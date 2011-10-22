版本:
Battle for Libya

2011年 10月 22日 星期六

Anti-government tribal rebels prepare for possible attacks by pro-Gaddafi loyalists at a checkpoint in Ajdabiya area, 150 km (93.2 miles) southwest of Benghazi February, 27, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Anti-government tribal rebels prepare for possible attacks by pro-Gaddafi loyalists at a checkpoint in Ajdabiya area, 150 km (93.2 miles) southwest of Benghazi February, 27, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Residents and former soldiers of Muammar Gaddafi celebrate inside a military compound in Benghazi February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Residents and former soldiers of Muammar Gaddafi celebrate inside a military compound in Benghazi February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

People burn pictures of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi inside the main prison of Gaddafi's forces in Benghazi February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

People burn pictures of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi inside the main prison of Gaddafi's forces in Benghazi February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Anti-government rebels undergo weapon training in a military base in Benghazi March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Anti-government rebels undergo weapon training in a military base in Benghazi March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Anti-government demonstrators burn copies of the Green Book next to the Green Book Studies Center in Benghazi March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Anti-government demonstrators burn copies of the Green Book next to the Green Book Studies Center in Benghazi March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A suspected African mercenary sits in a room within a courthouse as he is held by anti-government protesters in Benghazi February 25, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A suspected African mercenary sits in a room within a courthouse as he is held by anti-government protesters in Benghazi February 25, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A rebel holds his ears as a bomb launched by a Libyan air force jet loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi explodes in the desert near Brega, March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Joel Silva/Folhapress

A rebel holds his ears as a bomb launched by a Libyan air force jet loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi explodes in the desert near Brega, March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Joel Silva/Folhapress

A rebel soldier gestures atop a car as he heads to Brega, in Ajdabiya March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A rebel soldier gestures atop a car as he heads to Brega, in Ajdabiya March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Mourners react during the funeral of relative who was killed in weapons dump attack in Benghazi March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Mourners react during the funeral of relative who was killed in weapons dump attack in Benghazi March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A woman holds an assault rifle in a procession of vehicles in Tripoli March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A woman holds an assault rifle in a procession of vehicles in Tripoli March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Relatives of Fethi Boubaker, who the Libyan Warfallah tribe loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi say was killed during coalition air strikes, shout slogans whilst holding up a poster of Gaddafi inside Boubaker's house on the outskirts of Bani Walid, about 130 km (81 miles) southeast of the capital Tripoli, March 23, 2011. Picture taken on guided government tour. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Relatives of Fethi Boubaker, who the Libyan Warfallah tribe loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi say was killed during coalition air strikes, shout slogans whilst holding up a poster of Gaddafi inside Boubaker's house on the outskirts of Bani Walid, about 130 km (81 miles) southeast of the capital Tripoli, March 23, 2011. Picture taken on guided government tour. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's most prominent son, Saif al-Islam, pauses during an interview with Reuters in Tripoli March 10, 201. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/Files

Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's most prominent son, Saif al-Islam, pauses during an interview with Reuters in Tripoli March 10, 201. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/Files

Rebel fighters jump away from shrapnel during heavy shelling by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi near Bin Jawad, March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Rebel fighters jump away from shrapnel during heavy shelling by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi near Bin Jawad, March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Rebels move rockets during clashes with pro-Gaddafi forces between Ras Lanuf and Bin Jawad, March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Rebels move rockets during clashes with pro-Gaddafi forces between Ras Lanuf and Bin Jawad, March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Supporters of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi wave at a coastal highway checkpoint outside Bin Jawad March 12, 2011. Picture taken on guided government tour. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Supporters of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi wave at a coastal highway checkpoint outside Bin Jawad March 12, 2011. Picture taken on guided government tour. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Ismail, 18, a high school student who has joined the weeks-old Libyan rebellion, poses for a portrait in a burned out building of a military base in the rebel headquarters of Benghazi, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Ismail, 18, a high school student who has joined the weeks-old Libyan rebellion, poses for a portrait in a burned out building of a military base in the rebel headquarters of Benghazi, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Vehicles belonging to forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi explode after an air strike by coalition forces, along a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Vehicles belonging to forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi explode after an air strike by coalition forces, along a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman rebel fighter supporter shoots an AK-47 rifle as she reacts to the news of the withdrawal of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's forces from Benghazi March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman rebel fighter supporter shoots an AK-47 rifle as she reacts to the news of the withdrawal of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's forces from Benghazi March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A rebel fighter with an amputated leg walks along the front line at the western entrance of Ajdabiyah April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A rebel fighter with an amputated leg walks along the front line at the western entrance of Ajdabiyah April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi waves from a car in the compound of Bab Al Azizia in Tripoli, after a meeting with a delegation of five African leaders seeking to mediate in Libya's conflict April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi waves from a car in the compound of Bab Al Azizia in Tripoli, after a meeting with a delegation of five African leaders seeking to mediate in Libya's conflict April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Rebel fighters run for cover inside a building on the frontline in Tripoli street in central Misrata April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Rebel fighters run for cover inside a building on the frontline in Tripoli street in central Misrata April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A rebel fighter takes cover behind a wall atop a building during a firefight and shelling near Tripoli street in Misrata April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A rebel fighter takes cover behind a wall atop a building during a firefight and shelling near Tripoli street in Misrata April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A woman and her daughters check out a damaged home in Zawiyah, 30 miles (48 km) west of Tripoli, May 9, 2011. Picture taken on guided government tour. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

A woman and her daughters check out a damaged home in Zawiyah, 30 miles (48 km) west of Tripoli, May 9, 2011. Picture taken on guided government tour. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Smoke rises after coalition air strikes in Tripoli June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises after coalition air strikes in Tripoli June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

A female supporter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi holds a gun as she attends a rally to protest the coalition airstrikes in Tripoli June 17, 2011. Picture taken on guided government tour. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A female supporter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi holds a gun as she attends a rally to protest the coalition airstrikes in Tripoli June 17, 2011. Picture taken on guided government tour. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Libyan rebel fighters fire their weapons towards forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, at a territory taken from them, after they pushed several kilometres in the direction of Zlitan, some 35km (22 miles) west of the rebel-held port city of Misrata, June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Abdelkader Belhessin

Libyan rebel fighters fire their weapons towards forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, at a territory taken from them, after they pushed several kilometres in the direction of Zlitan, some 35km (22 miles) west of the rebel-held port city of Misrata, June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Abdelkader Belhessin

A Libyan rebel fighter mourns for his comrade, killed during fighting with forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, at a field hospital near Misrata's western front line June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Libyan rebel fighter mourns for his comrade, killed during fighting with forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, at a field hospital near Misrata's western front line June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Rebels wave as an Air Libya BAe-146-300 aircraft takes off from Rhebat air strip July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Rebels wave as an Air Libya BAe-146-300 aircraft takes off from Rhebat air strip July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Libyan rebel fighters celebrate as they drive through Tripoli's Qarqarsh district August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Libyan rebel fighters celebrate as they drive through Tripoli's Qarqarsh district August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A man lets off fireworks near the courthouse in Benghazi August 22, 2011 to celebrate the entry of rebel fighters into Tripoli. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A man lets off fireworks near the courthouse in Benghazi August 22, 2011 to celebrate the entry of rebel fighters into Tripoli. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Smoke rises above downtown Tripoli following fighting at Bab Al-Aziziya compound August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Smoke rises above downtown Tripoli following fighting at Bab Al-Aziziya compound August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Saif Al-Islam, son of Muammar Gaddafi, greets supporters in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Saif Al-Islam, son of Muammar Gaddafi, greets supporters in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Libyan rebels atop a vehicle celebrate at Bab Al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Libyan rebels atop a vehicle celebrate at Bab Al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Bodies lie outside the south gate of Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Bodies lie outside the south gate of Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A boy jumps into a swimming pool at Aisha Gaddafi's compound in Bin Ashour district in Tripoli August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A boy jumps into a swimming pool at Aisha Gaddafi's compound in Bin Ashour district in Tripoli August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (C) reacts as he speaks with an injured man in the Tripoli Medical Center September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (C) reacts as he speaks with an injured man in the Tripoli Medical Center September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

Anti-Gaddafi fighters fire 130mm howitzers at pro-Gaddafi forces near east of Sirte, September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Anti-Gaddafi fighters fire 130mm howitzers at pro-Gaddafi forces near east of Sirte, September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Anti-Gaddafi fighters drive vehicles that they say belonged to Gaddafi, found at the captured Ouagadougou Conference Center in Sirte October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Anti-Gaddafi fighters drive vehicles that they say belonged to Gaddafi, found at the captured Ouagadougou Conference Center in Sirte October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

An anti-Gaddafi fighter pushes a prisoner from Chad who they said is a Gaddafi militiaman, as they drive him away from the frontline in the besieged Libyan desert town of Bani Walid September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An anti-Gaddafi fighter pushes a prisoner from Chad who they said is a Gaddafi militiaman, as they drive him away from the frontline in the besieged Libyan desert town of Bani Walid September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Anti-Gaddafi move during clashes with Gaddafi forces in Sirte, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Anti-Gaddafi move during clashes with Gaddafi forces in Sirte, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Anti-Gaddafi fighters destroy Sirte's eastern gate which was meant to separate the city of Sirte, Gaddafi's birth place, and nearby towns, 50 km (31 miles) east of Sirte, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Anti-Gaddafi fighters destroy Sirte's eastern gate which was meant to separate the city of Sirte, Gaddafi's birth place, and nearby towns, 50 km (31 miles) east of Sirte, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Anti-Gaddafi fighters carry their wounded comrade during fighting at the frontline, in the north of the besieged city of Bani Walid September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Anti-Gaddafi fighters carry their wounded comrade during fighting at the frontline, in the north of the besieged city of Bani Walid September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A man reacts over the body of an anti-Gaddafi fighter killed in Sirte by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, in Benghazi October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A man reacts over the body of an anti-Gaddafi fighter killed in Sirte by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, in Benghazi October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

An anti-Gaddafi fighter points at the drain where Muammar Gaddafi was hiding before he was captured in Sirte October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

An anti-Gaddafi fighter points at the drain where Muammar Gaddafi was hiding before he was captured in Sirte October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is seen in Sirte in this still image taken from video footage October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Courtesy Al Jazeera TV

Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is seen in Sirte in this still image taken from video footage October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Courtesy Al Jazeera TV

Women celebrate the passing of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi after Friday prayers at Martyrs' Square in Tripoli October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Women celebrate the passing of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi after Friday prayers at Martyrs' Square in Tripoli October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

An Anti-Gaddafi fighter reacts during Friday prayers at a mosque in Sirte October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

An Anti-Gaddafi fighter reacts during Friday prayers at a mosque in Sirte October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Anti-Gaddafi fighters embrace as they celebrate the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in Sirte October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Anti-Gaddafi fighters embrace as they celebrate the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in Sirte October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Men take pictures of Muammar Gaddafi's corpse displayed at a house in Misrata October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Men take pictures of Muammar Gaddafi's corpse displayed at a house in Misrata October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Gaddafi loyalists are taken prisoner by anti-Gaddafi fighters from the center of Sirte October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Gaddafi loyalists are taken prisoner by anti-Gaddafi fighters from the center of Sirte October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Battle for Libya

