版本:
中国

Protest in China

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

People walk next to a damaged car during a protest in Zhili town, Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

People walk next to a damaged car during a protest in Zhili town, Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
1 / 10
2011年 10月 28日 星期五

Riot police order people to move at the entrance to the Zhili town government building in Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

Riot police order people to move at the entrance to the Zhili town government building in Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
2 / 10
2011年 10月 28日 星期五

A man rides his bicycle as riot policemen stand on an empty street after a protest in Zhili town, Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. Hundreds of people clashed with police and smashed public property in China's eastern Zhejiang province after a dispute between tax authorities and a local shop owner snowballed into protests, a government-run news site said. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

A man rides his bicycle as riot policemen stand on an empty street after a protest in Zhili town, Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. Hundreds of people clashed with police and smashed public property in China's eastern Zhejiang province after a dispute between tax authorities and a local shop owner snowballed into protests, a government-run news site said. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
3 / 10
2011年 10月 28日 星期五

People attend a protest in Zhili town, Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

People attend a protest in Zhili town, Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
4 / 10
2011年 10月 28日 星期五

People watch as riot police walk along the central square during a protest in Zhili town, Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

People watch as riot police walk along the central square during a protest in Zhili town, Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 10
2011年 10月 28日 星期五

People watch as riot police stand at the entrance of the Zhili town government building after a protest in Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

People watch as riot police stand at the entrance of the Zhili town government building after a protest in Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
6 / 10
2011年 10月 28日 星期五

People stand in front of armed paramilitary policemen after a protest in Zhili town, Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

People stand in front of armed paramilitary policemen after a protest in Zhili town, Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
7 / 10
2011年 10月 28日 星期五

Riot police stand at the entrance to the Zhili town government building after a protest in Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

Riot police stand at the entrance to the Zhili town government building after a protest in Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
8 / 10
2011年 10月 28日 星期五

People watch as riot police walk along the central square during a protest in Zhili town, Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

People watch as riot police walk along the central square during a protest in Zhili town, Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 10
2011年 10月 28日 星期五

People march during a protest in Zhili town, Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

People march during a protest in Zhili town, Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
10 / 10

Protest in China

Protest in China 分享
重新播放
下一个

Quake rocks Turkey

Quake rocks Turkey
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »