In the path of Hurricane Rina

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

A police truck patrols a pier during rain and winds caused by Hurricane Rina in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

A man holds a woman on a pier in the rain caused by Hurricane Rina in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

Deck chairs are tied up on the beach as rain and wind caused by Hurricane Rina lash out in Playa del Carmen, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

Seagulls are seen flying on a beach in Playa del Carmen, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

A tourist walks while palm trees sway with the wind caused by the nearness of the Rina hurricane off the coast of Quintana Roo in Cancun's hotel zone, October 25, 2011. REUETERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

Marines invite citizens on a street to go to cyclone shelters in Cancun, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

People wait to check their documents at Cancun airport, as they prepare to return home, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

A man passes by a "Hurricane Clearance" sign in Playa del Carmen, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

Fishermen keep a boat to protect it from the proximity of Rina hurricane off the coast of Quintana Roo on a beach in Cancun, October 25, 2011. REUETERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

A worker removes a traffic light off the coast of Quintana Roo in Cancun, to prevent it from being damaged by Hurricane Rina, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

People talk on a pier during sunrise in Puerto Morelos, near Cancun, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

Workers keep a beach bed for safekeeping from the proximity of the Rina hurricane coast of Quintana Roo in Cancun, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

A worker boards up a shopping center to protect it from the wind caused by the proximity of Rina hurricane off the coast of Quintana Roo in Cancun's hotel zone, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

Tourists wait to check their documents at Cancun airport, as they prepare to return home, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

A tourist walks past palm trees swaying in winds caused by the proximity of the Rina hurricane off the coast of Quintana Roo in Cancun's hotel zone, October 25, 2011. REUETERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

