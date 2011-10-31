Best of the Pan American Games
Fireworks explode over the Omnilife Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Emilie Heymans from Canada competes in the women's 3 metres springboard diving preliminary at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Ecuador's Diego Ferrin makes a successful jump in the men's high jump final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Philippe Beaudry of Canada reacts after defeating Timothy Morehouse of the U.S. to win their men's individual sabre gold medal bout at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 26,2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Jamaica's Lerone Clarke (L) approaches the finish line next to Kim Collins of St. Kitts and Nevis (R) and Emmanuel Callender of Trinidad and Tobago, during the men's 100m final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 25, 2011. Clarke won the gold, Collins the silver and Callender the bronze. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Brazil team members clasp hands before their women's preliminary round basketball game against Jamaica at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico, October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Colombia's Juan Lopez (top) and Nicaragua's Alberto Mendieta compete for the bronze medal during the 55 kg wrestling match at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 20, 2011. Lopez won the match. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Members of Mexico's team perform during the synchronized swimming practice at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Ariel Hsing of the U.S. serves during her women's singles quarter-final table tennis match at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Darya Shara of Argentina competes during the individual apparatus finals at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Damiris Dantas of Brazil (L) cries after their team lost to Puerto Rico in the women's semi-final basketball game at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Members of Mexico's team perform during the synchronized swimming preliminaries at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Cyclists jump during a qualifying round in the men's BMX final cycling competition at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Paula Pequeno of Brazil spikes the ball over the net as Cindy Rondon of the Dominican Republic tries to block the shot during their women's volleyball semifinal match at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Cyclists compete in the women's road race cycling competition at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Cuba's Yipsi Moreno participates in the women's hammer throw competition at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Brazil's Cesar Cielo blows out a mouthful of water before competing in the men's 100m freestyle final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 16, 2011. Cielo set a new Pan American Games record for the event. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Charles Thibault of Canada competes in the men's trampoline qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Argentina's Maria Best (centre R) and Maria Abalo celebrate their gold medal in Women's Coxless Pairs as silver medalists Megan Smith (L) and Monica George of the U.S. (2nd L) and bronze medalists Sarah Bonikowsky and Sandra Kisil (R) of Canada look on after their rowing event at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Glenn Garrison (L) of the U.S. and Vicente Huacon of Ecuador compete during their 66kg bronze medal wrestling match at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 20, 2011. Garrison won the match. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Venezuela's Inmara Henriquez competes in the women's 53kg category of the weightlifting competition at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Cuba competes during the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mayra Aide Garcia of Mexico goes for a high ball as Brazil's Juliana Silva defends during their womens beach volleyball finals match at the Pan American Games in Puerto Vallarta, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Shelby Kisiel of the U.S. competes during the rhythmic gymnastics individual general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Juan Lopez of Colombia is caught in a tight grip by Brazils Rafael Pascoa during their 55kg wrestling match at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Venezuela's Eduardo Salas falls off the saddle during the equestrian discipline of the men's Modern Pentathlon at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Brazil's team celebrate after hearing their score in the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Zhang Mo of Canada serves during her women's singles quarter-final table tennis match at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A member of Mexico's team performs during a synchronized swimming practice session at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Florencia Molinero of Argentina celebrates after winning the women's doubles tennis match with her partner Maria Irigoyen against Irina Falconi and Christina McHale of the U.S. at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Yowlys Bonne (blue) of Cuba pins Canada Ryley Walker during their men's freestyle 60kg wrestling quarter-final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Kimberly Vandenberg (R) and Lyndsay De Paul of the U.S. celebrate after finishing first and second respectively in the women's 200m butterfly final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Danays Perez of Cuba competes in the Individual All-Around Qualification of rhythmic gymnastics at the XVI Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Michael Blatchford of the U.S. falls during a qualifying round of the men's omnium sprint quarterfinal cycling competition at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Margaux Isaksen of the U.S. shoots during the women's modern pentathlon at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Liu Song of Argentina hits a forehand to Marcos Madrid of Mexico during the men's singles table tennis final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mary Killman (R) and Mariya Koroleva of the U.S. perform during the synchronized swimming duet free routine finals at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A view of the Omnilife Stadium at the start of the opening ceremony of the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Swimmers compete in the women's 400m individual medley preliminaries at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Omnilife Stadium lights up during the opening ceremony of the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 14, 2011. The games run through October 30. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
