel past a muddy passageway between two houses after a flood in in San Pedro Ayampuc, 16 km (9 miles) from Guatemala City, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A child tries to travel past a muddy passageway between two houses after a flood in in San Pedro Ayampuc, 16 km (9 miles) from Guatemala City, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
An aerial view of homes affected by the heavy rains is seen in the village of El Castano in the Pacific Coast of Guatemala, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/William Gularte
An aerial view of homes affected by the heavy rains is seen in the village of El Castano in the Pacific Coast of Guatemala, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/William Gularte
Angela Sarabia reacts after learning that five of her family members are missing after a landslide in the village of Boca del Monte, Villa Canales, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Angela Sarabia reacts after learning that five of her family members are missing after a landslide in the village of Boca del Monte, Villa Canales, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A toy is seen on a road after a mudslide in the Ciudad Arce department of La Libertad, about 40 km (25 miles) west of San Salvador October 16, 2011. REUTERS / Luis Galdamez
A toy is seen on a road after a mudslide in the Ciudad Arce department of La Libertad, about 40 km (25 miles) west of San Salvador October 16, 2011. REUTERS / Luis Galdamez
Firefighters work to unclog a drain on a street flooded by rain in Cancun October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Firefighters work to unclog a drain on a street flooded by rain in Cancun October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
A man displaced due to floods eats at a shelter in San Salvador October 15, 2011. REUTERS / Luis Galdamez
A man displaced due to floods eats at a shelter in San Salvador October 15, 2011. REUTERS / Luis Galdamez
People and trucks cross a flooded section of the Pan-American Highway in Chinandega city, some 150 km (94 miles) west of Managua, Nicaragua October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
People and trucks cross a flooded section of the Pan-American Highway in Chinandega city, some 150 km (94 miles) west of Managua, Nicaragua October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
The Coyolate river swollen by heavy rains is seen in south Guatemala October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
The Coyolate river swollen by heavy rains is seen in south Guatemala October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
The Los Esclavos river, swollen by heavy rains, is seen in Cuilapa, about 65 km (40 miles) from Guatemala City October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
The Los Esclavos river, swollen by heavy rains, is seen in Cuilapa, about 65 km (40 miles) from Guatemala City October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman wades through a flooded street in Puerto San Jose in the Escuiltla region, 106 km (66 miles) away from Guatemala City, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman wades through a flooded street in Puerto San Jose in the Escuiltla region, 106 km (66 miles) away from Guatemala City, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez