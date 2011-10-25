版本:
中国

Baby rescued from quake rubble

2011年 10月 25日 星期二

Rescue workers carry a baby from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. A 14-day-old baby was rescued alive from the rubble of a collapsed building on Tuesday, 46 hours after an earthquake. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 10月 25日 星期二

Rescue workers carry a baby from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. A 14-day-old baby was rescued alive from the rubble of a collapsed building on Tuesday, 46 hours after an earthquake. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 10
2011年 10月 25日 星期二

Rescue workers carry a baby from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 10月 25日 星期二

Rescue workers carry a baby from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 10
2011年 10月 25日 星期二

Rescue workers carry a baby girl from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 10月 25日 星期二

Rescue workers carry a baby girl from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 10
2011年 10月 25日 星期二

A baby girl, rescued from a building that collapsed during an earthquake, rests in an incubator in a hospital in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Isa Sansar/Anadolu Agency

2011年 10月 25日 星期二

A baby girl, rescued from a building that collapsed during an earthquake, rests in an incubator in a hospital in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Isa Sansar/Anadolu Agency

Close
4 / 10
2011年 10月 25日 星期二

The surviving grandmother of a baby girl rescued from a collapsed building is taken to an ambulance in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

2011年 10月 25日 星期二

The surviving grandmother of a baby girl rescued from a collapsed building is taken to an ambulance in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
5 / 10
2011年 10月 25日 星期二

The surviving mother of a baby girl rescued from a collapsed building is taken to an ambulance in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

2011年 10月 25日 星期二

The surviving mother of a baby girl rescued from a collapsed building is taken to an ambulance in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
6 / 10
2011年 10月 25日 星期二

The baby girl, rescued from a building that collapsed during an earthquake, rests in an incubator in a hospital in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Reuters TV

2011年 10月 25日 星期二

The baby girl, rescued from a building that collapsed during an earthquake, rests in an incubator in a hospital in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
7 / 10
2011年 10月 25日 星期二

Rescue workers carry a baby from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 10月 25日 星期二

Rescue workers carry a baby from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 10
2011年 10月 25日 星期二

A baby girl, rescued from a building that collapsed during an earthquake, is carried in an incubator in a hospital in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Reuters TV

2011年 10月 25日 星期二

A baby girl, rescued from a building that collapsed during an earthquake, is carried in an incubator in a hospital in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
9 / 10
2011年 10月 25日 星期二

The surviving mother of a baby girl rescued from a collapsed building is taken to an ambulance in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

2011年 10月 25日 星期二

The surviving mother of a baby girl rescued from a collapsed building is taken to an ambulance in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
10 / 10

Baby rescued from quake rubble

Baby rescued from quake rubble 分享
重新播放
下一个

Endgame in Libya

Endgame in Libya
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »