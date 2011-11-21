版本:
中国

Bangkok under water

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Buddhist nuns clean the floor at the Sathira-Dhammasathan Buddhist meditation center after flood waters receded, in Bangkok November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Buddhist nuns clean the floor at the Sathira-Dhammasathan Buddhist meditation center after flood waters receded, in Bangkok November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
1 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Workers clean large pile of trash left after flood waters receded from a district in Bangkok during a "big cleaning day" November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Workers clean large pile of trash left after flood waters receded from a district in Bangkok during a "big cleaning day" November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
2 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

People clean their home after flood waters receded from their neighborhood in Bangkok November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

People clean their home after flood waters receded from their neighborhood in Bangkok November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
3 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A resident walks on a street at a flooded area in Bangkok November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A resident walks on a street at a flooded area in Bangkok November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
4 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Boeing 747 aircraft sit in flood waters at Bangkok's domestic Don Muang airport at dawn, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Boeing 747 aircraft sit in flood waters at Bangkok's domestic Don Muang airport at dawn, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
5 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Children sit on a flooded street in Bangkok November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Children sit on a flooded street in Bangkok November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
6 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Workers clean up a shop after the floodwaters receded in Bangkok November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Workers clean up a shop after the floodwaters receded in Bangkok November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
7 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Policemen and residents clean a street after flood waters receded in Bangkok November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Policemen and residents clean a street after flood waters receded in Bangkok November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
8 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A man in a makeshift raft paddles his way through a petrol station at a flooded area in Bangkok November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A man in a makeshift raft paddles his way through a petrol station at a flooded area in Bangkok November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
9 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Local residents try to remove sandbags that were placed to prevent floodwater from entering central Bangkok November 17, 2011. Protesters are demanding for the sandbags to be removed so that floodwater can be drained from their area that has been flooded for weeks. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Local residents try to remove sandbags that were placed to prevent floodwater from entering central Bangkok November 17, 2011. Protesters are demanding for the sandbags to be removed so that floodwater can be drained from their area that has been flooded for weeks. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A boy plays with a swing in a flooded street in Bangkok November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A boy plays with a swing in a flooded street in Bangkok November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
11 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Residents travel by boat behind a bus and a truck along a flooded street at Bang Khae district in Bangkok November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Residents travel by boat behind a bus and a truck along a flooded street at Bang Khae district in Bangkok November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
12 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A Buddhist monk sits on a boat near statues of Buddha at a flooded temple in Bangkok November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A Buddhist monk sits on a boat near statues of Buddha at a flooded temple in Bangkok November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
13 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Abandoned dogs stand on a bridge during as floodwater hit Nakhon Pathom province, on the outskirts of Bangkok November 15, 2011. Three hundred dogs from Dog Island-- a shelter for abandoned dogs in Nakorn Pathom province, were moved to the elevated bridge, the only dry area surrounded by floodwater. The Dog Island was hit by flood for two weeks, left them with little food supplies, at least ten of them died from canine disease. ...more

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Abandoned dogs stand on a bridge during as floodwater hit Nakhon Pathom province, on the outskirts of Bangkok November 15, 2011. Three hundred dogs from Dog Island-- a shelter for abandoned dogs in Nakorn Pathom province, were moved to the elevated bridge, the only dry area surrounded by floodwater. The Dog Island was hit by flood for two weeks, left them with little food supplies, at least ten of them died from canine disease. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
14 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A Buddhist temple is surrounded by water at a flooded area in Bangkok's suburbs November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A Buddhist temple is surrounded by water at a flooded area in Bangkok's suburbs November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
15 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A man pulls a makeshift raft carrying his friends and with a Thai national flag attached as they make their way through a newly flooded neighborhood in Bangkok's suburbs November 11, 2011 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A man pulls a makeshift raft carrying his friends and with a Thai national flag attached as they make their way through a newly flooded neighborhood in Bangkok's suburbs November 11, 2011 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
16 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Residents take a ride through flood waters in the back of a supply truck in Bangkok November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Residents take a ride through flood waters in the back of a supply truck in Bangkok November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
17 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

People get ready to float krathongs outside a shopping mall in flooded central Bangkok during the annual Loy Krathong festival November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

People get ready to float krathongs outside a shopping mall in flooded central Bangkok during the annual Loy Krathong festival November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
18 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A homeless man stands under the bridge where he lives in flooded area in central Bangkok November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A homeless man stands under the bridge where he lives in flooded area in central Bangkok November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
19 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A man and his dog make their way through a flooded area in Ayutthaya November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A man and his dog make their way through a flooded area in Ayutthaya November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
20 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Residents use a block of styrofoam to make their way home through flood waters in Bangkok November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Residents use a block of styrofoam to make their way home through flood waters in Bangkok November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
21 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A soldier plays amid water rolling past sandbags into the city near the military airport in the Don Muang airport area of Bangkok November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A soldier plays amid water rolling past sandbags into the city near the military airport in the Don Muang airport area of Bangkok November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
22 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Buddhist monks use a walkway over flood waters at a temple in Bangkok November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Buddhist monks use a walkway over flood waters at a temple in Bangkok November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Close
23 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Residents travel on a boat as a bus drives on a flooded street in Bangkok, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Residents travel on a boat as a bus drives on a flooded street in Bangkok, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
24 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A woman uses a plastic tub to transport her child through floodwaters in Bangkok November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A woman uses a plastic tub to transport her child through floodwaters in Bangkok November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
25 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Volunteers carry a 4-meter long python they caught in flood waters in Bangkok's Noi district near Siriraj hospital, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Cyrille Andres

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Volunteers carry a 4-meter long python they caught in flood waters in Bangkok's Noi district near Siriraj hospital, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Cyrille Andres

Close
26 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A man evacuated from the flood holds on to the fence of a temporary shelter that he and his family found under a bridge in Bangkok, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A man evacuated from the flood holds on to the fence of a temporary shelter that he and his family found under a bridge in Bangkok, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
27 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A woman holds her head as she travels on a train through flooded area in Bangkok, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A woman holds her head as she travels on a train through flooded area in Bangkok, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
28 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A man pulls a boat carrying a Buddhist monk at a flooded temple in Bangkok November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A man pulls a boat carrying a Buddhist monk at a flooded temple in Bangkok November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Close
29 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Soldiers drive armoured vehicles through a flooded street as they move to higher ground in Bangkok November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Soldiers drive armoured vehicles through a flooded street as they move to higher ground in Bangkok November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
30 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A man parks his boat in his living room after returning to his flooded home in Bangkok November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A man parks his boat in his living room after returning to his flooded home in Bangkok November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
31 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Zebras walk through the floodwaters of the wildlife park Safari World in Bangkok November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Zebras walk through the floodwaters of the wildlife park Safari World in Bangkok November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
32 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

People use small boats to move in a flooded area in Bangkok's suburbs November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

People use small boats to move in a flooded area in Bangkok's suburbs November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
33 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A man unloads his boat near a cutout of a video game character in a flooded suburb of Bangkok November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A man unloads his boat near a cutout of a video game character in a flooded suburb of Bangkok November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
34 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Airplanes are reflected in flood waters in Bangkok's domestic Don Muang airport at dawn, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Airplanes are reflected in flood waters in Bangkok's domestic Don Muang airport at dawn, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
35 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Anusorn Adirekkittikun's eight-year-old son, Korn, climbs on the tricycle he designed and built to move through water in a flooded neighborhood near Chao Phraya river in central Bangkok, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Anusorn Adirekkittikun's eight-year-old son, Korn, climbs on the tricycle he designed and built to move through water in a flooded neighborhood near Chao Phraya river in central Bangkok, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
36 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Residents wave for a truck to pick them up in a flooded street in central Bangkok October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Residents wave for a truck to pick them up in a flooded street in central Bangkok October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
37 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Soldiers carry an elderly person during an evacuation as floods advance into Bangkok, October 26,2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Soldiers carry an elderly person during an evacuation as floods advance into Bangkok, October 26,2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
38 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A worker arranges water next to empty shelves of food at a shop in Bangkok, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A worker arranges water next to empty shelves of food at a shop in Bangkok, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
39 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A man walks out of his flooded home at the banks of Chao Praya river in central Bangkok October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A man walks out of his flooded home at the banks of Chao Praya river in central Bangkok October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
40 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Motorists wade through a flooded section of highway in Bangkok October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Motorists wade through a flooded section of highway in Bangkok October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
41 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A woman rests on a mattress after she was evacuated from an area affected by the floods at the collective shelter at Sports Science Centre in Bangkok, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A woman rests on a mattress after she was evacuated from an area affected by the floods at the collective shelter at Sports Science Centre in Bangkok, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
42 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Residents walk through the floodwater as it advances into central Bangkok October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Residents walk through the floodwater as it advances into central Bangkok October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
43 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A residential area is flooded in the suburbs of Bangkok October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A residential area is flooded in the suburbs of Bangkok October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
44 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Vehicles are parked on an elevated highway to avoid floodwater in the north of Bangkok October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Vehicles are parked on an elevated highway to avoid floodwater in the north of Bangkok October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
45 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A woman and her dogs sit in a boat as they are evacuated from a flooded area in Bangkok, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A woman and her dogs sit in a boat as they are evacuated from a flooded area in Bangkok, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
46 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A man paddles his boat through flooded suburbs of Bangkok October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A man paddles his boat through flooded suburbs of Bangkok October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
47 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

An evacuee from the floods is helped out of a military truck after it missed the road and ended up in deeper water in north-west Bangkok October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

An evacuee from the floods is helped out of a military truck after it missed the road and ended up in deeper water in north-west Bangkok October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
48 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Children play in telephone booths along a flooded street at Thung Song Hong district in Bangkok October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Children play in telephone booths along a flooded street at Thung Song Hong district in Bangkok October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
49 / 50
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A Buddhist monk walks in a flooded street in central Bangkok, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A Buddhist monk walks in a flooded street in central Bangkok, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
50 / 50

Bangkok under water

Bangkok under water 分享
重新播放
下一个

Gunman fires at U.S. embassy

Gunman fires at U.S. embassy
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »