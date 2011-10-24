Best of the Rugby World Cup
New Zealand All Blacks captain Richie McCaw (C) holds up the Webb Ellis Cup after beating France to win the Rugby World Cup final match at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
New Zealand All Blacks captain Richie McCaw (C) holds up the Webb Ellis Cup after beating France to win the Rugby World Cup final match at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
New Zealand All Blacks captain Richie McCaw leaves the field holding the Webb Ellis Cup after they beat France to win the Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park in Auckland October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
New Zealand All Blacks captain Richie McCaw leaves the field holding the Webb Ellis Cup after they beat France to win the Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park in Auckland October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
New Zealand All Blacks' Cory Jane (L) and Israel Dagg make "snow angels" in confetti as they celebrate beating France to win the Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park in Auckland October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
New Zealand All Blacks' Cory Jane (L) and Israel Dagg make "snow angels" in confetti as they celebrate beating France to win the Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park in Auckland October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
New Zealand All Blacks players celebrate after beating France to win the Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park in Auckland October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
New Zealand All Blacks players celebrate after beating France to win the Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park in Auckland October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
France captain Thierry Dusautoir (R) scores a try against New Zealand All Blacks during their Rugby World Cup final match at Eden Park in Auckland October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
France captain Thierry Dusautoir (R) scores a try against New Zealand All Blacks during their Rugby World Cup final match at Eden Park in Auckland October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Argentina's Mario Ledesma Arocena (L), Juan Manuel Leguizamon (rear) and Santiago Fernandez (R) tackle New Zealand All Blacks' Piri Weepu during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match at Eden Park in Auckland October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Argentina's Mario Ledesma Arocena (L), Juan Manuel Leguizamon (rear) and Santiago Fernandez (R) tackle New Zealand All Blacks' Piri Weepu during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match at Eden Park in Auckland October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Welsh rugby fans react after watching Wales play France in the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, on giant screens at the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff, October 15, 2011. France held on to reach the World Cup final on Saturday with a dramatic 9-8 victory over a brave Wales team forced to play three quarters of the game with 14 men after their captain Sam Warburton was sent off. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Welsh rugby fans react after watching Wales play France in the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, on giant screens at the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff, October 15, 2011. France held on to reach the World Cup final on Saturday with a dramatic 9-8 victory over a brave Wales team forced to play three quarters of the game with 14 men after their captain Sam Warburton was sent off. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
New Zealand All Blacks' Cory Jane (C) takes a high ball from Australia Wallabies' David Pocock (L) and Digby Ioane during their Rugby World Cup semi-final match at Eden Park in Auckland October 16, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
New Zealand All Blacks' Cory Jane (C) takes a high ball from Australia Wallabies' David Pocock (L) and Digby Ioane during their Rugby World Cup semi-final match at Eden Park in Auckland October 16, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Australia Wallabies' Quade Cooper (L) knocks the ball on during their Rugby World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand All Blacks at Eden Park in Auckland October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Australia Wallabies' Quade Cooper (L) knocks the ball on during their Rugby World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand All Blacks at Eden Park in Auckland October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
New Zealand All Blacks' Piri Weepu moves the ball out from a ruck during their Rugby World Cup final match against France at Eden Park in Auckland October 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
New Zealand All Blacks' Piri Weepu moves the ball out from a ruck during their Rugby World Cup final match against France at Eden Park in Auckland October 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Australia Wallabies' James O'Connor (L, top) fails to catch the ball during their Rugby World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand All Blacks at Eden Park in Auckland October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Australia Wallabies' James O'Connor (L, top) fails to catch the ball during their Rugby World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand All Blacks at Eden Park in Auckland October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A performer participates the opening ceremony of the Rugby World Cup at Eden Park in Auckland September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A performer participates the opening ceremony of the Rugby World Cup at Eden Park in Auckland September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
England rugby fans wave St. George's flags as they attend the official welcome ceremony for the Rugby World Cup at Dunedin City Hall September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
England rugby fans wave St. George's flags as they attend the official welcome ceremony for the Rugby World Cup at Dunedin City Hall September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Argentina's Juan Fernandez Lobbe wins a line out during their Rugby World Cup Pool B match against England at Otago Stadium in Dunedin September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Argentina's Juan Fernandez Lobbe wins a line out during their Rugby World Cup Pool B match against England at Otago Stadium in Dunedin September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
England (L) and Georgia contest a scrum during their Rugby World Cup Pool B match at Otago Stadium in Dunedin September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
England (L) and Georgia contest a scrum during their Rugby World Cup Pool B match at Otago Stadium in Dunedin September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
England's Chris Ashton scores a try during their Rugby World Cup Pool B match against Georgia at Otago Stadium in Dunedin September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
England's Chris Ashton scores a try during their Rugby World Cup Pool B match against Georgia at Otago Stadium in Dunedin September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Russia's Vasily Artemyev takes a high ball during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match against the U.S. at Stadium Taranaki in New Plymouth September 15, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Russia's Vasily Artemyev takes a high ball during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match against the U.S. at Stadium Taranaki in New Plymouth September 15, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
France's Vincent Clerc celebrates with teammate Alexis Palisson (R) after scoring a try during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match against England at Eden Park in Auckland October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
France's Vincent Clerc celebrates with teammate Alexis Palisson (R) after scoring a try during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match against England at Eden Park in Auckland October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A Georgia player looks at a Maori performer before their Rugby World Cup Pool B match against England at Otago Stadium in Dunedin September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A Georgia player looks at a Maori performer before their Rugby World Cup Pool B match against England at Otago Stadium in Dunedin September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Wales' Jamie Roberts tackles South Africa Springboks' Jean de Villiers (front) during their Rugby World Cup Pool D match at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington September 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Wales' Jamie Roberts tackles South Africa Springboks' Jean de Villiers (front) during their Rugby World Cup Pool D match at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington September 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Argentina captain Felipe Contepomi (L) fails to tackle New Zealand All Blacks' Ma'a Nonu during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match at Eden Park in Auckland October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Argentina captain Felipe Contepomi (L) fails to tackle New Zealand All Blacks' Ma'a Nonu during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match at Eden Park in Auckland October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
England's Chris Ashton scores a try during their Rugby World Cup Pool B match against Romania at Otago Stadium in Dunedin September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
England's Chris Ashton scores a try during their Rugby World Cup Pool B match against Romania at Otago Stadium in Dunedin September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Ireland's Keith Earls (R) attempts to block a kick by Wales' Rhys Priestland during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match at Wellington Regional Stadium October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Ireland's Keith Earls (R) attempts to block a kick by Wales' Rhys Priestland during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match at Wellington Regional Stadium October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Australia Wallabies' Adam Ashley-Cooper (L) and Pat McCabe (R top) tackle Italy's Andrea Masi as Radike Samo runs behind during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Australia Wallabies' Adam Ashley-Cooper (L) and Pat McCabe (R top) tackle Italy's Andrea Masi as Radike Samo runs behind during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Scotland's John Barclay (L) attempts to smother a kick by England's Jonny Wilkinson during their Rugby World Cup Pool B match at Eden Park in Auckland October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Scotland's John Barclay (L) attempts to smother a kick by England's Jonny Wilkinson during their Rugby World Cup Pool B match at Eden Park in Auckland October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Australia Wallabies' Digby Ioane (back) and South Africa Springboks' JP Pietersen fight for a high ball during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match at Wellington Regional Stadium October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Australia Wallabies' Digby Ioane (back) and South Africa Springboks' JP Pietersen fight for a high ball during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match at Wellington Regional Stadium October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Sheep painted with the colours of New Zealand All Blacks team (R) and England's team graze in a farm on the outskirts of Dunedin September 13, 2011. Both nations are competing in the Rugby World Cup. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Sheep painted with the colours of New Zealand All Blacks team (R) and England's team graze in a farm on the outskirts of Dunedin September 13, 2011. Both nations are competing in the Rugby World Cup. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Australia Wallabies' Ben Alexander reacts after scoring a try during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Italy at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Australia Wallabies' Ben Alexander reacts after scoring a try during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Italy at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
England's Ben Foden (R) avoids the tackle of Argentina's Patricio Albacete during their Rugby World Cup Pool B match at Otago Stadium in Dunedin September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
England's Ben Foden (R) avoids the tackle of Argentina's Patricio Albacete during their Rugby World Cup Pool B match at Otago Stadium in Dunedin September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
England's Manu Tuilagi (R) fends off the tackle of France's Vincent Clerc during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match at Eden Park in Auckland October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
England's Manu Tuilagi (R) fends off the tackle of France's Vincent Clerc during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match at Eden Park in Auckland October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
South Africa Springboks fans cheer as they watch the Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Wales at Monte casino in Johannesburg September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South Africa Springboks fans cheer as they watch the Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Wales at Monte casino in Johannesburg September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
New Zealand All Blacks' Andrew Hore (top) is caught in a scrum during their Rugby World Cup Pool A match against Tonga at Eden Park in Auckland September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
New Zealand All Blacks' Andrew Hore (top) is caught in a scrum during their Rugby World Cup Pool A match against Tonga at Eden Park in Auckland September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Canada's Conor Trainor (L) and Jebb Sinclair tackle Japan captain Takashi Kikutani during their Rugby World Cup Pool A match at McLean Park in Napier September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Canada's Conor Trainor (L) and Jebb Sinclair tackle Japan captain Takashi Kikutani during their Rugby World Cup Pool A match at McLean Park in Napier September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Ireland's Keith Earls scores a try during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Italy at Otago Stadium in Dunedin October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ireland's Keith Earls scores a try during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Italy at Otago Stadium in Dunedin October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
South Africa Springboks' Victor Matfield reaches for a high ball during their Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Wales at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
South Africa Springboks' Victor Matfield reaches for a high ball during their Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Wales at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Tonga's Alisona Taumalolo (R) tackles New Zealand All Blacks' Israel Dagg during their Rugby World Cup Pool A match at Eden Park in Auckland September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Tonga's Alisona Taumalolo (R) tackles New Zealand All Blacks' Israel Dagg during their Rugby World Cup Pool A match at Eden Park in Auckland September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Samoa's Maurie Faasavalu (L) and Eliota Fuimaono Sapolu (bottom R) tackle South Africa Springboks' Frans Steyn during their Rugby World Cup Pool D match at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Samoa's Maurie Faasavalu (L) and Eliota Fuimaono Sapolu (bottom R) tackle South Africa Springboks' Frans Steyn during their Rugby World Cup Pool D match at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Wales' George North (R) tackles South Africa Springboks' Frans Steyn as he takes a high ball during their Rugby World Cup Pool D match at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington September 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Wales' George North (R) tackles South Africa Springboks' Frans Steyn as he takes a high ball during their Rugby World Cup Pool D match at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington September 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Canada's Phil Mackenzie scores a try during their Rugby World Cup Pool A match against Tonga at Northland Events Centre in Whangarei September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Canada's Phil Mackenzie scores a try during their Rugby World Cup Pool A match against Tonga at Northland Events Centre in Whangarei September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
France's Pascal Pape (bottom L) and Julien Bonnaire (R) contest a high ball with New Zealand All Blacks' Richard Kahui (top L) and Adam Thomson (2nd R) during their Rugby World Cup Pool A match at Eden Park in Auckland September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
France's Pascal Pape (bottom L) and Julien Bonnaire (R) contest a high ball with New Zealand All Blacks' Richard Kahui (top L) and Adam Thomson (2nd R) during their Rugby World Cup Pool A match at Eden Park in Auckland September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Russia's Vladimir Ostroushko (L) fends off Italy's Matteo Pratichetti during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Trafalgar Park in Nelson September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Russia's Vladimir Ostroushko (L) fends off Italy's Matteo Pratichetti during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Trafalgar Park in Nelson September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
School children perform the haka during a welcome ceremony for Argentina's rugby team at Dunedin airport for the 2011 Rugby World Cup September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
School children perform the haka during a welcome ceremony for Argentina's rugby team at Dunedin airport for the 2011 Rugby World Cup September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
England's Ben Youngs celebrates with teammate Manu Tuilagi (R) after scoring a try during their Rugby World Cup Pool B match against Argentina at Otago Stadium in Dunedin September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
England's Ben Youngs celebrates with teammate Manu Tuilagi (R) after scoring a try during their Rugby World Cup Pool B match against Argentina at Otago Stadium in Dunedin September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Argentina's players jump during a training session in Palmerston North, September 28, 2011. Argentina will play against Georgia in their Rugby World Cup match on Sunday. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Argentina's players jump during a training session in Palmerston North, September 28, 2011. Argentina will play against Georgia in their Rugby World Cup match on Sunday. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Former Manchester city resident Adam Morton, who is a fan of England's rugby team, poses for a photograph outside his house in Dunedin, September 8, 2011. England will play against Argentina in their Rugby World Cup opening match on Saturday. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Former Manchester city resident Adam Morton, who is a fan of England's rugby team, poses for a photograph outside his house in Dunedin, September 8, 2011. England will play against Argentina in their Rugby World Cup opening match on Saturday. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth