Quake rocks Turkey

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

A resident, affected by the recent earthquake, collects belongings from a collapsed building in the eastern Turkish city of Van October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

A resident, affected by the earthquake, reacts as she sits on the spot of her collapsed building in the eastern Turkish city of Van October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

A relative of a prisoner reacts as she waits in front of a jail in the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

Rescue workers carry a baby from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. A 14-day-old baby was rescued alive from the rubble of a collapsed building on Tuesday, 46 hours after the earthquake struck. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

Turkish people search for survivors as they stand on the rubbles of a building which collapsed during an earthquake in Van, Turkey October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

Earthquake survivor Gozde Bahar is carried to an ambulance by rescue workers in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 26, 2011. Emergency workers rescued the 27-year old woman alive from a collapsed building nearly three days after the earthquake. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

A boy mourns as he stands next to a grave of his relative, killed during an earthquake, in Ercis October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

A girl carries an umbrella at a camp for people displaced by an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

A resident, affected by the recent earthquake, collects belongings from a collapsed building in the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

A woman mourns as she stands next to a grave of her relative, killed during an earthquake, in Ercis October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

A Turkish policeman helps a woman to walk past a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

Sunni men pray next to the body of their relative, killed during an earthquake, in Ercis October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

Rescue workers rescue people trapped under debris after an earthquake in a village near the eastern Turkish city of Van October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Ihsan Ozturk /Anadolu Agency

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

An earthquake survivor is carried out by rescue workers from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Caner Ozkan

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

Soldiers stand near rescue workers working to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

A Turkish woman looks for her belongings in a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

A young girl looks on as she sits next to the grave of her relative that was killed during an earthquake, at a cemetery in Ercis, Turkey October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

Members of Turkish Red crescent search for bodies of victims under the rubbles of a building which collapsed during an earthquake in Ercis, Turkey October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

Men squat at a cemetery while attending the funeral of a man, killed during an earthquake, in Ercis October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

An earthquake survivor is carried out by rescue workers from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

Yunus, a 13-year-old earthquake survivor with a hand of a victim on his shoulder, waits to be rescued from under a collapsed building by rescue workers in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, early October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

Rescue workers search for survivors trapped under debris after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, late October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

A survivor is carried to the ambulance after an earthquake in Tabanli village near the eastern Turkish city of Van October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Abdurrahman Antakyali/Anadolu Agency

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

Bodies of earthquake victims lie under a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

A man searches for his relatives under a collapsed building after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, early October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

Emergency service workers work to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

An earthquake survivor is carried out by rescue workers from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

Rescue workers try to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Tabanli village near the eastern Turkish city of Van October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Abdurrahman Antakyali/Anadolu Agency

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

Survivors gather around a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

Rescue workers work to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

Emergency service workers work to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

A man receives serum as he waits to be rescued under a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, late October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

A rescue worker carries a boy to an ambulance after his team found him alive in a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Turkey

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

Rescue workers work to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, early October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

Earthquake survivors look on during the rescue operations in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Quake rocks Turkey

