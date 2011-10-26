Quake rocks Turkey
A resident, affected by the recent earthquake, collects belongings from a collapsed building in the eastern Turkish city of Van October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A resident, affected by the earthquake, reacts as she sits on the spot of her collapsed building in the eastern Turkish city of Van October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A relative of a prisoner reacts as she waits in front of a jail in the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Rescue workers carry a baby from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. A 14-day-old baby was rescued alive from the rubble of a collapsed building on Tuesday, 46 hours after the earthquake struck. REUTERS/Stringer
Turkish people search for survivors as they stand on the rubbles of a building which collapsed during an earthquake in Van, Turkey October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Earthquake survivor Gozde Bahar is carried to an ambulance by rescue workers in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 26, 2011. Emergency workers rescued the 27-year old woman alive from a collapsed building nearly three days after the earthquake. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A boy mourns as he stands next to a grave of his relative, killed during an earthquake, in Ercis October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A girl carries an umbrella at a camp for people displaced by an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A resident, affected by the recent earthquake, collects belongings from a collapsed building in the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A woman mourns as she stands next to a grave of her relative, killed during an earthquake, in Ercis October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A Turkish policeman helps a woman to walk past a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Sunni men pray next to the body of their relative, killed during an earthquake, in Ercis October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Rescue workers rescue people trapped under debris after an earthquake in a village near the eastern Turkish city of Van October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Ihsan Ozturk /Anadolu Agency
An earthquake survivor is carried out by rescue workers from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Caner Ozkan
Soldiers stand near rescue workers working to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Turkish woman looks for her belongings in a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A young girl looks on as she sits next to the grave of her relative that was killed during an earthquake, at a cemetery in Ercis, Turkey October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Members of Turkish Red crescent search for bodies of victims under the rubbles of a building which collapsed during an earthquake in Ercis, Turkey October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Men squat at a cemetery while attending the funeral of a man, killed during an earthquake, in Ercis October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
An earthquake survivor is carried out by rescue workers from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Yunus, a 13-year-old earthquake survivor with a hand of a victim on his shoulder, waits to be rescued from under a collapsed building by rescue workers in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, early October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Rescue workers search for survivors trapped under debris after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, late October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A survivor is carried to the ambulance after an earthquake in Tabanli village near the eastern Turkish city of Van October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Abdurrahman Antakyali/Anadolu Agency
Bodies of earthquake victims lie under a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man searches for his relatives under a collapsed building after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, early October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Emergency service workers work to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
An earthquake survivor is carried out by rescue workers from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Rescue workers try to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Tabanli village near the eastern Turkish city of Van October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Abdurrahman Antakyali/Anadolu Agency
Survivors gather around a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Rescue workers work to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Emergency service workers work to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A man receives serum as he waits to be rescued under a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, late October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A rescue worker carries a boy to an ambulance after his team found him alive in a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Turkey
Rescue workers work to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, early October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Earthquake survivors look on during the rescue operations in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
