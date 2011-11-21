Bangkok under water

Abandoned dogs stand on a bridge during as floodwater hit Nakhon Pathom province, on the outskirts of Bangkok November 15, 2011. Three hundred dogs from Dog Island-- a shelter for abandoned dogs in Nakorn Pathom province, were moved to the elevated bridge, the only dry area surrounded by floodwater. The Dog Island was hit by flood for two weeks, left them with little food supplies, at least ten of them died from canine disease. ...more