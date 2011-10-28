Photos of the week
A policeman directs traffic as residents move through the floods as it advances into central Bangkok, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A policeman directs traffic as residents move through the floods as it advances into central Bangkok, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A relative of a prisoner reacts as she waits in front of a jail in the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A relative of a prisoner reacts as she waits in front of a jail in the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A child stands in the middle of her room, damaged during fighting between pro and anti-Gaddafi fighters, after her family returned to their home in Sirte, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A child stands in the middle of her room, damaged during fighting between pro and anti-Gaddafi fighters, after her family returned to their home in Sirte, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A baby gestures minutes after he was born inside the pediatric unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A baby gestures minutes after he was born inside the pediatric unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
President Obama checks his watch as he talks about the early snow hitting Denver as he delivers remarks on education at the University of Colorado in Denver, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama checks his watch as he talks about the early snow hitting Denver as he delivers remarks on education at the University of Colorado in Denver, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Claudio Barbato (L), a member of the opposition FLI party, fights with Fabio Ranieri (R) from the Northern League in Parliament in Rome, October 26, 2011. The Italian deputies exchanged blows in parliament on Wednesday as tensions over a tough economic reform programme came to a head. REUTERS/Ansa/Giuseppe Lami
Claudio Barbato (L), a member of the opposition FLI party, fights with Fabio Ranieri (R) from the Northern League in Parliament in Rome, October 26, 2011. The Italian deputies exchanged blows in parliament on Wednesday as tensions over a tough economic reform programme came to a head. REUTERS/Ansa/Giuseppe Lami
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest in front of the United Nations Information Centre in New Delhi, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest in front of the United Nations Information Centre in New Delhi, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A model nearly falls as she presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model nearly falls as she presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A view of the city skyline from the Shanghai Financial Center building, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A view of the city skyline from the Shanghai Financial Center building, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A child dressed as a leopard takes part in the celebration of a feast in honour of San Jeronimo, patron saint of the city of Masaya, in Masaya, south of Managua, Nicaragua, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A child dressed as a leopard takes part in the celebration of a feast in honour of San Jeronimo, patron saint of the city of Masaya, in Masaya, south of Managua, Nicaragua, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
An officer cadet stands on parade with cap askew before the arrival of Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Military College in Canberra, Australia, October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Alan Porritt/Pool
An officer cadet stands on parade with cap askew before the arrival of Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Military College in Canberra, Australia, October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Alan Porritt/Pool
Yunus, a 13-year-old earthquake survivor with a hand of a victim on his shoulder, waits to be rescued from under a collapsed building by rescue workers in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, early October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Yunus, a 13-year-old earthquake survivor with a hand of a victim on his shoulder, waits to be rescued from under a collapsed building by rescue workers in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, early October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Liverpool's Luis Suarez (R) challenges Norwich City's Russell Martin (L) during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Liverpool's Luis Suarez (R) challenges Norwich City's Russell Martin (L) during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Brian Crane (L) and Mark Rozanski prepare for the annual High Heel Drag Race in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
Brian Crane (L) and Mark Rozanski prepare for the annual High Heel Drag Race in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
Store clerk Allison Page reacts after opening a box containing the new biography of Apple CEO Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson at a bookstore in San Francisco, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Store clerk Allison Page reacts after opening a box containing the new biography of Apple CEO Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson at a bookstore in San Francisco, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Riot police order people to move at the entrance to the Zhili town government building in Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, China, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Riot police order people to move at the entrance to the Zhili town government building in Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, China, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An image taken from the International Space Station and acquired on September 29, 2011 shows lights from Omaha (lower L), Minneapolis/St. Paul (top L), Des Moines (center L), Chicago (top center) and St. Louis (lower R). REUTERS/NASA/JSC
An image taken from the International Space Station and acquired on September 29, 2011 shows lights from Omaha (lower L), Minneapolis/St. Paul (top L), Des Moines (center L), Chicago (top center) and St. Louis (lower R). REUTERS/NASA/JSC
Participants cross a mud obstacle during the Wild Boar Dirt Run (Wild Sau Dirt Run) in Laaben, west of Vienna, October 22, 2011. Some one thousand competitors take part in the annual event, which consists of a cross country run followed by an assault course over a distance of either 10 or 20 kilometres. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Participants cross a mud obstacle during the Wild Boar Dirt Run (Wild Sau Dirt Run) in Laaben, west of Vienna, October 22, 2011. Some one thousand competitors take part in the annual event, which consists of a cross country run followed by an assault course over a distance of either 10 or 20 kilometres. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Anti-Gaddafi fighters gesture to the crowds in front of a giant Kingdom of Libya flag during celebrations for the liberation of Libya in Quiche, Benghazi, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Anti-Gaddafi fighters gesture to the crowds in front of a giant Kingdom of Libya flag during celebrations for the liberation of Libya in Quiche, Benghazi, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A gunman with an automatic weapon walks in Sarajevo, after he fired shots at the U.S. embassy, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A gunman with an automatic weapon walks in Sarajevo, after he fired shots at the U.S. embassy, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic