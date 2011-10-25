Baby rescued from quake rubble
Rescue workers carry a baby from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. A 14-day-old baby was rescued alive from the rubble of a collapsed building on Tuesday, 46 hours after an earthquake. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers carry a baby from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers carry a baby girl from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A baby girl, rescued from a building that collapsed during an earthquake, rests in an incubator in a hospital in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Isa Sansar/Anadolu Agency
The surviving grandmother of a baby girl rescued from a collapsed building is taken to an ambulance in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
The surviving mother of a baby girl rescued from a collapsed building is taken to an ambulance in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
The baby girl, rescued from a building that collapsed during an earthquake, rests in an incubator in a hospital in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Rescue workers carry a baby from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A baby girl, rescued from a building that collapsed during an earthquake, is carried in an incubator in a hospital in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Reuters TV
The surviving mother of a baby girl rescued from a collapsed building is taken to an ambulance in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
