Photos of the week

2011年 10月 22日 星期六

A youth throws a petrol bomb at police during riots with police in Athens' Syntagma square, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

A newly released Palestinian prisoner is greeted by a relative during a welcoming ceremony in the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Demonstrators are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a protest in Santiago, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

The race car of driver Will Power goes airborne during the IZOD IndyCar World Championship race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, October 16, 2011. British IndyCar driver Dan Wheldon died from injuries sustained in the crash. REUTERS/Barry Ambrose

A man uses a telescope to observe the firmament in the dunes of Samalayuca on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Kanjeng Pangeran Haryo (KPH) Yudanegara and his wife Gusti Kanjeng Ratu (GKR) Bendara wave to the crowd in a horse-drawn carriage in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A Brazilian pilgrim takes part in a baptism ceremony in the waters of the Jordan River near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias, Israel, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Workers pull the wreckage of a bus on a handcart through a street towards a scrap yard in Kolkata, India, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Containers on the stern deck of the 47,230 tonne Liberian-flagged Rena hang precariously, about 12 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/New Zealand Defence Force

Darya Shara of Argentina competes during the individual apparatus finals at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A visitor takes pictures of an installation representing an exploding wall by Cuban artists Dagoberto Rodriguez and Marco Castillo during an exhibit at Es Baluard museum in Palma de Mallorca, on the Spanish Balearic islands, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

A model presents a creation during The Alternative Hair show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Members of Mexico's team perform during the synchronized swimming practice at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Actress Lindsay Lohan is handcuffed after a judge revoked her probation for failing to appear at a series of community service appointments at the Downtown Women's Shelter at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Pool/Mark Boster

Policemen are set ablaze on fire by a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during clashes near the Parliament building in Syntagma square in Athens, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

A man transports a coffin across a river using rope and pulley as he travels with others to collect the body of a relative at the flood affected remote community of San Nicolas, north of Managua, Nicaragua, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

President Obama talks to a toddler as he meets diners at the Countryside Barbecue restaurant in Marion, North Carolina, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

People watch the Breitling Jet Team perform aerobatics over the Mediterranean Sea from a beach in Tel Aviv, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A man wades through water as soldiers arrive with aid to the isolated and flooded village of Kajee Nush in Pathum Thani province, in the outskirts of Bangkok, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man purported to be former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is seen in this still image taken from video footage on October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

