Gunman fires at U.S. embassy

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

A gunman with an automatic weapon walks after he fired shots at the U.S. embassy in Sarajevo, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A gunman with an automatic weapon walks after he fired shots at the U.S. embassy in Sarajevo, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A gunman with an automatic weapon walks after he fired shots at the U.S. embassy in Sarajevo, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Police are deployed after a gunman fired shots at the U.S. embassy in Sarajevo, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Police are deployed after a gunman fired shots at the U.S. embassy in Sarajevo, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A gunman with an automatic weapon lies on a street after being overwhelmed after he fired shots at the U.S. embassy, in Sarajevo October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danilo Krstanovic

A gunman with an automatic weapon lies on a street after being overwhelmed after he fired shots at the U.S. embassy, in Sarajevo October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danilo Krstanovic

A gunman (top, C) with an automatic weapon, lies on a street after being overwhelmed after he fired shots at the U.S. embassy, in Sarajevo, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A gunman (top, C) with an automatic weapon, lies on a street after being overwhelmed after he fired shots at the U.S. embassy, in Sarajevo, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A gunman with an automatic weapon walks after he fired shots at the U.S. embassy in Sarajevo, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A gunman with an automatic weapon walks after he fired shots at the U.S. embassy in Sarajevo, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

